Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoffs

During the News at 10, Jay Tust will have highlights of state playoff games from matchups across the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — It's now early November and Idaho's high school football season is now well into the 2021 state playoffs and several Treasure Valley teams have a chance at a state title.

During the News at 10 on Friday, KTVB sports director Jay Tust will host Friday Night Football. Tust will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley in the second half of the News at 10.

To make sure certain scores get into the show, contact KTVB High School Sports on Twitter.

Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.

Check out highlights from the first round of the state playoffs here.

5A:

Capital Eagles (7-3) vs. Rigby Trojans (8-1)

Eagle Mustangs (8-2) vs. Coeur d'Alene Vikings (6-2)

Highland Rams (8-2) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (7-2)

Meridian Warriors (7-3) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (9-0)

4A:

Bishop Kelly Knights (8-2) vs. Pocatello Bison (8-2)

Nampa Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Blackfoot Broncos (5-5)

Vallivue Falcons (6-4) vs. Skyline Grizzlies (6-4)

3A:

Snake River Wildcats (5-4) vs. Weiser Wolverines (9-1)

South Fremont (5-4) vs. Homedale Trojans (9-0)

Timberlake (6-2) vs. Gooding Senators (8-0)

2A:

Melba Mustangs (7-3) vs. North Fremont Huskies (8-0)

Nampa Christian Trojans (8-1) vs. Bear Lake (6-3)

1A:

Camas County Mushers (3-6) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (6-3)

Genesee Bulldogs (7-2) vs. Oakley Hornets (8-1)

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (8-0) vs. Kendrick (6-2)

