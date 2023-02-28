Idaho boys basketball state tournament: Follow scores, highlights

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Idaho high school boys basketball state championships are set to tip off Thursday, with three days of competition scheduled across the Gem State's six classifications.
This year's "Real Dairy Shootout" brings squads to six locations in the Treasure Valley. The entire 5A bracket, 4A semifinal matchups and all six of Saturday's state championship games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Quarterfinal and semifinal games in the 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II brackets are taking place at various high schools in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell on Thursday and Friday.
Scroll down to see first-round matchups, game locations and times, competing teams and brackets for all six classifications. To purchase tickets for this weekend's state tournaments, visit the Idaho High School Activities Association's website.
KTVB will update this story with round-by-round final scores, highlights and brackets on the journey to crowning Idaho's 2023 high school boys basketball state champions.
5A
Quarterfinals (Idaho Center):
(2) Owyhee vs. (7) Meridian
- 12 p.m. Thursday
(3) Mountain View vs. (6) Timberline
- 2 p.m. Thursday
(4) Madison vs. (5) Eagle
- 5 p.m. Thursday
(1) Lake City vs. (8) Highland
- 7 p.m. Thursday
4A
Quarterfinals (Rocky Mountain HS):
(2) Pocatello vs. (7) Bishop Kelly
- 12 p.m. Thursday
(3) Blackfoot vs. (6) Minico
- 2 p.m. Thursday
(4) Skyview vs. (5) Twin Falls
- 5 p.m. Thursday
(1) Hillcrest vs. (8) Lakeland
- 7 p.m. Thursday
3A
Quarterfinals (Meridian HS):
(2) Sugar-Salem vs. (7) Kimberly
- 12 p.m. Thursday
(3) Teton vs. (6) Fruitland
- 2 p.m. Thursday
(4) Snake River vs. (5) Homedale
- 5 p.m. Thursday
(1) Bonners Ferry vs. (8) Buhl
- 7 p.m. Thursday
2A
Quarterfinals (Capital HS):
(2) Bear Lake vs. (7) West Side
- 12 p.m. Thursday
(3) Cole Valley vs. (6) Kellogg
- 2 p.m. Thursday
(4) St. Maries vs. (5) Ririe
- 5 p.m. Thursday
(1) Melba vs. (8) Declo
- 7 p.m. Thursday
1A DI
Quarterfinals (Vallivue HS):
(2) Grace vs. (7) Victory Charter
- 12 p.m. Thursday
(3) Lakeside vs. (6) Potlatch
- 2 p.m. Thursday
(4) Castleford vs. (5) Carey
- 5 p.m. Thursday
(1) Lapwai vs. (8) Liberty Charter
- 7 p.m. Thursday
1A DII
Quarterfinals (Caldwell HS):
(2) Rockland vs. (7) Timberline (Weippe)
12 p.m. Thursday
(3) Kendrick vs. (6) Cascade
- 2 p.m. Thursday
(4) Watersprings vs. (5) Council
- 5 p.m. Thursday
(1) Richfield vs. (8) Clark Fork
- 7 p.m. Thursday
