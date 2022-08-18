Prep preview: Boise football rides into 2022 with rejuvenated, talented roster

Former Boise State standout and Brave head coach Mike Altieri said the football program had "triple" the player turnout this fall than when he took over in 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — For a team that's won a total of five games over the last two years, it's amazing how quickly the Boise High School football team picked up their first victory of this season.

"I couldn't be happier with the turnout this year," head coach Mike Altieri said. "Today we have about 65 kids out here, which for us is triple what we started with when I took over this program."

For Brave senior linebacker and running back Jared Fuller, Boise's football roster has "quadrupled" since he was a sophomore two years ago.

In order to expand the roster, the coaching staff had to expand their views of what makes a good football player.

"Boise High has the athletes, we just need to get them out here," senior wide receiver/running back Caleb Allen said.

For the guys already in the football program, they found success that could translate.

"I have been around for quite a while," Fuller said. "Some of our athletes come from basketball, football, other sports around Boise High and I think just once we start recruiting kids from other sports, it's helped our program tremendously."

The potential of this team goes beyond quantity, because the Brave do boast some talent.

On offense, the skill positions are strong.

"We got some dudes on offense," Altieri said. "We got a new quarterback this year, Cooper Smith, Caleb Allen returns as our slot receiver, our offense kind of runs through him."

The Brave also don't have to search for an identity on defense in 2022.

"We have Jared Fuller, who is a returning two-time all-conference player -- sophomore and junior year," Altieri said. "Then, Carson Nilson and Luke Britt, who in my opinion will be one of the top cornerbacks in the state this year when it gets done. The kid is phenomenal."

When head coach Mike Altieri was hired three years ago -- the former Boise State standout ran towards a situation most coaches would've avoided.

"The kids have been showing up, they've been working their tails off all summer, all spring," Altieri said. "For us it's just progress."

Now, Altieri is on the cusp of proving that Boise High just needed someone Brave enough to tackle the challenge.

"The SIC power rankings just came out and they have us at last," Allen said. "I think we're going to come out and prove everyone wrong."

"Anything you do in life, it's about getting buy in and we are fortunate to be getting that buy in now from the kids, from the parents and everybody in this community," Altieri said. "They've really rallied behind us and we're looking forward to showing what we can do this year."

Boise kicks off the season with a rivalry matchup against Timberline High School at Dona Larsen Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m.

