Friday Night Football: Matchups, scores from Idaho state playoffs

The path to an Idaho high school football state championship begins Friday. Find first-round matchups, playoff seeding and teams already in the quarterfinals here.

BOISE, Idaho — After 10 weeks of prep battles, the Idaho high school football state playoffs have finally arrived. The state's top teams begin their path to prominence Friday, with goals of lifting a trophy in mid-November.

29 games are scheduled to kick off first-round action Friday across the Gem State, with four teams earning byes in the 5A, 2A, 1A DI and 1A DII classifications.

Sugar-Salem and Homedale claimed the only two first-round byes at the 3A level. The 4A state playoffs bring all 16 squads to the gridiron from the get-go, with teams matched up from top to bottom.

Scroll down to see Friday's matchups, playoff seeding and teams awaiting their opponent in the state quarterfinals. Also, check out highlights from Week 9 on our YouTube page here.

At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Frederick will have highlights from games around the Treasure Valley during the show.

State playoff scores will be updated live in this article during Friday night's action. Following the show, individual game highlights will be added to this article.

5A

Kuna Kavemen (West #6) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (West #3)

Owyhee Storm (#12 At Large) vs. Rigby Trojans (East #2)

Middleton Vikings (#11 At Large) vs. Lewiston Bengals (North #2)

Mountain View Mavericks (West #5) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (West #4)

First-round byes: Meridian Warriors (West #1A), Eagle Mustangs (West #1B), Highland Rams (East #1), Post Falls Trojans (North #1)

4A

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (#16) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (#1)

Lakeland Hawks (#9) vs. Pocatello Thunder (#8)

Vallivue Falcons (#13) vs. Minico Spartans (#4)

Hillcrest Knights (#12) vs. Blackfoot Broncos (#5)

Bonneville Bees (#15) vs. Skyline Grizzlies (#2)

Burley Bobcats (#10) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (#7)

Skyview Hawks (#14) vs. Sandpoint Bulldogs (#3)

Shelley Russets (#11) vs. Emmett Huskies (#6)

3A

Wood River Wolverines (#14) vs. Bonners Ferry Badgers (#3)

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (#13) vs. Buhl Indians (#4)

Fruitland Grizzlies (#12) vs. Snake River Panthers (#5)

Timberlake Tigers (#11) vs. Weiser Wolverines (#6)

Marsh Valley Eagles (#10) vs. Teton Timberwolves (#7)

Kimberly Bulldogs (#9) vs. South Fremont Cougars (#8)

Play-in byes: Sugar-Salem Diggers (#1), Homedale Trojans (#2)

2A

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (#11) vs. West Side Pirates (#6)

St. Maries Lumberjacks (#10) vs. Aberdeen Tigers (#7)

Soda Springs Cardinals (#9) vs. North Fremont Huskies (#8)

Play-in byes: Bear Lake Bears (#1), Firth Cougars (#2), Melba Mustangs (#3), Declo Hornets (#4)

1A DI

Idaho City Wildcats (#12) vs. Carey Panthers (#5)

Lapwai Wildcats (#11) vs. Butte County Pirates (#6)

Clearwater Valley Rams (#10) vs. Raft River Trojans (#7)

Murtaugh Red Devils (#8) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (#9)

Play-in byes: Oakley Hornets (#1), Grace Grizzlies (#2), Kamiah Kubs (#3), Notus Pirates (#4)

1A DII

Camas County Mushers (4C) vs. Watersprings Warriors (5-6B)

Castleford Wolves (4B) vs. Clark Fork Wampus Cats (1B)

Dietrich Blue Devils (4A) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (3C)

Garden Valley Wolverines (3B) vs. Lewis County Eagles (2B)

First-round byes: Mullan Tigers (1A), Kendrick Tigers (2A), Council Lumberjacks (3A), Rockland Bulldogs (5-6A)

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.



Watch more Sports: