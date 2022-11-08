Prep preview: Eagle Mustangs enter 2022 with a chip on their shoulder

Instead of finding excuses for a handful of major injuries in 2021, Eagle fought for wins - enough to make it all the way to the 5A state semifinals.

EAGLE, Idaho — The circumstances surrounds the Eagle High School football team last year tested the program in ways that were unplanned and honestly unfair.

"It was pretty crazy," head coach John Hartz said.

Injuries to key players casted a shadow of doubt.

"We had a chip on our shoulder because of that," defensive end Carter Davis said.

At times, it almost seemed like the Mustangs had more talent stocked in the stables on the sidelines, than on the field itself.

"We were kind of mad that we weren't ranked as high as we thought we should be, but we knew that because we were a brotherhood, we would band together," Davis said.

Chaos eventually revealed character.

"The kids rallied behind each other," Hartz said.

"Our team was so tightly knit together last year that we could overcome anything," wide receiver Ian Duarte said.

Instead of finding excuses, Eagle fought for wins - enough to make it all the way to the 5A state semifinals.

"Not a lot of people were banking on us to even make it that far, but we proved them all wrong," Duarte said.

Leaning on those lessons, Eagle is eyeing more in 2022.

"We definitely have more to prove, we're coming for it this year." Duarte said.

Eagle is finally healthy and this pony show is impressive.

After missing all of last season Jake Longson will make is long await return at quarterback.

"Jake's definitely a great quarterback," Duarte said. "He's all around. He can run, he can throw, he can do pretty much anything you need him to."

He'll benefit from a backfield that includes seniors Roy Hull and Deeghan Martinho, along with one of the most dynamic wide receivers out west - Ian Duarte.

"His acceleration from an absolutely static position, to full speed, is something I've never seen in a high school athlete," Hartz said. "Teams close on him at bad angles because of that."

On the defensive side of the ball, Eagle will boast one of the best units in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC).

"There's so many good athletes on our defensive side of the ball," Hartz said.

Defensive end Carter Davis and his 4.35 GPA will set the tone.

"Carter is a very good player," Duarte said. "He's big, physical and I don't think there's going to be anybody that's gonna block him this year."

Davis won't be alone, because on the opposite side of the line, sophomore Seth Brock appears to be spitting image.

"So, Seth Brock, he's a grade younger. He's just a beast, he just turned 16, about my size, relentless motor," Davis said. "He'll be a monster this year."

Behind those two is linebacker Mason Mitchell, who has heeled up from a hip injury that kept him out last season.

"The way he came back from this injury, he came back stronger than he was before. You just don't see it a bunch, but he's gonna have a great year," Hartz said.

Maybe the coolest thing about this herd is their unmistakable bond.

For years, they have experience the highs and low of this game together.

"Yeah, we all grew up playing flag and then Optimist. I think that bond means a ton, going way back," Davis said. "We bled together, we probably cried together. We've been through it before, so we know we can do it again."

Due to their bond, Eagle believes anything is attainable.

"I think it's the best part of high school, coming out on a Friday night, doing something with your brothers, achieving something, winning a state championship," Davis said.

