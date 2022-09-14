Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho final scores, highlights from Week 4

KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick have all the latest scores and highlights from a busy night of prep football around southern Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Week 4 of high school football action in southern Idaho kicked off Thursday evening with a pair of contests at the 5A and 1A levels.

Meridian defended its undefeated record at Dona Larsen Park, defeating Timberline 56-6 to move to 4-0. The Hagerman Pirates improved to 3-1 Thursday at home, dominating the Idaho City Wildcats 54-18.

This weekend's schedule features multiple highly-anticipated matchups between programs of different classifications. For the third time this season, 3-0 Bishop Kelly faces off with a 5A foe. The Knights head north to face Lake City Saturday afternoon, having already defeated Centennial and Capital this fall.

In KTVB's Game of the Week, the Eagle Mustangs picked up a 27-7 home win over the Owyhee Storm. After a 3-0 start, the Storm have now lost back-to-back contests.

At the 4A level, the Emmett Huskies earned their third-straight win Friday, defeating Skyview 34-24. Emmett's lone loss in 2022 came in its first contest of the season against Blackfoot.

Over at Owyhee High School, Weiser (4-0) defended its unbeaten record with a shutout 49-0 victory over Cole Valley Christian.

Scroll down to see final scores and highlights from Week 4 games around southern Idaho and matchups scheduled for Saturday.

5A

Mountain View Mavericks 37, Borah Lions 7

Capital Eagles 39, Centennial 14

Nampa Bulldogs 45, Kuna Kavemen 23

Eagle Mustangs 27, Owyhee Storm 7

Meridian Warriors 56, Timberline Wolves 6

Bishop Kelly Knights (3-0) vs. Lake City Timberwolves (1-2)

Saturday at 1 p.m. - Lake City High School

4A

Vallivue Falcons 38, Columbia Wildcats 6

Buhl Indians 49, Caldwell Cougars 14

Twin Falls Bruins 33, Jerome Tigers 0

Sandpoint Bulldogs 28, Homedale Trojans 21

Mountain Home Tigers 26, Gooding Senators 8

Minico Spartans 35, Century Diamondbacks 0

Burley Bobcats 82, Preston Indians 44

Emmett Huskies 34, Skyview Hawks 24

3A

Weiser Wolverines 49, Cole Valley Christian Chargers 0

Marsing Huskies 19, Parma Panthers 14

Wood River Wolverines 26, Filer Wildcats 7

Fruitland Grizzlies 28, Nampa Christian Trojans 12

Marsh Valley Eagles 53, Kimberly Bulldogs 40

2A

Melba Mustangs 66, Nyssa (Ore.) 14

Firth Cougars 39, Declo Hornets 13

Grangeville Bulldogs 28, New Plymouth Pilgrims 21

Bear Lake Bears 48, Wendell Trojans 0

1A

Notus Pirates 61, Salmon River Savages 14

Carey Panthers 36, Lighthouse Christian Lions 6

Oakley Hornets 34, Raft River Trojans 30

Murtaugh Red Devils 58, Valley Vikings 20

Hagerman Pirates 54, Idaho City Wildcats 18

Camas County Mushers 54, Horseshoe Bend Mustangs 6

Tri-Valley Titans 40, Cascade Ramblers 28

Lewis County Eagles 36, Meadows Valley Mountaineers 0

Kamiah Kubs 54, Council Lumberjacks 18

Castleford Wolves 26, Rockland Bulldogs 14

Garden Valley Wolverines (2-0) vs. Timberline (Weippe) (1-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Timberline High School

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (1-2) vs. Shoshone Indians (0-1)

Saturday at 8 p.m. - Shoshone Middle-High School

