MERIDIAN, Idaho — 'Coaches vs. Cancer' is technically a week-long event aimed at raising awareness and money for those in need.

But for Rocky Mountain High School, it's really a year-round event.

"Cancer is a huge part of our program," Rocky Mountain boys basketball head coach Dane Roy said.

Since opening its doors in 2008, the Grizzlies have supported a number of students diagnosed with cancer.

"We had a coach, Zach Ingersoll who passed away from cancer, and that hit us hard, that hit me really hard," Roy said.

MORE: Rocky Mountain honors coach by 'Playing for Ingersoll'

Ingersoll was an assistant coach for the Grizzlies basketball team.

He was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer in 2014, and passed away just a year later.

Just six months later, Rocky Mountain students and staff rallied around a teacher diagnosed with breast cancer.

MORE: Grizzlies raise nearly $13,000 for teacher with cancer

"Our Rocky community has been great in the previous years, being very generous with their time and money," Roy said.

And for the past two seasons, the Grizzlies have adopted the younger brother of one of their players.

In May 2017, 14-year-old Nikko Worthington was diagnosed with stage four rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancerous tumor that forms in the soft tissue.

Nikko's diagnosis came just four months after his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

MORE: Meridian mother and son fight cancer together

Since then, Nikko has become an honorary Grizzly. His older brother Payton is a junior.

"He's such a nice kid and such a good, thoughtful, humble, appreciative kid," Roy said. "We just grew to love him.

"Last year, he came in and talked to our team at halftime of last years game and he was with us after that game, and we really played that season for Nikko, and we continue to do that this year," Roy added.

MORE: Broncos for a day: Two young boys make lasting impact on Boise State football team

On Saturday, January 26, the Grizzlies host Timberline for their annual 'Coaches vs. Cancer' game.

Money from ticket sales, as well as money collected throughout the game, will go directly to the Worthington family.

"That's what it's all about, it really is," Roy said. "It's life and trying to teach these kids what's important. It's not always about wins and losses, and when we can do things that are bigger than us, and help people that need it more than us, that's really what it's about."

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.

For more information on the Worthington family's battle with cancer, click here.

MORE: 'Coaches vs. Cancer' is personal for Bishop Kelly head coach