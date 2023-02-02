Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: New teams atop 4A, 3A polls

BOISE, Idaho — The latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Thursday brought some movement atop the 4A and 3A classifications, with a pair of new top-ranked squads.
After a massive win over then No. 1 Pocatello (4A), Madison went from a fifth-place tie with Eagle last week, to sole possession of the No. 4 spot this week in the state's largest class.
Pocatello was a perfect 18-0 before the loss to the 5A squad, which pushed them behind Hillcrest in the latest 4A rankings.
At the 3A level, Sugar-Salem jumped from the fourth spot to the No. 1 spot, despite receiving less first-place votes than Bonners Ferry. Sugar-Salem went three-for-three last week, picking up wins over Snake River, South Fremont and Teton.
Find Thursday's entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (6) 17-0 30 1
2. Mountain View 15-3 22 2
3. Owyhee 12-5 19 3
4. Madison 12-6 10 t-5
5. Coeur d'Alene 12-6 5 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Timberline 2
4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (6) 17-1 30 2
2. Pocatello 18-1 24 1
3. Preston 14-5 16 3
4. Skyview 14-4 12 4
5. Blackfoot 11-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: None
3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (2) 15-3 25 4
2. Bonners Ferry (3) 15-1 24 1
3. Teton 16-3 17 2
4. Snake River 14-5 13 3
5. Marsh Valley (1) 13-5 10 5
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1
2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (6) 17-0 30 1
2. Bear Lake 16-2 22 2
3. Kellogg 14-4 15 4
4. Cole Valley Christian 14-4 13 5
5. Ririe 13-4 6 3
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2, Aberdeen 1, West Jefferson 1
1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 18-0 30 1
2. Grace 14-4 19 3
3. Kamiah 14-4 15 4
4. Lakeside 9-3 12 5
5. Lighthouse Christian 13-3 9 2
Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Liberty Charter 2
1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (6) 17-1 30 1
2. Kendrick 13-2 20 2
3. Richfield 15-2 18 4
4. Camas County 12-4 12 3
5. Watersprings 16-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Council 2
Voters:
- Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
- Joey DuBois, KPVI
- Allan Steele, Post Register
- Eric Moon, KIFI
- John Wustrow, Idaho Press
- Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
