MERIDIAN -- As he continues to ponder his NFL future, former Boise State standout Shea McClellin will join the Mountain View High School Mavericks football team as a linebackers coach starting next week.

Excited to join the Maverick family this fall! #MountainViewFootball pic.twitter.com/7btRY6UUVZ — Shea McClellin (@mcckshea) May 16, 2018

McClellin, a Marsing High School graduate, has spent the last six seasons in the NFL, playing for both the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

While in Minneapolis for the 2018 Super Bowl, McClellin told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust that coaching at the high school level was always something that intrigued him.

McClellin will join former Bronco teammate Tyler Horn, who is an assistant defensive line coach.

The Mavericks have played in two of the last three 5A state title games, winning it all in 2016.

© 2018 KTVB