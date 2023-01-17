x
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads land in No. 1 spots

Parma (3A) and Melba (2A) claimed the No. 1 spot in Tuesday's state media poll. Other Treasure Valley squads in the rankings include Boise, Bishop Kelly and more.
Credit: Brady Frederick / KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. 

The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure Valley prep squads leading their respective classification. The Mustangs are a perfect 18-0 through Tuesday afternoon.

Other local programs appearing in this week's top five include Boise, Bishop Kelly, Weiser and Cole Valley Christian. Several southern Idaho teams also maintained their positions in the media poll.

Find the latest high school girls basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Thunder Ridge (4)              17-0     35        1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3)               13-2     29        4

3. Boise (1)                             16-1     24        3

4. Post Falls                            17-0     16        5

5. Lake City                             13-3     13        2

Others receiving votes: Owyhee 2, Rigby 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Shelley (7)                           15-1     39        1

2. Bishop Kelly (1)                  13-3     32        2

3. Sandpoint                            11-4     24        3

4. Pocatello                             10-6     15        4

5. Minico                                 10-6     7          5

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 2, Blackfoot 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Parma (4)                            15-2     34        2

2. Snake River (1)                   14-3     32        3

3. Timberlake (3)                    13-2     29        1

4. Weiser                                 15-2     19        4

5. Sugar-Salem                       10-6     4          —

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Fruitland 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Melba (8)                             18-0     40        1

2. Soda Springs                      14-3     29        3

3. Cole Valley Christian          13-4     22        2

4. North Fremont                    13-2     16        4

5. Ririe                                     11-6     11        t-5

Others receiving votes: West Side 1, Grangeville 1

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lapwai (8)                           15-1     40        1

2. Grace                                  13-4     28        2

3. Raft River                            13-2     20        3

4. Prairie                                  11-3     16        4

5. Oakley                                12-4     12        5

Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Kamiah 1, Lakeside 1

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Rockland (7)                       15-3     38        1

2. Kendrick (1)                         11-3     30        4

3. Mackay                               15-2     23        2

4. Deary                                  9-1       15        3

5. Dietrich                                12-3     11        5

Others receiving votes: Leadore 2, Council 1

Voters: 

  • Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
  • Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Jack Schemmel, KMVT
  • Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
  • John Wustrow, Idaho Press
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

