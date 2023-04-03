Last year's Rockies' first-round draft pick and former Rocky Mountain High School standout Gabriel Hughes will begin his professional career in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians released the team's opening day roster today ahead of Friday's opener on the road in Vancouver.

Last year's Rockies' first-round draft pick and former Gonzaga standout Gabriel Hughes will begin his professional career in Spokane.

The 21-year-old right-handed pitcher was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award last season and finished ninth in the nation in strikeouts with 138 in his final year at GU.

Gabriel Hughes and Jaden Hill in the starting rotation. Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernandez, and Benny Montgomery in the outfield. Sterlin Thompson at third base. This squad is loaded. #GoSpo



📰 https://t.co/xkWJVnErtd pic.twitter.com/Gv9IItGGGC — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) April 3, 2023

Joining Hughes atop the Indians' rotation is Jaden Hill, a second-round pick in 2021 out of LSU.

The bullpen includes former Whitworth standout Joel Condreay, who was a 31st-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Condreay was dominant in low A ball last season, pitching to a 1.25 earned run average and striking out 24 batters in 21.2 innings for Fresno.

Among the position players are last year's other first-round pick by Colorado, former Tennesee slugger outfielder Jordan Beck.

Beck hit .296 in the minor leagues last season and had a staggering .431 on-base percentage.

Joining Beck in the Spokane outfield is Colorado's 2021 first-round pick Benny Montgomery.

Montgomery hit .313 with six home runs and 42 runs batted in for low-A Fresno last season.

Overall, this year's Indians' squad features five of the Rockies' top ten prospects.

