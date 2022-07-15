Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7-on-7 passing tourney returns to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl High School Passing Tournament and Lineman Challenge kicks off in Boise Friday evening, celebrating the event's 10-year anniversary.
The two-day competition brings high school football teams from across Idaho to the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. More than 850 players and 100 coaches will battle for four different titles.
Skill players and quarterbacks begin the passing challenge Friday with pool play. The passing tournament is separated by varsity and junior varsity squads.
According to the tournament's director, Jerron Moore, the 2022 FIPB football challenge includes players from 19 different Gem State high schools. 18 varsity and 14 junior varsity squads are listed in the 7-on-7 field.
16 lineman squads hit the Optimist grass Saturday, eyeing a first-place finish in the Lineman Challenge and the Tug-of-War. The big men will take on an obstacle course for the Lineman Challenge beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The top four teams will then compete in the Tug-of-War around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in a battle of pure strength.
Following the lineman's shining moment, the varsity and junior varsity 7-on-7 consolation games will begin. The varsity and junior varsity championship games start at 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Friday's passing tournament pool play starts at 5 p.m., with the last matchup of the day kicking off at 8:20 p.m. Teams will be seeded by FIPB 7-on-7 Tournament officials ahead of Saturday's consolation format, which begins at 8 a.m.
The winners of the varsity passing tournament, junior varsity passing tournament, Lineman Challenge and Tug-of-War will be presented awards at a ceremony Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Last fall, Capital claimed the varsity title in the passing tournament and Meridian captured the junior varsity championship. Mountain View won the 2021 Lineman Challenge and McCall-Donnelly won the Tug-of-War.
High schools competing in 2022's two-day event are listed below:
Varsity 7-on-7 teams:
- Bishop Kelly
- Boise
- Borah
- Capital
- Cole Valley
- Centennial
- Eagle
- Homedale
- Kuna
- McCall
- Melba
- Meridian
- Mountain View
- Nampa
- Pocatello
- Ridgevue
- Rocky Mountain
- Skyview
- Timberline
Junior varsity 7-on-7 teams:
- Borah
- Capital
- Eagle
- Homedale
- Kuna
- McCall
- Meridian
- Nampa
- Pocatello
- Ridgevue
- Rocky Mountain
- Skyview
- Timberline
Lineman Challenge/Tug-of-War squads:
- Borah
- Capital
- Cole Valley
- Centennial
- Eagle
- Kuna (2 teams)
- McCall
- Melba
- Meridian
- Mountain View (2 teams)
- Ridgevue
- Rocky Mountain (2 teams)
- Skyview
Watch more Friday Night Football:
See the latest scores, highlights and interviews from Friday Night Football KTVB's YouTube playlist: