Friday Night Football: Idaho state playoff quarterfinal matchups, schedule

After a loaded play-in schedule, just eight teams remain in each classification as the Idaho high school football state playoffs reach the quarterfinals.
At the 5A level, five of the remaining squads hail from the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), with Eagle and Meridian both hosting Gem State powerhouses at home Friday.
Top-ranked Bishop Kelly also hosts a state quarterfinal battle Friday, with eastern Idaho foe Pocatello coming to town.
Scroll down for a full list of matchups in Idaho this week, ranging from the 5A classification to 1A Division II. Scores will be updated live during this weekend's action.
Highlights from games in the Treasure Valley will be included in this article following Friday Night Football action.
5A
(West 3) Rocky Mountain Grizzlies vs. (North 1) Post Falls Trojans
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Post Falls High School
(East 2) Rigby Trojans vs. (West 1B) Eagle Mustangs
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Eagle High School
(11 At Large) Middleton Vikings vs. (West 1A) Meridian Warriors
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Meridian High School
(West 5) Mountain View Mavericks vs. (East 1) Highland Rams
- Friday at 5:30 p.m. - Holt Arena
4A
(8) Pocatello Thunder vs. (1) Bishop Kelly Knights
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School
(5) Blackfoot Broncos vs. (4) Minico Spartans
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Minico High School
(7) Twin Falls Bruins vs. (2) Skyline Grizzlies
- Saturday at 4 p.m. - Holt Arena
(11) Shelley Russets vs. (3) Sandpoint Bulldogs
- Friday at 7 p.m. - War Memorial Field
3A
(8) Fruitland Grizzlies vs. (1) Sugar-Salem Diggers
- Friday at 6 p.m. - Madison High School
(5) Buhl Indians vs. (4) Teton Timberwolves
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Teton High School
(7) South Fremont Cougars vs. (2) Homedale Trojans
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale High School
(6) Bonners Ferry Badgers vs. (3) Weiser Wolverines
Saturday at 1 p.m. - Weiser High School
2A
(4 Qualifier) Kellogg Wildcats vs. (1) Bear Lake Bears
- Friday at 6 p.m. - Bear Lake High School
(1 Qualifier) West Side Pirates vs. (4) Declo Hornets
- Saturday at 11 a.m. - Holt Arena
(3 Qualifier) North Fremont Huskies vs. (2) Firth Cougars
- Friday at 8:15 p.m. - Holt Arena
(2 Qualifier) Aberdeen Tigers vs. (3) Melba Mustangs
- Friday at 6 p.m. - Melba High School
1A DI
(8 Qualifier) Lighthouse Christian Lions vs. (1) Oakley Hornets
- Friday at 6 p.m. - Oakley High School
(5 Qualifier) Carey Panthers vs. (4) Notus Pirates
- Friday at 6 p.m. - Notus High School
(7 Qualifier) Raft River Trojans vs. (2) Grace Grizzlies
- Saturday at 6:30 p.m. - Holt Arena
(6 Qualifier) Butte County Pirates vs. (3) Kamiah Kubs
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Kamiah High School
1A DII
(4C) Camas County Mushers vs. (2A) Kendrick Tigers
- Saturday at 3 p.m. - Lewiston High School
(4B) Castleford Wolves vs. (3A) Council Lumberjacks
- Friday at 6 p.m. - Council High School
(4A) Dietrich Blue Devils vs. (5-6A) Rockland Bulldogs
- Saturday at 1:30 p.m. - Holt Arena
(3B) Garden Valley Wolverines vs. (1A) Mullan Tigers
- Saturday at 2 p.m. - Mullan High School
