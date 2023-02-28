Idaho boys basketball state tournament: Follow scores, highlights

The path to crowning Idaho's six high school boys basketball state champions begins Thursday. Keep up with brackets, scores and highlights in this article.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Idaho high school boys basketball state championships are set to tip off Thursday, with three days of competition scheduled across the Gem State's six classifications.

This year's "Real Dairy Shootout" brings squads to six locations in the Treasure Valley. The entire 5A bracket, 4A semifinal matchups and all six of Saturday's state championship games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games in the 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II brackets are taking place at various high schools in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell on Thursday and Friday.

Scroll down to see first-round matchups, game locations and times, competing teams and brackets for all six classifications. To purchase tickets for this weekend's state tournaments, visit the Idaho High School Activities Association's website.

KTVB will update this story with round-by-round final scores, highlights and brackets on the journey to crowning Idaho's 2023 high school boys basketball state champions.

5A

Quarterfinals (Idaho Center):

(2) Owyhee vs. (7) Meridian

12 p.m. Thursday

(3) Mountain View vs. (6) Timberline

2 p.m. Thursday

(4) Madison vs. (5) Eagle

5 p.m. Thursday

(1) Lake City vs. (8) Highland

7 p.m. Thursday

4A

Quarterfinals (Rocky Mountain HS):

(2) Pocatello vs. (7) Bishop Kelly

12 p.m. Thursday

(3) Blackfoot vs. (6) Minico

2 p.m. Thursday

(4) Skyview vs. (5) Twin Falls

5 p.m. Thursday

(1) Hillcrest vs. (8) Lakeland

7 p.m. Thursday

3A

Quarterfinals (Meridian HS):

(2) Sugar-Salem vs. (7) Kimberly

12 p.m. Thursday

(3) Teton vs. (6) Fruitland

2 p.m. Thursday

(4) Snake River vs. (5) Homedale

5 p.m. Thursday

(1) Bonners Ferry vs. (8) Buhl

7 p.m. Thursday

2A

Quarterfinals (Capital HS):

(2) Bear Lake vs. (7) West Side

12 p.m. Thursday

(3) Cole Valley vs. (6) Kellogg

2 p.m. Thursday

(4) St. Maries vs. (5) Ririe

5 p.m. Thursday

(1) Melba vs. (8) Declo

7 p.m. Thursday

1A DI

Quarterfinals (Vallivue HS):

(2) Grace vs. (7) Victory Charter

12 p.m. Thursday

(3) Lakeside vs. (6) Potlatch

2 p.m. Thursday

(4) Castleford vs. (5) Carey

5 p.m. Thursday

(1) Lapwai vs. (8) Liberty Charter

7 p.m. Thursday

1A DII

Quarterfinals (Caldwell HS):

(2) Rockland vs. (7) Timberline (Weippe)

12 p.m. Thursday

(3) Kendrick vs. (6) Cascade

2 p.m. Thursday

(4) Watersprings vs. (5) Council

5 p.m. Thursday

(1) Richfield vs. (8) Clark Fork

7 p.m. Thursday

