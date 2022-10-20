Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho squads battle in regular-season finale

The high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night with undefeated records, conference titles and a spot in the state playoffs all on the line.

BOISE, Idaho — After eight weeks of chaotic action, the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night with undefeated records, conference titles and a spot in the state playoffs all on the line.

While Week 9 presents a handful of highly-anticipated battles, the biggest contest may be a Week 0 rematch between 5A foes in the Southern Idaho Conference title bout. No. 1 Meridian defends its unbeaten record against No. 3 Eagle at home.

A meeting between top-five teams in the latest state media poll also takes place Friday in the 4A classification, with the No. 2 Minico Spartans (7-1) visiting the No. 5 Twin Falls Bruins (7-1).

Each of southern Idaho's ranked 3A squads head into battle Week 9 with seven wins. Homedale (7-1) welcomes McCall Donnelly (4-2) to town, while Buhl (7-1) visits Filer (3-5) and Weiser (7-1) travels to Fruitland (4-4).

State playoffs kick off Friday, Oct. 28 in the Gem State. To catch up on last week's action, check out highlights on our YouTube page.

At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB sports reporter Brady Frederick will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel. Frederick will have highlights from games around the Treasure Valley during the show.

Scores will be updated live in this article during Friday night's action. Following the show, individual game highlights will be added below.

Scroll down to see a full list of Week 9 contests in southern Idaho. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week:

5A

Eagle Mustangs (6-2) vs. Meridian Warriors (8-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Meridian

Borah Lions (4-4) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (7-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain

Kuna Kavemen (4-4) vs. Middleton Vikings (6-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Middleton

Centennial Patriots (1-7) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (6-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Nampa

Capital Eagles (2-6) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (4-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain View

Boise Brave (2-6) vs. Vallivue Falcons (4-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Vallivue

Timberline Wolves (0-9) 7, Owyhee Storm (5-4) 48

4A

Minico Spartans (7-1) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (7-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Twin Falls

Bishop Kelly Knights (8-0) vs. Skyview Hawks (2-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Skyview

Emmett Huskies (6-2) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Ridgevue

Burley Bobcats (5-3) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (5-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Canyon Ridge

Columbia Wildcats (2-6) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-8)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Caldwell

Mountain Home Tigers (2-6) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-8)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Jerome

3A

Buhl Indians (7-1) vs. Filer Wildcats (3-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Filer

Weiser Wolverines (7-1) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (4-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Fruitland

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (4-2) vs. Homedale Trojans (7-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale

Kimberly Bulldogs (6-2) vs. Gooding Senators (1-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Gooding

Parma Panthers (1-5) vs. Payette Pirates (3-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Payette

2A

Nampa Christian Trojans (3-4) vs. Melba Mustangs (7-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Melba

New Plymouth Pilgrims (3-4) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (4-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Owyhee

Wendell Trojans (4-4) vs. Declo Hornets (3-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Declo

Soda Springs Cardinals (2-6) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-7)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Marsing

1A

Grace Grizzlies (6-1) vs. Butte County Pirates (5-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Butte County

Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-6) vs. Oakley Hornets (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Oakley

Notus Pirates (6-1) vs. Rimrock Raiders (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Rimrock

Raft River Trojans (5-2) vs. Carey Panthers (5-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Carey

Murtaugh Red Devils (4-3) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (2-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Lighthouse Christian

Idaho City Wildcats (2-5) vs. Wilder Wildcats (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Wilder

Hagerman Pirates (4-4) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (7-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Dietrich

Shoshone Indians (0-6) vs. Castleford Wolves (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Castleford

Salmon River Savages (1-6) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Garden Valley

Council Lumberjacks (6-2) vs. Tri-Valley Titans (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Tri-Valley

Camas County Mushers (5-2) vs. Hansen Huskies (3-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Hansen

Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-6) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (4-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Horseshoe Bend

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.



