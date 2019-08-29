BOISE, Idaho — The high school football season in southern Idaho is finally here.

This week, four games across KTVB's viewing area will be played on Thursday night, including two 5A SIC games: Rocky Mountain at Borah (Dona Larsen) and Timberline at Mountain View.

Both games start at 7 p.m.

In 4A, Twin Falls heads east to take on Pocatello at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.

And in 3A, Weiser will take on Buhl in Buhl beginning at 6 p.m.

Week one will continue Friday night and into Saturday morning.

You can catch all the highlights during Friday Night Football beginning at 10:35 p.m. live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube page.

Don't forget to tag us in your Friday Night Football photos! Use #ktvbhss on all social media platforms, and your submissions could end up on air and/or online.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app

RELATED: Friday Night Football moving to KTVB.COM and YouTube this season