Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho prep squads battle in Week 5

Conference play heats up in Week 5 across southern Idaho with a handful of rivalry matchups. Action kicks off Thursday with a showdown between Owyhee and Borah.

BOISE, Idaho — Conference play heats up in Week 5 across southern Idaho with a handful of high school football rivalry matchups and division-altering showdowns.

Action gets underway Thursday at Dona Larsen Park with a 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) contest between the Owyhee Storm (3-2) and Borah Lions (2-3).

A nonconference matchup takes center stage at the 5A level Friday in the Treasure Valley, as eastern Idaho powerhouse Highland (2-2) visits No. 2 Meridian (4-0). The Warriors moved up one spot in the latest state media poll, jumping Rigby in the rankings.

The Burley Bobcats (4-0) debuted in the 4A top five Tuesday, days ahead of Friday's rivalry game against the Minico Spartans (4-1). In Week 4, Burley scored an eye-opening 82 points in its win over Preston.

5A

Owyhee Storm (3-2) vs. Borah Lions (2-3)

Nampa Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Eagle Mustangs (2-2)

Highland Rams (2-2) vs. Meridian Warriors (4-0)

Boise Brave (2-2) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (2-2)

Centennial Patriots (0-4) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (4-0)

Middleton Vikings (2-2) vs. Thunder Ridge Titans (2-3)

Capital Eagles (1-3) vs. Timberline Wolves (0-4)

4A

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (3-0) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-4)

Burley Bobcats (4-0) vs. Minico Spartans (4-1)

Kimberly Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (1-3)

Caldwell Cougars (0-5) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (0-3)

Columbia Wildcats (1-3) vs. Skyview Hawks (0-5)

Century Diamondbacks (0-4) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (3-1)

Bishop Kelly Knights (4-0) vs. Vallivue Falcons (2-2)

Emmett Huskies (3-1) vs. Tokay (Calif.)

3A

Wood River Wolverines (1-4) vs. Buhl Indians (3-1)

Wendell Trojans (3-2) vs. Filer Wildcats (1-3)

Declo Hornets (1-3) vs. Gooding Senators (1-2)

Fruitland Grizzlies (1-3) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-0)

Homedale Trojans (3-1) vs. Parma Panthers (1-1)

Payette Pirates (3-1) vs. Weiser Wolverines (4-0)

2A

Vale (Ore.) vs. Melba Mustangs (3-1)

Cole Valley Christian (2-2) vs. Nampa Christian (1-3)

Marsing Huskies (1-3) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-2)

1A

Rimrock Raiders (1-2) vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (2-2)

Grace Grizzlies (3-1) vs. Rockland Bulldogs (1-3)

Challis-Mackay (1-2) vs. Watersprings Warriors (2-2)

Oakley Hornets (3-1) vs. Carey Panthers (2-1)

Butte County Pirates (2-1) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-3)

Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-2) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (3-1)

Valley Vikings (1-3) vs. Raft River Trojans (2-1)

Notus Pirates (3-1) vs. Wilder Wildcats (0-3)

Hagerman Pirates (3-1) vs. Castleford Wolves (3-0)

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (3-1) vs. Council Lumberjacks (2-2)

Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-3) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (3-0)

Dietrich Blue Devils (3-0) vs. Hansen Huskies (1-2)

Camas County Mushers (3-0) vs. Shoshone Indians (0-2)

Salmon River Savages (1-3) vs. Tri-Valley Titans (2-1)

