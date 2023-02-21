Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: Top teams ahead of state tournaments

See how Idaho sports reporters ranked boys basketball squads in each classification in the final media poll. State tournaments take over the Treasure Valley March 2.

BOISE, Idaho — With the 2023 Idaho high school boys basketball state championships set to tip off March 2, sports reporters across the state voted in the media poll for the final time on Tuesday.

The final rankings presented a unanimous No. 1 squad in five of Idaho's six classifications, with three teams receiving at least one first-place vote at the 3A level.

Two squads entered their classification's respective top-five rankings this week. Tuesday's media poll also brings a tie for the No. 2 spot in the 5A class, with two Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads trailing undefeated Lake City.

Boys basketball state tournaments are set for March 2 - March 4 across the Treasure Valley. The 5A bracket and all championship games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, March 4.

Find the entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (8) 22-0 40 1

2. Owyhee 17-5 28 t-2

3. Mountain View 18-4 26 t-2

4. Madison 17-6 18 4

5. Coeur d'Alene 15-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Timberline 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (8) 21-1 40 1

2. Pocatello 20-2 29 2

3. Preston 17-6 27 3

4. Skyview 17-5 14 4

5. Blackfoot 14-7 7 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Columbia 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 20-3 38 1

2. Bonners Ferry (1) 19-1 31 2

3. Snake River 17-6 22 4

4. Teton (1) 19-6 16 3

5. Marsh Valley 18-7 10 5

Others receiving votes: Homedale 3

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (8) 22-0 40 1

2. Bear Lake 21-2 31 2

3. Cole Valley Christian 19-4 25 4

4. Ririe 19-4 14 5

5. St. Maries 16-5 8 —

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, New Plymouth 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 23-0 40 1

2. Grace 18-4 26 2

3. Kamiah 20-4 23 3

4. Lakeside 13-3 15 4

5. Castleford 15-4 8 5

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 5, Liberty Charter 2, Valley 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (8) 20-2 40 1

2. Kendrick 15-3 24 2

3. Camas County 15-5 17 4

4. Watersprings 20-3 16 5

5. Richfield 18-4 14 3

Others receiving votes: Clark County 5, Council 3, Garden Valley 1

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Eric Moon, KIFI

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Watch more Sports: