Boise Brave's Pink Zone game raises over $6,100 for American Cancer Society

The 14th annual Pink Zone game shattered the previous record of $4,795 by raising $6,192 for the American Cancer Society. The event has donated $36,793 total.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise High School girls basketball coach Kim Brydges and her team continue to do an amazing job year in and year out with their annual Pink Zone game, which raises money for breast cancer research.

Last weekend, Brave students packed the gym for the 14th annual game, as Boise battled Rocky Mountain High School in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference clash. The community also packed in their support for the admirable fundraiser.

This year, the Pink Zone game shattered the previous record of $4,795 for the American Cancer Society by raising $6,192.

Brydges has been at Boise High School for 18 years. Across 14 years of the game and campaign, Boise has raised a total of $36,793 for the American Cancer Society.

The Brave (18-2) lost their first 5A SIC game to the Grizzlies 45-42 in a back-and-forth bout, but won with their impressive support for the organization. Although the loss snapped a 17-game winning streak, Boise bounced back with a 48-45 win over Timberline on Tuesday.

Boise's win over the Wolves gives them the top seed for the upcoming girls basketball district tournament.

In the latest Idaho girls basketball media poll, reporters from across the state tabbed the Brave as the No. 3 team in the 5A classification, behind Thunder Ridge and Coeur d'Alene.

Highlights from the Pink Zone game can be seen below:

