Eagle QB Davis Harsin commits to Idaho State

BOISE, Idaho — Eagle High School rising senior Davis Harsin, the son of former Boise State and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, on Tuesday announced his commitment to Idaho State University.

The three-star quarterback is ranked No. 6 among Idaho prospects in the class of 2024 and is considered the No. 135 quarterback, per 247Sports. Davis received an offer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in addition to the Bengals.

During his father's head-coaching job in the SEC, Davis played his junior season at Auburn High School, helping his team to a state runner-up finish in Alabama's 7A classification. According to ESPN's Chris Low, the Harsin's never sold their Treasure Valley home when Bryan Harsin was hired at Auburn in December 2020.

Now, Davis will compete as a Mustang under first-year head coach James Cluphf, who took over the 5A program following John Hartz's resignation in March. Since returning to Idaho, the 2024 prospect has visited the likes of Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Cal Poly, UC Davis and others. He also earned upperclassman quarterback MVP at a camp in Moscow last month.

COMMITTED!

I want to say thank you to God, my family, and all the coaches at Idaho State! Excited to join the Bengal Family! @CoachHarsin @CodyHawkins @CoachMondt pic.twitter.com/PFnaExSgHa — Davis Harsin 3 ⭐️ QB (@DavisHarsin) July 25, 2023

Davis on Tuesday announced he will stay in the Gem State and play for another member of a well-known father-son football duo. Following his senior campaign at Eagle, the younger Harsin will play for first-year head coach Cody Hawkins, who made a name for himself as a standout quarterback at Bishop Kelly High School.

Hawkins spent the last five seasons on staff at UC Davis, where he coached with his father, Dan Hawkins. From 2017-20, Cody Hawkins oversaw wide receivers. Prior to the COVID-19 Big Sky spring season in 2020, he was elevated to offensive coordinator when Tim Plough took a job at Boise State.

Cody went 40-0 as a high-school starter, and led the Knights to back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005. He was also named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005, and eventually went on to play in college at Colorado.

He replaced former Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle, who stepped down from his position on Nov. 28, 2022.

Davis Harsin and the Mustangs begin the 2023 campaign on Friday, Aug. 18, against 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) rival Meridian. Fellow 2024 Eagle three-star prospect, defensive end Seth Brock, received an offer from Idaho State on Friday, July 21.





