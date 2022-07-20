Coeur d'Alene High School to construct a new football field

Dubbed 'The Field of Dreams', the CHS Viking Booster club has raised enough money for a new football field- and more.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A place where students play and where legends are made is about to undergo an overhaul worthy of generations of champions.

Coming soon: The Viking Field of Dreams.

"It’s been a dream of the booster club for a long time,” Coeur d'Alene High School Viking Booster Club and Education Foundation President Rick Rasmussen said Monday.

The $1.375 million project was approved by the Coeur d'Alene school board at its July 11 meeting. The Viking Field of Dreams will replace the current grass athletics field with artificial turf, as well as install a video scoreboard, new sound system and gated entrances, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The project will not cost the school district a dime. The booster club is paying for it and leading the project. The district will be involved in that process, but not responsible for payment. The board unanimously accepted this project as a donation from the booster club.

The CHS Booster Club was founded in 1972. It has given back almost $3 million to the school since its inception.

"This is our 50-year gift to the school," said Rasmussen, whose family has a long history at CHS, including his late father, longtime teacher and coach Gary "Big Daddy" Rasmussen, to whom the existing CHS scoreboard is dedicated.

Rick Rasmussen said The Viking Field of Dreams was a dream of his dad's, along with former longtime athletic director Larry Schwenke and other longtime, old-school CHS coaches and leaders. He said this field will be a legacy for generations to come.

"These guys wanted to bring a first-class thing,” he said. "What better way than a 50-year project."

Coeur d'Alene School Board Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe said he thinks it’s a tremendous asset for the community.

“There’s a huge demand for this and a huge desire,” he said.

Booster club members quietly gathered donations and pledges leading up to presenting the project to the board. As of July 8, $1.075 million had already been pledged, including $250,000 from Idaho Central Credit Union for the scoreboard and $250,000 from the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

The project is within $300,000 of its fundraising goal.

"The Coeur d'Alene Tribe is very excited to support Coeur d'Alene High School in building a safe, state-of-the-art playing field for students," Coeur d'Alene Tribe Chairman Chief Allan told The Press. "Education has always been a top priority for The Tribe, and that includes athletics. Student athletes learn vital life lessons on the field of play, and this project will provide a great place for that growth."

CHS opened at its present location at 5530 N. Fourth St. in 1970. The field has not undergone a transformative project of this level since the school opened.

Coach Shawn Amos, who is entering his 26th year at CHS, said this project will have a positive impact on current and future Vikings.

"Our goal has always been to not be satisfied, but to strive for continuous improvement and growth," Amos said.

Project coordinators are d'Zign Group Architecture managing partner Tony Zanetti and Young Construction Group President John Young.

The Viking Field of Dreams will expand the use of the existing athletic field for physical education classes, boys and girls soccer and football, and will provide a space for local club soccer and Junior Tackle football teams to practice.

"I believe that having a surface that handles weather better will allow our P.E. classes a better opportunity to participate in outside activities," CHS P.E. teacher and volleyball coach Carly Curtis said. "We battle with wet and muddy fields."

The new field will also give CHS a proper venue to host state tournaments.

"You want your school to be as first class as you can be," Rasmussen said. "It’s pride in the school."

The artificial turf will save the district money by eliminating the need to water, fertilize, mow, stripe and chalk a grass field.

“It’s a net win for the school district because of the maintenance savings you have with it being artificial turf," Rasmussen said.

Amos said even though the district is not financing the project, support from district officials has been amazing.

"We could not get this done without that support," he said. "This project is being driven by our incredible booster club with the goal to positively impact as many students as possible. The athletic impact is obvious with a playable surface almost year-round, but our physical education students will be able to use it during the school day. It will also open up the opportunity for rentals, tournaments and state events."

The project is slated to begin spring 2023 to be completed that summer and ready for use at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

With another stretch of fundraising ahead, organizers are calling on all Vikings and Viking supporters to help this project across the finish line. The booster club is a nonprofit, so tax benefits will accompany donations, Amos said.

"Our goal is $1.3 million, so we are hoping that the rest of our Viking family and Coeur d’Alene community will help us with the $300,000 to reach that goal," Amos said. "Be on the lookout and share as we start our social media push to reach all Vikings."

The Viking Field of Dreams could serve as a model if Lake City High were to undertake a similar project in the future, which Rasmussen said he and other organizers would be 1,000% dedicated to if the opportunity arises.

“I know a lot of these same people — I’m one of them — who would be totally supportive," he said.

Rasmussen said organizers are hoping to touch the hearts of alumni, especially those who once played on the CHS field.

"Kids are going to feel that pride, walking in there and seeing the stuff we’ve done,” he said. "It’s hard to put into words. This is a win for the kids in P.E. classes, the Junior Tackle kids that get to go play there on Saturdays now, future Viking soccer players, you can have these big Sting tournaments. What a chance to show our city off."

Help make the Viking Field of Dreams a reality

Donate on the CHS Booster Club website: chsvikingboosterclub.com

Mail checks to:

Viking Booster Club/Field of Dreams, 5530 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

Give your donation to a member of the Viking Field of Dreams Committee.

Email Rick Rasmussen at rrasmussen@nshinc.com for donations of $5,000 or more.

