Friday Night Football: Idaho's prep football season takes shape in week 2

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is Jay Tust and Will Hall breaking down week one of Friday Night Football.

There were two Thursday night games to help kick off week two of the competition. At Dona Larsen Park in Boise, 5A Timberline beat 4A for Ridgevue 45 to 15. In the Magic Valley, Burley beat Buhl 32-12.

On Friday, it's the Battle of the Mountains: Rocky Mountain (1-0) vs. Mountain View (1-0). The Grizzlies had a bye week in week one after beating eastern Idaho powerhouse Highland in week zero. The Mavericks are coming off a come-from-behind 14-13 win against Meridian.

Other major matchups in week one include the Borah Lions taking on the Bishop Kelly Knights, both coming off week one losses, as well as the Weiser Wolverines (1-0) taking on the Emmett Huskies (1-0) and the Fruitland Grizzlies (1-0) taking on the Nampa Christian Trojans (1-0).

To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.

Check out highlights from week one on our YouTube page here.

Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.

At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.

Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.

FINAL SCORES:

Aberdeen Tigers vs. Declo Hornets

Borah Lions vs. Bishop Kelly Knights

Boise Brave vs. Caldwell Cougars

Burley 32, Buhl 12

Capital Eagles vs. Owyhee Storm

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. Goodings Senators

Centennial Patriots vs. Meridian Warriors

Cole Valley Christian Chargers vs. Nyssa Bulldogs

Council Lumberjacks vs. Notus Pirates

Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Garden Valley Wolverines

Eagle Mustangs vs. Kuna Kavemen

Emmett Huskies vs. Weiser Wolverines

Filer Wildcats vs. Valley Vikings

Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Nampa Christian Trojans

Glenns Ferry Pilots vs. Idaho City Wildcats

Grace Grizzles vs. Oakley Hornets

Hagerman Pirates vs. Murtaugh Red Devils

Hillcrest Knights vs. Vallivue Falcons

Idaho City vs. Glenns Ferry CANCELED

Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Jerome Tigers

Lakeland Hawks vs. Columbia Wildcats

Lewis-County vs. Tri-Valley Titans

Lighthouse Christian Lions vs. Butte County Pirates

Mackay Miners vs. Challis Vikings

Marsing Huskies vs. Wendell Trojans

Minico Spartans vs. Middleton Vikings

Mountain Home Tigers vs. Wood River Wolverines

Nampa Bulldogs vs. Skyview Hawks

North Gem Cowboys vs. Carey Panthers

North Fremont Huskies vs. Melba Mustangs

Ontario Tigers vs. Homedale Trojans

Pocatello Bison vs. Twin Falls Bruins

Rockland Bulldogs vs. Hansen Huskies

Rocky Mountain vs. Mountain View

Ridgevue Warhawks 15, Timberline Wolves 45

Salmon River Savages vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers

Shoshone Indians vs. Butte Co. JV Pirates

Vale Vikings vs. Parma Panthers

Waterspings Warriors vs. Castleford Wolves

Wilder Wildcats vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs

