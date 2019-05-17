NAMPA, Idaho — Former Centennial High standout Delveion Jackson is coming back home to play basketball.

Jackson announced his decision to joined the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball program on Twitter on Friday.

"Very excited to announce that I am transferring to Northwest Nazarene University where I will continue to grow as a person while achieving my athletic and academic ambitions," Jackson said.

The 6-foot-7 forward originally signed a letter of intent to play at UC Davis out of high school. He appeared in 18 games as a freshman in 2017-18. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 27.3 percent from the floor in 11.4 minutes of action per game. He then left the program following the season.

Jackson starred at Centennial from 2014-17. As a senior, he averaged 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists en route to 5A First-Team All-SIC honors.

That year the Patriots finished as the runner-ups at the 5A State Basketball Tournament.

Jackson still has three years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately this fall.