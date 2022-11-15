Friday Night Football: Previewing each 2022 state championship game

Undefeated Meridian looks to win its first 5A title since 2007 Friday night under the lights of Albertsons Stadium against defending state champion Rigby.

BOISE, Idaho — After three months of non-stop competition, the Gem State's top prep teams are set to battle for an Idaho high school football state championship this weekend.

5A

Rigby Trojans vs. Meridian Warriors

Rigby looks to win its second-straight title Friday night under the lights of Albertsons Stadium. The Trojans face top-ranked and undefeated Meridian on The Blue at 7 p.m. MT.

After knocking off Eagle in the quarterfinals and Rocky Mountain in last week's semifinals, Rigby travels to the Treasure Valley for the third week in a row, with a chance to take down another Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squad.

The Warriors eye their first 5A championship since 2007, putting their No. 1 status on the line Friday at Boise State.

After its bye week to start the playoffs, Meridian rolled past Middleton 18-6 in the quarterfinals and dominated Mountain View 34-10 last week to punch its ticket to the state championship.

To purchase tickets and for parent/fan information, click here.

4A

Bishop Kelly Knights vs. Skyline Grizzlies

The top-seeded teams in the 4A classification meet at Holt Arena Friday in a matchup between powerhouse programs. Undefeated Bishop Kelly travels to battle Skyline at 8:30 p.m. MT.

The Grizzlies go for a third-straight title and their fifth state championship under head coach Scott Berger since 2016. Skyline defeated Sandpoint 42-28 in the state semifinals last week at Holt Arena.

The Knights go for perfection Friday, with wins over Canyon Ridge, Pocatello and Minico in the playoffs following a 9-0 regular season record.

Bishop Kelly claimed three-straight 4A titles between 2013 and 2015, but has not won a championship since.

To purchase tickets for Friday's showdown, click here.

3A

Homedale Trojans vs. Sugar-Salem Diggers

The 3A state championship takes center stage Saturday at Middleton High School, with No. 1 Sugar-Salem facing off against No. 2 Homedale at 1 p.m. MT.

In last week's semifinals, Sugar-Salem dominated Teton 61-21. The Diggers have won three of the last four 3A titles, with their only championship defeat coming in a double-overtime loss to Weiser in 2021.

Homedale hopes to change history and end Sugar-Salem's undefeated season Saturday, while winning their first title since 1997 at the 2A level.

The one-loss Trojans defeated Weiser in last week's semifinals 35-7 and have won seven-straight games since Sept. 16.

To purchase tickets for Saturday's game, click here.

2A

Bear Lake Bears vs. Firth Cougars

After taking down three-time defending state championship West Side in double overtime in last week's semifinals, the Bear Lake Bears square off against the Firth Cougars Thursday at 8 p.m. MT at Holt Arena.

The Cougars punched their ticket to the 2A championship game with a 34-20 victory over the Aberdeen Tigers last week.

Thursday's state championship is a rematch of a Sept. 9 showdown between Bear Lake and Firth. In that contest, the Bears won a nail biter 21-14 at home.

Bear Lake's only 2022 loss come Aug. 26 against North Fremont, falling to the Huskies 24-22. Firth's two defeats came against West Side in the first week of the season and to Bear Lake.

To purchase tickets for Thursday, click here.

1A DI

Oakley Hornets vs. Grace Grizzlies

Thursday's second state championship game presents Oakley with a chance to win its third-straight 1A Division I title against Grace at 5:30 p.m. MT at Holt Arena.

The Hornets are winners of eight-straight games, including last week's 26-18 victory over the Carey Panthers in the semifinals. The Grizzlies rolled their way into the 1A DI championship with a 38-12 defeat of the Kamiah Kubs.

Grace's only 2022 loss came Sept. 9 against Castleford, falling to the Wolves 8-0 on the road. Oakley's lone loss this fall came in the second week of the season against 1A DII powerhouse Kendrick.

To purchase tickets for Oakley vs. Grace, click here.

1A DII

Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Kendrick Tigers

Last, but certainly not least, Dietrich and Kendrick battle for the 1A Division II state championship at Holt Arena at 6 p.m. MT Friday.

The defending state champion Tigers have put together an impressive 2022 season, winning each of their 11 games including the Idaho high school football playoffs. Kendrick won its semifinal contest against Castleford 38-8.

Dietrich looks to win its second title in three years, after dominating Garden Valley 72-20 in the semifinals last week. The Blue Devils also roll into Holt Arena win a perfect 11-0 record.

One squad will celebrate a 12-0 state championship season Friday at Holt Arena.

To purchase tickets for the 1A DII title, click here.

