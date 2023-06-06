Boise's Avery Howell receiving national attention, Power 5 offers

Not only is Boise junior Avery Howell the Idaho girls basketball Gatorade player of the year, but she is also a top-45 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024.

BOISE, Idaho — One of the nation's top high school girls basketball players resides right here in the Gem State. Not only is Boise junior Avery Howell the Idaho all-class girls basketball Gatorade player of the year, but she is also a top-45 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024.

Ahead of her senior campaign with the Brave, Howell's talent is receiving nationwide notice, both from media outlets and college programs. On Monday, Howell appeared in an ESPN article as one of the biggest risers in the 2024 recruiting ranks.

The Boise standout and 5-foot-11 guard is currently tabbed as the No. 45 girls basketball recruit in the class of 2024. Howell is considered a four-star prospect, with a 95 'grade' out of 100 on ESPN.

According to MaxPreps, Howell stuffed the stat sheet during the 2022-2023 season, as the Brave finished with a 23-3 record and a third-place finish at state after receiving the No. 1 5A seed. Along the way, Howell averaged 21.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game – all team-best numbers.

Howell also shot 50% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line, on her way to 551 total points for Boise.

The Idaho player of the year is picking up big-time offers left and right, including an offer from Vanderbilt on Tuesday. On May 24 and May 25 alone, Howell received offers from West Virginia, Clemson and Iowa State.

According to ESPN, the META Hoops standout shined during the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball Girls Circuit in May, averaging 19.3 points per game.

Other schools to offer Howell includes Wisconsin, Washington State, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Gonzaga, Hawaii, Oklahoma State, St. Mary's, Minnesota, San Diego State, Fresno State and Boise State. She has also received invites to a number of Big Sky Conference and other Group of 5 schools, per her Twitter handle (@averyhowell44).

In December, Howell took a trip to Spokane for a Gonzaga visit. She has also posted photos from visits last summer at Oregon State and Oregon.

