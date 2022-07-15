Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7-on-7 passing tourney returns to Boise

More than 850 Idaho high school football players will compete in the FIPB Passing Tournament and Lineman Challenge Friday and Saturday at the Optimist fields.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl High School Passing Tournament and Lineman Challenge kicks off in Boise Friday evening, celebrating the event's 10-year anniversary.

The two-day competition brings high school football teams from across Idaho to the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. More than 850 players and 100 coaches will battle for four different titles.

Skill players and quarterbacks begin the passing challenge Friday with pool play. The passing tournament is separated by varsity and junior varsity squads.

According to the tournament's director, Jerron Moore, the 2022 FIPB football challenge includes players from 19 different Gem State high schools. 18 varsity and 14 junior varsity squads are listed in the 7-on-7 field.

16 lineman squads hit the Optimist grass Saturday, eyeing a first-place finish in the Lineman Challenge and the Tug-of-War. The big men will take on an obstacle course for the Lineman Challenge beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The top four teams will then compete in the Tug-of-War around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in a battle of pure strength.

Following the lineman's shining moment, the varsity and junior varsity 7-on-7 consolation games will begin. The varsity and junior varsity championship games start at 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Friday's passing tournament pool play starts at 5 p.m., with the last matchup of the day kicking off at 8:20 p.m. Teams will be seeded by FIPB 7-on-7 Tournament officials ahead of Saturday's consolation format, which begins at 8 a.m.

The winners of the varsity passing tournament, junior varsity passing tournament, Lineman Challenge and Tug-of-War will be presented awards at a ceremony Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Last fall, Capital claimed the varsity title in the passing tournament and Meridian captured the junior varsity championship. Mountain View won the 2021 Lineman Challenge and McCall-Donnelly won the Tug-of-War.

Over the weekend, high schools from across the state participated in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7 on 7 Passing... Posted by Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Thursday, July 22, 2021

High schools competing in 2022's two-day event are listed below:

Varsity 7-on-7 teams:

Bishop Kelly

Boise

Borah

Capital

Cole Valley

Centennial

Eagle

Homedale

Kuna

McCall

Melba

Meridian

Mountain View

Nampa

Pocatello

Ridgevue

Rocky Mountain

Skyview

Timberline

Junior varsity 7-on-7 teams:

Borah

Capital

Eagle

Homedale

Kuna

McCall

Meridian

Nampa

Pocatello

Ridgevue

Rocky Mountain

Skyview

Timberline

Lineman Challenge/Tug-of-War squads:

Borah

Capital

Cole Valley

Centennial

Eagle

Kuna (2 teams)

McCall

Melba

Meridian

Mountain View (2 teams)

Ridgevue

Rocky Mountain (2 teams)

Skyview

