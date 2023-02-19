Coeur d'Alene High School blows out Rocky Mountain, wins 10th title in program history

The Coeur d'Alene High girls basketball team celebrates after routing Rocky Mountain of Meridian 65-27 in the state 5A championship game Saturday night at the Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With experience, Coeur d’Alene was the best all season long.

Saturday night, they just let the rest of the state know it.

Junior Teagan Colvin scored 20 points, senior Madi Symons 15 points for the top-seeded Vikings, who ambushed the seventh-seeded Rocky Mountain Grizzlies of Meridian 65-27 in the state 5A championship game at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday night.

“It means everything,” Coeur d’Alene junior guard Teagan Colvin said. “It’s what we’ve been going for all season and knew coming in we had a stellar shot and stellar team. We were just ready to take it and get what we wanted.”

It is the 10th title overall for Coeur d’Alene, and first for the Vikings since 2014, when the Vikings also beat Rocky Mountain.

Coeur d’Alene beat Eagle 63-50 in the opening round, then outlasted Boise 51-50 in double overtime on Friday to advance.

“For me, coming into the game, I was really, really confident after our first two games,” Colvin said. “We usually come out stronger and today was the day to show them what’s what from the start from the very beginning.”

