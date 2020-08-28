Going to a local high school football game tonight? Here is what to expect.

The local high school football season ramps up with seven games in the Treasure Valley on Friday.

KUNA, Idaho — The local high school football season ramps up with seven games in the Treasure Valley on Friday. Depending on the size and location of the school, attendance restrictions and requirements vary.

Below is a list of games along with the regulations that will be in effect this evening.

5A Southern Idaho Conference

Lewiston at Kuna - 7:00 PM

No fans will be allowed.

4A Southern Idaho Conference

Twin Falls at Vallivue - 7:00 PM

Student-athletes, band members and cheerleaders each get four tickets. An additional 60 student tickets have been reserved along with 150 tickets for the visiting team. School is recommended the use of masks.

Burley at Mountain Home - 7:00 PM

Student-athletes, band members and cheerleaders each get two tickets. School is also requiring the use of masks and social distancing.

3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY

Melba at Fruitland - 7:00 PM

No capacity limitations for now. The school his asking people to wear masks and social distance if possible.

Buhl at Weiser - 7:00 PM

No capacity limitation. School strongly recommends masks. Social distancing reminders will be announced throughout the game. Also, cheerleaders will be at an alternate location on the sidelines and band members will be more spread out than normal.

New Plymouth at Parma - 7:00 PM

No capacity limitation. School is recommending masks.

2A Western Idaho Conference

Valley at Marsing – 7:00 PM

No answer. School and district offices are closed on Friday.

