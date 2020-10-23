Friday Night Football: 5A SIC playoffs underway, last week of the regular season for 4A-1A

5A teams are starting off their state tournament runs, while others are hoping to finish the season on a high note.

BOISE, Idaho — It's week one of the playoffs for teams in the 5A SIC.

Capital (4-0) will face Rocky Mountain (5-0) in the inaugural Southern Idaho Conference championship. Both teams are undefeated in their shortened seasons and will move on to the second round of the state tournament no matter the outcome.

The same cannot be said for the remaining teams, where it's win or go home:

Kuna (1-5) at Skyview (2-3)

Mountain View (2-3) at Timberline (2-2)

Centennial (0-5) at Eagle (4-1)

Borah (0-4) at Meridian (3-2)

Meanwhile, it's the last week of the regular season for the 4A SIC teams. Top of the table Emmett (6-2) have postponed their game against Vallivue (6-2) after learning of the death of a teammate on Friday. The Huskies and the Falcons will instead faceoff on Saturday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Ridgevue (2-6) at Bishop Kelly (5-1)

Middleton (5-3) at Columbia (2-4)

Nampa (4-2) at Caldwell (0-6) - Caldwell forfeits due to academics

3A

Fruitland (6-0) at Homedale (5-1)

Payette (3-4) at McCall-Donnelly (2-3)

Weiser (3-4) at Parma (0-8)

2A

Grangeville (3-1) at Melba (5-1)

Cole Valley Christian (3-3) at Nampa Christian (3-5)

Marsing (2-4) at New Plymouth (4-3)

1A

Salmon River (1-6) at Tri-Valley (0-5)

Greenleaf Friends (0-4) at Idaho City (3-3)

Horseshoe Bend (4-3) at Council (3-3)

After the final scores have rolled in, be sure to catch Friday Night Football on KTVB's YouTube channel beginning at 10:35 p.m.