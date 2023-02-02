x
HS Basketball

Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: New teams atop 4A, 3A polls

Thursday's Idaho high school boys basketball media poll presents a new No. 1 atop both the 4A and 3A classifications. Find the full rankings here.

BOISE, Idaho — The latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Thursday brought some movement atop the 4A and 3A classifications, with a pair of new top-ranked squads. 

After a massive win over then No. 1 Pocatello (4A), Madison went from a fifth-place tie with Eagle last week, to sole possession of the No. 4 spot this week in the state's largest class. 

Pocatello was a perfect 18-0 before the loss to the 5A squad, which pushed them behind Hillcrest in the latest 4A rankings.

At the 3A level, Sugar-Salem jumped from the fourth spot to the No. 1 spot, despite receiving less first-place votes than Bonners Ferry. Sugar-Salem went three-for-three last week, picking up wins over Snake River, South Fremont and Teton.

Find Thursday's entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lake City (6)                        17-0     30        1

2. Mountain View                     15-3     22        2

3. Owyhee                               12-5     19        3

4. Madison                               12-6     10        t-5

5. Coeur d'Alene                      12-6     5          4

Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Timberline 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Hillcrest (6)                           17-1     30        2

2. Pocatello                              18-1     24        1

3. Preston                                14-5     16        3

4. Skyview                               14-4     12        4

5. Blackfoot                              11-6     8          5

Others receiving votes: None

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (2)                  15-3     25        4

2. Bonners Ferry (3)                15-1     24        1

3. Teton                                   16-3     17        2

4. Snake River                        14-5     13        3

5. Marsh Valley (1)                  13-5     10        5

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Melba (6)                             17-0     30        1

2. Bear Lake                            16-2     22        2

3. Kellogg                                14-4     15        4

4. Cole Valley Christian           14-4     13        5

5. Ririe                                     13-4     6          3

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2, Aberdeen 1, West Jefferson 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lapwai (6)                            18-0     30        1

2. Grace                                   14-4     19        3

3. Kamiah                                 14-4     15        4

4. Lakeside                               9-3       12        5

5. Lighthouse Christian            13-3     9          2

Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Liberty Charter 2

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Rockland (6)                        17-1     30        1

2. Kendrick                               13-2     20        2

3. Richfield                               15-2     18        4

4. Camas County                     12-4     12        3

5. Watersprings                        16-2     8          5

Others receiving votes: Council 2

Voters:

  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Joey DuBois, KPVI
  • Allan Steele, Post Register
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • John Wustrow, Idaho Press
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

