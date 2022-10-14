Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho prep squads battle for playoff spots in Week 8

BOISE, Idaho — It seems impossible to believe, but Week 8 of high school football in the Gem State is already here. With two weeks until state playoffs, southern Idaho prep squads look to cement their place for a postseason run.
In the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), Friday's games mark the final matchups ahead of next week's cross-division battles. KTVB's Game of the Week is a 5A SIC River Division showdown between Nampa (5-2) and Mountain View (4-3).
After dropping its first game of 2022 against Meridian (7-0), the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (6-1) eye a bounce-back performance at home against the Timberline Wolves (0-7). Meridian faces off with Capital (2-5) Friday at Dona Larsen Park.
At the 4A level, top-ranked Bishop Kelly (7-0) travels to Columbia (2-5), while No. 5 Twin Falls (6-1) travels to Canyon Ridge (5-1) in a massive Great Basin Conference clash.
The state's No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the 3A classification are both in action Friday night. 6-1 Homedale (No. 2) hosts Fruitland (4-3), while No. 3 Weiser (6-1) travels to Parma (1-4).
Friday at 10:35 p.m. MT, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Frederick will have highlights and scores from games around the Treasure Valley during the show.
Scores from southern Idaho contests will be updated live in this article during Friday's action. Following the show, individual game highlights will be added to this article.
5A
Eagle Mustangs (6-2) 41, Borah Lions (4-4) 14
Nampa Bulldogs (5-2) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (4-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain View
Boise Brave (2-5) vs. Kuna Kavemen (3-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Kuna
Meridian Warriors (7-0) vs. Capital Eagles (2-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park
Middleton Vikings (5-2) vs. Centennial Patriots (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Centennial
Timberline Wolves (0-7) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (6-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain
4A
Vallivue Falcons (4-3) vs. Emmett Huskies (5-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Emmett
Bishop Kelly Knights (7-0) vs. Columbia Wildcats (2-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Columbia
Ridgevue Warhawks (1-5) vs. Skyview Hawks (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Skyview
Twin Falls Bruins (6-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (5-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Canyon Ridge
Jerome Tigers (0-7) vs. Burley Bobcats (4-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Burley
Caldwell Cougars (0-7) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain Home
3A
Kimberly Bulldogs (6-1) vs. Buhl Indians (6-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Buhl
Filer Wildcats (3-4) vs. Declo Hornets (2-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Declo
Wood River Wolverines (2-6) vs. Gooding Senators (1-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Gooding
Fruitland Grizzlies (4-3) vs. Homedale Trojans (6-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale
Payette Pirates (3-4) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (3-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - McCall-Donnelly
Weiser Wolverines (6-1) vs. Parma Panthers (1-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Parma
2A
Cole Valley Christian Chargers (3-3) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Marsing
Melba Mustangs (6-1) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (3-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - New Plymouth
1A
Wilder Wildcats (2-5) 46, Cascade Ramblers 44 (2-4)
Dietrich Blue Devils (6-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (5-1)
- Friday at 4 p.m. - Camas County
Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (3-3) vs. Tri-Valley Titans (3-2)
- Friday at 4 p.m. - Tri-Valley
Raft River Trojans (5-1) vs. Butte County Pirates (4-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Butte County
Lighthouse Christian Lions (1-5) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Glenns Ferry
Challis-Mackay (2-4) vs. Grace Grizzlies (5-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Grace
Rimrock Raiders (3-2) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (1-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Idaho City
Carey Panthers (4-2) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (4-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Murtaugh
Oakley Hornets (5-1) vs. Valley Vikings (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Valley
Hansen Huskies (3-3) vs. Castleford Wolves (5-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Castleford
Garden Valley Wolverines (6-0) vs. Council Lumberjacks (5-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Council
Shoshone Indians (0-5) vs. Hagerman Pirates (3-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Hagerman
Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-5) vs. Salmon River Savages (0-6)
- Saturday at 7 p.m. - Salmon River
Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (2-5) vs. Notus Pirates (5-1)
- Saturday at 8 p.m. - Notus
Council Lumberjacks (5-2) vs. Cascade Ramblers (2-4)
- Monday at 4 p.m. - Cascade
