Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho squads battle in regular-season finale

BOISE, Idaho — After eight weeks of chaotic action, the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night with undefeated records, conference titles and a spot in the state playoffs all on the line.
While Week 9 presents a handful of highly-anticipated battles, the biggest contest may be a Week 0 rematch between 5A foes in the Southern Idaho Conference title bout. No. 1 Meridian defends its unbeaten record against No. 3 Eagle at home.
A meeting between top-five teams in the latest state media poll also takes place Friday in the 4A classification, with the No. 2 Minico Spartans (7-1) visiting the No. 5 Twin Falls Bruins (7-1).
Each of southern Idaho's ranked 3A squads head into battle Week 9 with seven wins. Homedale (7-1) welcomes McCall Donnelly (4-2) to town, while Buhl (7-1) visits Filer (3-5) and Weiser (7-1) travels to Fruitland (4-4).
State playoffs kick off Friday, Oct. 28 in the Gem State. To catch up on last week's action, check out highlights on our YouTube page.
At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB sports reporter Brady Frederick will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel.
Scores will be updated live in this article during Friday night's action.
Scroll down to see a full list of Week 9 contests in southern Idaho.
5A
Eagle Mustangs (6-2) vs. Meridian Warriors (8-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Meridian
Borah Lions (4-4) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (7-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain
Kuna Kavemen (4-4) vs. Middleton Vikings (6-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Middleton
Centennial Patriots (1-7) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (6-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Nampa
Capital Eagles (2-6) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (4-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain View
Boise Brave (2-6) vs. Vallivue Falcons (4-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Vallivue
Timberline Wolves (0-9) 7, Owyhee Storm (5-4) 48
4A
Minico Spartans (7-1) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (7-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Twin Falls
Bishop Kelly Knights (8-0) vs. Skyview Hawks (2-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Skyview
Emmett Huskies (6-2) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Ridgevue
Burley Bobcats (5-3) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (5-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Canyon Ridge
Columbia Wildcats (2-6) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-8)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Caldwell
Mountain Home Tigers (2-6) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-8)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Jerome
3A
Buhl Indians (7-1) vs. Filer Wildcats (3-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Filer
Weiser Wolverines (7-1) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (4-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Fruitland
McCall-Donnelly Vandals (4-2) vs. Homedale Trojans (7-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale
Kimberly Bulldogs (6-2) vs. Gooding Senators (1-6)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Gooding
Parma Panthers (1-5) vs. Payette Pirates (3-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Payette
2A
Nampa Christian Trojans (3-4) vs. Melba Mustangs (7-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Melba
New Plymouth Pilgrims (3-4) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (4-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Owyhee
Wendell Trojans (4-4) vs. Declo Hornets (3-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Declo
Soda Springs Cardinals (2-6) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-7)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Marsing
1A
Grace Grizzlies (6-1) vs. Butte County Pirates (5-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Butte County
Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-6) vs. Oakley Hornets (6-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Oakley
Notus Pirates (6-1) vs. Rimrock Raiders (3-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Rimrock
Raft River Trojans (5-2) vs. Carey Panthers (5-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Carey
Murtaugh Red Devils (4-3) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (2-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Lighthouse Christian
Idaho City Wildcats (2-5) vs. Wilder Wildcats (1-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Wilder
Hagerman Pirates (4-4) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (7-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Dietrich
Shoshone Indians (0-6) vs. Castleford Wolves (6-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Castleford
Salmon River Savages (1-6) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (6-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Garden Valley
Council Lumberjacks (6-2) vs. Tri-Valley Titans (3-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Tri-Valley
Camas County Mushers (5-2) vs. Hansen Huskies (3-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Hansen
Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-6) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (4-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Horseshoe Bend
