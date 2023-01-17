Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads land in No. 1 spots

Parma (3A) and Melba (2A) claimed the No. 1 spot in Tuesday's state media poll. Other Treasure Valley squads in the rankings include Boise, Bishop Kelly and more.

BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll.

The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure Valley prep squads leading their respective classification. The Mustangs are a perfect 18-0 through Tuesday afternoon.

Other local programs appearing in this week's top five include Boise, Bishop Kelly, Weiser and Cole Valley Christian. Several southern Idaho teams also maintained their positions in the media poll.

Find the latest high school girls basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Thunder Ridge (4) 17-0 35 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 13-2 29 4

3. Boise (1) 16-1 24 3

4. Post Falls 17-0 16 5

5. Lake City 13-3 13 2

Others receiving votes: Owyhee 2, Rigby 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Shelley (7) 15-1 39 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 13-3 32 2

3. Sandpoint 11-4 24 3

4. Pocatello 10-6 15 4

5. Minico 10-6 7 5

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 2, Blackfoot 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Parma (4) 15-2 34 2

2. Snake River (1) 14-3 32 3

3. Timberlake (3) 13-2 29 1

4. Weiser 15-2 19 4

5. Sugar-Salem 10-6 4 —

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Fruitland 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (8) 18-0 40 1

2. Soda Springs 14-3 29 3

3. Cole Valley Christian 13-4 22 2

4. North Fremont 13-2 16 4

5. Ririe 11-6 11 t-5

Others receiving votes: West Side 1, Grangeville 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 15-1 40 1

2. Grace 13-4 28 2

3. Raft River 13-2 20 3

4. Prairie 11-3 16 4

5. Oakley 12-4 12 5

Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Kamiah 1, Lakeside 1

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 15-3 38 1

2. Kendrick (1) 11-3 30 4

3. Mackay 15-2 23 2

4. Deary 9-1 15 3

5. Dietrich 12-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Leadore 2, Council 1

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Eric Moon, KIFI

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

