Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: New teams atop 4A, 3A polls

Thursday's Idaho high school boys basketball media poll presents a new No. 1 atop both the 4A and 3A classifications. Find the full rankings here.

BOISE, Idaho — The latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Thursday brought some movement atop the 4A and 3A classifications, with a pair of new top-ranked squads.

After a massive win over then No. 1 Pocatello (4A), Madison went from a fifth-place tie with Eagle last week, to sole possession of the No. 4 spot this week in the state's largest class.

Pocatello was a perfect 18-0 before the loss to the 5A squad, which pushed them behind Hillcrest in the latest 4A rankings.

At the 3A level, Sugar-Salem jumped from the fourth spot to the No. 1 spot, despite receiving less first-place votes than Bonners Ferry. Sugar-Salem went three-for-three last week, picking up wins over Snake River, South Fremont and Teton.

Find Thursday's entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (6) 17-0 30 1

2. Mountain View 15-3 22 2

3. Owyhee 12-5 19 3

4. Madison 12-6 10 t-5

5. Coeur d'Alene 12-6 5 4

Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Timberline 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (6) 17-1 30 2

2. Pocatello 18-1 24 1

3. Preston 14-5 16 3

4. Skyview 14-4 12 4

5. Blackfoot 11-6 8 5

Others receiving votes: None

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (2) 15-3 25 4

2. Bonners Ferry (3) 15-1 24 1

3. Teton 16-3 17 2

4. Snake River 14-5 13 3

5. Marsh Valley (1) 13-5 10 5

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (6) 17-0 30 1

2. Bear Lake 16-2 22 2

3. Kellogg 14-4 15 4

4. Cole Valley Christian 14-4 13 5

5. Ririe 13-4 6 3

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2, Aberdeen 1, West Jefferson 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 18-0 30 1

2. Grace 14-4 19 3

3. Kamiah 14-4 15 4

4. Lakeside 9-3 12 5

5. Lighthouse Christian 13-3 9 2

Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Liberty Charter 2

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (6) 17-1 30 1

2. Kendrick 13-2 20 2

3. Richfield 15-2 18 4

4. Camas County 12-4 12 3

5. Watersprings 16-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: Council 2

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Allan Steele, Post Register

Eric Moon, KIFI

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

