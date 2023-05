Middleton's Robert Orloski headlines 5A All-SIC baseball team

See who landed on this year's 5A Southern Idaho Conference baseball teams. Middleton claimed both the player of the year and coach of the year awards.

BOISE, Idaho — The Middleton High School baseball team swept the two major awards on Wednesday as the Southern Idaho Conference released its 5A all-conference baseball teams.

Vikings' senior pitcher Robert Orloski was named 5A SIC Player of the Year, while his head coach, Bryan Swygart, earned 5A SIC Coach of the Year. Middleton won the regular-season and conference title in its first season at the 5A level before finishing in fourth place at state.

The awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the coaches within the league. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention awardees are listed below:

First Team

Pitcher:

Kason O'Neil - Kuna

Nick McDaniel - Owyhee

Ian Lenius - Middleton

Catcher:

Caden Recia - Middleton

Outfielder:

Jack Barker - Mountain View

Jack Ryan - Owyhee

Ian Duarte - Eagle

Jake Robinson - Borah

Infielder:

Lance Anderson - Borah

Treyton Swygart - Middleton

Cole Rohlmeier - Owyhee

Gage Haws - Owyhee

First base:

Brock Silvers - Middleton

Utility:

Caden Sloan - Timberline

DH:

Will Grizzle - Mountain View

Second Team

Pitcher:

Treyton Swygart - Middleton

Tanner Knoll - Borah

Liam Ouellette - Rocky Mountain

Grant Jakobson - Centennial

Catcher:

Baylor Haylett - Owyhee

Outfielder:

Ian Lenius - Middleton

Lewis Orme - Kuna

Nick McDaniel - Owyhee

TJ Collins - Capital

Infielder:

Bryson Shea - Eagle

Isaiah Anzaldua - Middleton

Korbin McCarney - Borah

Cade Burnham - Mountain View

First base:

Devon Downie - Eagle

Utility:

Hunter Cliff - Kuna

DH:

Peyton Hines - Rocky Mountain

Honorable Mention

Pitcher:

Jake Robinson - Borah

Conner Marshall - Mountain View

Caleb Zawadzki - Eagle

Ryder Cutlip - Owyhee

Gage Haws - Owyhee

Cosmo Lange - Boise

Brayden Walls - Timberline

Grant Baskin - Eagle

Will Grizzle - Mountain View

Jack Ryan - Owyhee

Evan Perry - Mountain View

Davey Green - Mountain View

Jaden Belton - Centennial

Bobby Corley - Meridian

Bobby Kincaid - Nampa

Cooper Layne - Capital

Brock Silvers - Middleton

Carter Walsh - Timberline

Catcher:

Jim Flynn - Eagle

Tate Kubena - Borah

Zain Cozens - Centennial

Logan Blades - Kuna

Ricky Perez - Nampa

Outfielder:

Brady Barowsky - Eagle

Jackson Wilkie - Centennial

Dante Avjian - Nampa

Micah Mendiola - Middleton

Brandon Gonzalez - Meridian

Henry Nafzger - Timberline

Jacob Scott - Nampa

Devon Downie - Eagle

Cohen Souba - Capital

Infielder:

Patrick Gaffney - Rocky Mountain

Carter Walsh - Timberline

Alex Whitt - Kuna

Hayden Chambers - Eagle

AJ Johnson - Centennial

Gus Arriola - Boise

Eli Parker - Timberline

Evan Brown - Boise

Evan Perry - Mountain View

Keagan Kelly - Owyhee

Bryce Wallingford - Nampa

Cooper Myers - Capital

Jackson Edwards - Kuna

First base:

Kason O'Neil - Kuna

Jackson Wendt - Rocky Mountain

Drew Schumacher - Owyhee

Utility:

Caleb Boydston - Meridian

Josh Lucido - Middleton

Nico Resendez - Mountain View

DH:

Ryder Cutlip - Owyhee

Brady Robinson - Borah

Mick Weske - Boise

