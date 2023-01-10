Idaho girls basketball rankings: Melba claims top 2A spot

Undefeated squads Thunder Ridge, Timberlake and Melba sit atop their respective classifications. Check out Tuesday's entire girls basketball state media poll here.

BOISE, Idaho — Roughly halfway through conference play, girls high school basketball teams across Idaho are looking to cement themselves in the postseason and among the top teams in their classification.

Tuesday's state media poll brought a widespread group at the 5A level, with two undefeated teams in the top five. Despite their unbeaten status, Lake City collected the most first-place votes, with all five teams receiving at least one No. 1 vote.

Only one Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squad landed in the 4A top-five rankings Tuesday, while eastern Idaho dominated the classification's voting. Timberlake stayed a perfect 11-0 last week after defeating Lakeside 62-27, and is the No. 1 ranked 3A squad.

Melba (16-0) also remained undefeated, and received all 12 first-place votes in the 2A classification.

Find the latest high school girls basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Thunder Ridge (3) 14-0 46

2. Lake City (4) 13-2 35

3. Boise (2) 13-1 33

4. Coeur d'Alene (1) 11-2 24

5. Post Falls (2) 16-0 20

Others receiving votes: Owyhee 9, Rigby 7, Timberline 6

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Shelley (10) 13-1 57

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 12-3 48

3. Sandpoint 9-4 26

4. Pocatello 9-5 23

5. Minico (1) 8-5 16

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 5, Skyline 3, Jerome 2

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Timberlake (6) 11-0 49

2. Parma (3) 13-2 47

3. Snake River (2) 12-3 34

4. Weiser 14-1 28

5. Teton 11-4 12

Others receiving votes: Kimberly (1) 6, Filer 2, Sugar-Salem 2

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Melba (12) 16-0 60

2. Cole Valley Christian 13-3 41

3. Soda Springs 11-3 31

4. North Fremont 11-2 27

t-5. Ririe 10-6 7

t-5. West Side 10-4 7

Others receiving votes: Declo 4, Malad 2, Grangeville 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Lapwai (11) 14-1 58

2. Grace (1) 10-4 31

3. Raft River 10-2 22

4. Prairie 9-3 19

5. Oakley 10-4 14

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 13, Kamiah 8, Shoshone 7, Carey 4, Liberty Charter 2, Lakeside 1, Wallace 1

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Rockland (4) 13-3 49

2. Mackay (5) 14-1 46

3. Deary (2) 9-0 34

4. Kendrick (1) 9-3 26

5. Dietrich 10-3 16

Others receiving votes: Leadore 7, Council 2

Voters:

Jesse Gwin, Times-News

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Eric Moon, KIFI

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Allan Steele, Post Register

