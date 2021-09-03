Friday Night Football: Idaho's prep football season takes shape in week 2

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is Jay Tust and Will Hall breaking down week one of Friday Night Football.
There were two Thursday night games to help kick off week two of the competition. At Dona Larsen Park in Boise, 5A Timberline beat 4A for Ridgevue 45 to 15. In the Magic Valley, Burley beat Buhl 32-12.
On Friday, it's the Battle of the Mountains: Rocky Mountain (1-0) vs. Mountain View (1-0). The Grizzlies had a bye week in week one after beating eastern Idaho powerhouse Highland in week zero. The Mavericks are coming off a come-from-behind 14-13 win against Meridian.
Other major matchups in week one include the Borah Lions taking on the Bishop Kelly Knights, both coming off week one losses, as well as the Weiser Wolverines (1-0) taking on the Emmett Huskies (1-0) and the Fruitland Grizzlies (1-0) taking on the Nampa Christian Trojans (1-0).
To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.
Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.
At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.
Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.
FINAL SCORES:
Aberdeen Tigers vs. Declo Hornets
Borah Lions vs. Bishop Kelly Knights
Boise Brave vs. Caldwell Cougars
Burley 32, Buhl 12
Capital Eagles vs. Owyhee Storm
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. Goodings Senators
Centennial Patriots vs. Meridian Warriors
Cole Valley Christian Chargers vs. Nyssa Bulldogs
Council Lumberjacks vs. Notus Pirates
Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Garden Valley Wolverines
Eagle Mustangs vs. Kuna Kavemen
Emmett Huskies vs. Weiser Wolverines
Filer Wildcats vs. Valley Vikings
Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Nampa Christian Trojans
Glenns Ferry Pilots vs. Idaho City Wildcats
Grace Grizzles vs. Oakley Hornets
Hagerman Pirates vs. Murtaugh Red Devils
Hillcrest Knights vs. Vallivue Falcons
Idaho City vs. Glenns Ferry CANCELED
Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Jerome Tigers
Lakeland Hawks vs. Columbia Wildcats
Lewis-County vs. Tri-Valley Titans
Lighthouse Christian Lions vs. Butte County Pirates
Mackay Miners vs. Challis Vikings
Marsing Huskies vs. Wendell Trojans
Minico Spartans vs. Middleton Vikings
Mountain Home Tigers vs. Wood River Wolverines
Nampa Bulldogs vs. Skyview Hawks
North Gem Cowboys vs. Carey Panthers
North Fremont Huskies vs. Melba Mustangs
Ontario Tigers vs. Homedale Trojans
Pocatello Bison vs. Twin Falls Bruins
Rockland Bulldogs vs. Hansen Huskies
Rocky Mountain vs. Mountain View
Ridgevue Warhawks 15, Timberline Wolves 45
Salmon River Savages vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers
Shoshone Indians vs. Butte Co. JV Pirates
Vale Vikings vs. Parma Panthers
Waterspings Warriors vs. Castleford Wolves
Wilder Wildcats vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs
Watch more Friday Night Football:
See the latest scores, highlights and interviews from Friday Night Football KTVB's YouTube playlist: