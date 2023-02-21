x
HS Basketball

Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: Top teams ahead of state tournaments

See how Idaho sports reporters ranked boys basketball squads in each classification in the final media poll. State tournaments take over the Treasure Valley March 2.
Credit: Brady Frederick / KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — With the 2023 Idaho high school boys basketball state championships set to tip off March 2, sports reporters across the state voted in the media poll for the final time on Tuesday. 

The final rankings presented a unanimous No. 1 squad in five of Idaho's six classifications, with three teams receiving at least one first-place vote at the 3A level. 

Two squads entered their classification's respective top-five rankings this week. Tuesday's media poll also brings a tie for the No. 2 spot in the 5A class, with two Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads trailing undefeated Lake City.

Boys basketball state tournaments are set for March 2 - March 4 across the Treasure Valley. The 5A bracket and all championship games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, March 4.

Find the entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lake City (8)                        22-0     40        1

2. Owyhee                               17-5     28        t-2

3. Mountain View                     18-4     26        t-2

4. Madison                               17-6     18        4

5. Coeur d'Alene                      15-6     6          5

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Timberline 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Hillcrest (8)                           21-1     40        1

2. Pocatello                              20-2     29        2

3. Preston                                17-6     27        3

4. Skyview                               17-5     14        4

5. Blackfoot                             14-7     7          —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Columbia 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6)                  20-3     38        1

2. Bonners Ferry (1)                19-1     31        2

3. Snake River                        17-6     22        4

4. Teton (1)                              19-6     16        3

5. Marsh Valley                        18-7     10        5

Others receiving votes: Homedale 3

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Melba (8)                              22-0     40        1

2. Bear Lake                            21-2     31        2

3. Cole Valley Christian           19-4     25        4

4. Ririe                                     19-4     14        5

5. St. Maries                            16-5     8          —

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, New Plymouth 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lapwai (8)                            23-0     40        1

2. Grace                                  18-4     26        2

3. Kamiah                                20-4     23        3

4. Lakeside                              13-3     15        4

5. Castleford                            15-4     8          5

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 5, Liberty Charter 2, Valley 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Rockland (8)                        20-2     40        1

2. Kendrick                              15-3     24        2

3. Camas County                    15-5     17        4

4. Watersprings                       20-3     16        5

5. Richfield                              18-4     14        3

Others receiving votes: Clark County 5, Council 3, Garden Valley 1

Voters: 

  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Brady Frederick, KTVB
  • Allan Steele, Post Register
  • John Wustrow, Idaho Press
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
  • Joey DuBois, KPVI
  • Jack Schemmel, KMVT

