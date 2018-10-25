NAMPA — Just months after making the jump from 4A to 5A, the Skyview Hawks have already proved they can play with the "big schools."

Finishing in the middle of the Southern Idaho Conference pack this season with a 5-4 overall record, the Hawks clinched a playoff spot and will head to Post Falls to face the 4-4 Trojans in northern Idaho Friday night.

"They're a physical team. We respect them," senior Tyler Crowe said. "We're going to go in, do our stuff and hopefully come out with the W."

"It would be a huge statement win for our program to not just make the 5A playoffs, but to get a 5A playoff win," head coach David Young said.

The 2018 Idaho high school football state playoffs begin Thursday.

