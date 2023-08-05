Owyhee shooting guard Liam Campbell commits to USC

The top-rated 2024 basketball recruit in Idaho is taking his talents to Los Angeles. Campbell was named 5A SIC Player of the Year this spring.

BOISE, Idaho — Owyhee High School hoops standout Liam Campbell will compete in the Big Ten following his senior season in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. On3's Joe Tipton on Saturday reported Campbell has committed to USC.

Campbell – a four-star recruit – is the No. 1 boys basketball prospect in Idaho in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He also ranks in the top-80 nationwide and is considered the No. 16 shooting guard in the recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard picked the Trojans over Boise State, Colorado State, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, Utah State, Washington State and a handful of other offers.

Campbell's recruitment has received notice for more than two years. The Owyhee product picked up his first NCAA Division I offer from the University of Portland back in June 2021, prior to his sophomore season. USC offered Campbell in January 2022, while Boise State and Stanford offered in June 2022.

Last month, the senior-to-be received offers from the Rams, Aggies and Indiana State University, in addition to a June 28 offer from Drake. ESPN tabs the Meridian native as the 13th-best shooting guard and top player in the Gem State in the class of 2024.

Campbell was named 5A SIC Player of the Year this spring. He also landed on the All-SIC First Team for the 2021-2022 campaign, the only sophomore to do so. Back in February, Campbell scored his 1,000th career point at Owyhee during the district tournament.

Outside of high-school play, Campbell hoops with Select Basketball, one of the top clubs in the northwest. This summer, he received praise for his performance at the PRO16/NXT League's event in Houston, where Select claimed the 16U championship.

The Storm entered the 2023 Idaho high school boys basketball tournament as the No. 2 seed in the 5A classification. After falling to Cinderella Meridian in the first round, Owyhee beat Timberline and Eagle to win the bracket's consolation title.

USC head coach Andy Enfield and staff have impressed on the recruiting front as of late. The Trojans put together the No. 3 2023 class in the nation, bringing in five-star point guard Isaiah Collier and four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James. DJ Rodman also transferred in from Washington State.

Congratulations to @Liamcampb3ll for being selected as the Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year and 2nd Team All-Tournament! pic.twitter.com/aKjGQHJKeD — Owyhee Storm Basketball (@OwyheeMensBB) March 7, 2023

