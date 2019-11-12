BOISE, Idaho — For his first year playing quarterback, Borah's Austin Bolt had a pretty good season.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior, who also plays safety, rushed for 1,391 yards and 26 touchdowns on 246 carries this past season, enough to earn the 2019 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year award.

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year completed 68% of his passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

“I can honestly say I’ve never seen a kid more dominant in this state than Austin Bolt,” Timberline head coach Ian Smart said in a press release. “He’s a great competitor and as a coach, he required you to account for him in all three phases of the game, because he did everything tremendously well.”

The Lions finished the season 7-3, ultimately losing in the 5A state quarterfinals to Highland.

He has offers from Boise State, Utah State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State and the University of Montana.

Bolt is also a state champion in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, as well as a member of the Lions' 2019 state champion basketball team.

He is the first Treasure Valley athlete to win the award since Trey Bell (Mountain View) in 2016.