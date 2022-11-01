Friday Night Football: Idaho state playoff quarterfinal matchups, schedule

After a loaded schedule of play-in contests, just eight teams remain in each classification as the Idaho high school football state playoffs reach the quarterfinals.

At the 5A level, five of the remaining squads hail from the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), with Eagle and Meridian both hosting Gem State powerhouses at home Friday.

Top-ranked Bishop Kelly also hosts a state quarterfinal battle Friday, with eastern Idaho foe Pocatello coming to town.

Scroll down for a full list of matchups in Idaho this week, ranging from the 5A classification to 1A Division II. Scores will be updated live during this weekend's action.

5A

(West 3) Rocky Mountain Grizzlies vs. (North 1) Post Falls Trojans

Friday at 7 p.m. - Post Falls High School

(East 2) Rigby Trojans vs. (West 1B) Eagle Mustangs

Friday at 7 p.m. - Eagle High School

(11 At Large) Middleton Vikings vs. (West 1A) Meridian Warriors

Friday at 7 p.m. - Meridian High School

(West 5) Mountain View Mavericks vs. (East 1) Highland Rams

Friday at 5:30 p.m. - Holt Arena

4A

(8) Pocatello Thunder vs. (1) Bishop Kelly Knights

Friday at 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School

(5) Blackfoot Broncos vs. (4) Minico Spartans

Friday at 7 p.m. - Minico High School

(7) Twin Falls Bruins vs. (2) Skyline Grizzlies

Saturday at 4 p.m. - Holt Arena

(11) Shelley Russets vs. (3) Sandpoint Bulldogs

Friday at 7 p.m. - War Memorial Field

3A

(8) Fruitland Grizzlies vs. (1) Sugar-Salem Diggers

Friday at 6 p.m. - Madison High School

(5) Buhl Indians vs. (4) Teton Timberwolves

Friday at 7 p.m. - Teton High School

(7) South Fremont Cougars vs. (2) Homedale Trojans

Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale High School

(6) Bonners Ferry Badgers vs. (3) Weiser Wolverines

Saturday at 1 p.m. - Weiser High School

2A

(4 Qualifier) Kellogg Wildcats vs. (1) Bear Lake Bears

Friday at 6 p.m. - Bear Lake High School

(1 Qualifier) West Side Pirates vs. (4) Declo Hornets

Saturday at 11 a.m. - Holt Arena

(3 Qualifier) North Fremont Huskies vs. (2) Firth Cougars

Friday at 8:15 p.m. - Holt Arena

(2 Qualifier) Aberdeen Tigers vs. (3) Melba Mustangs

Friday at 6 p.m. - Melba High School

1A DI

(8 Qualifier) Lighthouse Christian Lions vs. (1) Oakley Hornets

Friday at 6 p.m. - Oakley High School

(5 Qualifier) Carey Panthers vs. (4) Notus Pirates

Friday at 6 p.m. - Notus High School

(7 Qualifier) Raft River Trojans vs. (2) Grace Grizzlies

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. - Holt Arena

(6 Qualifier) Butte County Pirates vs. (3) Kamiah Kubs

Friday at 7 p.m. - Kamiah High School

1A DII

(4C) Camas County Mushers vs. (2A) Kendrick Tigers

Saturday at 3 p.m. - Lewiston High School

(4B) Castleford Wolves vs. (3A) Council Lumberjacks

Friday at 6 p.m. - Council High School

(4A) Dietrich Blue Devils vs. (5-6A) Rockland Bulldogs

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. - Holt Arena

(3B) Garden Valley Wolverines vs. (1A) Mullan Tigers

Saturday at 2 p.m. - Mullan High School

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.

