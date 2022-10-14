Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho prep squads battle for playoff spots in Week 8

Keep up with live scores and highlights from Week 8 prep contests across southern Idaho here. KTVB's Friday Night Football will be live at 10:35 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — It seems impossible to believe, but Week 8 of high school football in the Gem State is already here. With two weeks until state playoffs, southern Idaho prep squads look to cement their place for a postseason run.

In the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), Friday's games mark the final matchups ahead of next week's cross-division battles. KTVB's Game of the Week is a 5A SIC River Division showdown between Nampa (5-2) and Mountain View (4-3).

After dropping its first game of 2022 against Meridian (7-0), the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (6-1) eye a bounce-back performance at home against the Timberline Wolves (0-7). Meridian faces off with Capital (2-5) Friday at Dona Larsen Park.

At the 4A level, top-ranked Bishop Kelly (7-0) travels to Columbia (2-5), while No. 5 Twin Falls (6-1) travels to Canyon Ridge (5-1) in a massive Great Basin Conference clash.

The state's No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the 3A classification are both in action Friday night. 6-1 Homedale (No. 2) hosts Fruitland (4-3), while No. 3 Weiser (6-1) travels to Parma (1-4).

5A

Eagle Mustangs (6-2) 41, Borah Lions (4-4) 14

Nampa Bulldogs (5-2) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (4-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain View

Boise Brave (2-5) vs. Kuna Kavemen (3-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Kuna

Meridian Warriors (7-0) vs. Capital Eagles (2-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park

Middleton Vikings (5-2) vs. Centennial Patriots (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Centennial

Timberline Wolves (0-7) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain

4A

Vallivue Falcons (4-3) vs. Emmett Huskies (5-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Emmett

Bishop Kelly Knights (7-0) vs. Columbia Wildcats (2-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Columbia

Ridgevue Warhawks (1-5) vs. Skyview Hawks (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Skyview

Twin Falls Bruins (6-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (5-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Canyon Ridge

Jerome Tigers (0-7) vs. Burley Bobcats (4-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Burley

Caldwell Cougars (0-7) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain Home

3A

Kimberly Bulldogs (6-1) vs. Buhl Indians (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Buhl

Filer Wildcats (3-4) vs. Declo Hornets (2-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Declo

Wood River Wolverines (2-6) vs. Gooding Senators (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Gooding

Fruitland Grizzlies (4-3) vs. Homedale Trojans (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale

Payette Pirates (3-4) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (3-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - McCall-Donnelly

Weiser Wolverines (6-1) vs. Parma Panthers (1-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Parma

2A

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (3-3) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Marsing

Melba Mustangs (6-1) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - New Plymouth

1A

Wilder Wildcats (2-5) 46, Cascade Ramblers 44 (2-4)

Dietrich Blue Devils (6-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (5-1)

Friday at 4 p.m. - Camas County

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (3-3) vs. Tri-Valley Titans (3-2)

Friday at 4 p.m. - Tri-Valley

Raft River Trojans (5-1) vs. Butte County Pirates (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Butte County

Lighthouse Christian Lions (1-5) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Glenns Ferry

Challis-Mackay (2-4) vs. Grace Grizzlies (5-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Grace

Rimrock Raiders (3-2) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Idaho City

Carey Panthers (4-2) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (4-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Murtaugh

Oakley Hornets (5-1) vs. Valley Vikings (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Valley

Hansen Huskies (3-3) vs. Castleford Wolves (5-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Castleford

Garden Valley Wolverines (6-0) vs. Council Lumberjacks (5-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Council

Shoshone Indians (0-5) vs. Hagerman Pirates (3-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Hagerman

Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-5) vs. Salmon River Savages (0-6)

Saturday at 7 p.m. - Salmon River

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (2-5) vs. Notus Pirates (5-1)

Saturday at 8 p.m. - Notus

Council Lumberjacks (5-2) vs. Cascade Ramblers (2-4)

Monday at 4 p.m. - Cascade

