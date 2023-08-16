Prep preview: Nampa flying under-the-radar despite 2022 success

Despite going 7-2 on its way to the 5A playoffs last fall, Nampa is flying under-the-radar in preseason polls. The Bulldogs are embracing the doubt entering 2023.

NAMPA, Idaho — For the third time in as many season, the Nampa High School football team has a new head coach. David Sandau takes the reigns of the program that went 7-2 during the 2022 regular season – the Bulldogs' first campaign in the 5A classification.

Nampa ended its schedule on a four-game winning streak last fall, defeating the likes of Owyhee and Mountain View. The Bulldogs' 5A Southern Idaho Conference debut was so successful that Nampa was able to host a first-round playoff game at the Bulldog Bowl.

Despite the performance, Nampa still has a pretty big chip on its shoulder entering the 2023 season.

"Nampa's always been the underdog and we embrace it, we love it," senior wide receiver Bryce Wallingford said. "We take it with passion, you know, we like to prove everybody wrong."

Another reason for the continued underdog mentality is the Bulldogs' lack of attention this offseason, which senior offensive lineman Drel Joiner said adds more fuel to the fire.

In Tuesday's statewide preseason media poll, Nampa was nowhere to be seen in the rankings. Out of 14 voters, Madison and Middleton were the final two 5A squads to appear in the poll with just two votes.

Additionally, the Bulldogs were ranked 10th out of 13 in the 5A SIC preseason coaches poll.

"We see it, we remember it, then we go out and go to the playoffs," senior offensive lineman Cristin Lamas told KTVB.

Although it is just his first year as the head coach in Nampa, Sandau has quickly embraced the underdog mentality. His squad is using the media and coaches polls as bulletin board material.

"I love it, pick us last. It don't matter to us," Sandau said.

Sandau arrives in Idaho with experience in the college ranks, coaching for FCS powers Wofford and Montana. He even coached the Naval Academy Prep School, which has proven to be a big influence on his offensive philosophy.

The first-year leader told KTVB the Bulldogs will run the triple-option offense this fall out of the pistol formation. The plan is to constantly run the football, while opening up opportunities through the air.

While he was hesitant to announce the new-look offense, Sandau said, "it ain't gonna take long for people to figure it out."

The triple-option scheme is considered a tough offense for high school athletes to learn, but the Bulldogs have put the work in since Sandau arrived in Nampa. Wallingford said the Bulldogs are becoming "better and better everyday" in the offense, which can be a nightmare for opposing defenses when ran efficiently. Even as a wide receiver, Wallingford is "excited to see what we do."

"It is a new offense, there is gonna be growing pains, but like, that was early," Lamas said. "All we had to do was like look at it. It's very simple for the lineman, so we just have to go this way, this way, and it's simple if you know what you're doing."

Joiner added tedious work in the offense has been the key this offseason. In fact, the work ethic has been the biggest standout for Sandau since putting on the blue and red.

"Hardest working kids I've been around, honestly. You know, they compare to some of those academy kids," Sandau said. "We've done a lot of optional stuff this summer and they're always there, and it's from seniors all the way through the freshmen."

For Nampa, working to get better in every opportunity will make all the difference in the final moments.

"When the fourth quarter comes, we're not gonna be as tired as these other teams," Wallingford said. "We're not gonna be, you know, quitting or giving up. We fight until the end."

The Bulldogs will get an extra week of work before kicking off the 2023 season, but will go without a break this fall with an opening week bye. Nampa starts its journey toward another playoff run on Friday, Aug. 25, at Middleton.

