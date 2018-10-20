IDAHO — The 2018 Idaho high school football playoffs begin October 25.

Brackets will be updated as dates and times are finalized by each school. Check back for highlights every week!

FIRST ROUND

Meridian (3-6) at Madison (6-3)

Borah (5-4) at Capital (6-3)

Skyview (5-4) at Eagle (6-3)

Lewiston (6-3) at Post Falls (4-4)

BYES: Rocky Mountain (9-0), Coeur d'Alene (8-0), Highland (8-1), Mountain View (7-2)

FIRST ROUND

Sandpoint (3-6) at Hillcrest (8-1)

Blackfoot (4-5) at Middleton (7-2)

Columbia (5-4) at Century (7-2)

Mountain Home (4-5) at Nampa (7-2)

Preston (4-5) at Bishop Kelly (7-1)

Minico (7-2) at Skyline (7-2)

Vallivue (6-3) at Moscow (3-5)

Idaho Falls (6-3) at Twin Falls (7-2)

FIRST ROUND

TBA at Kimberly (8-1)

Kellogg (3-5) at Fruitland (5-3)

Weiser (5-3) at South Fremont (5-3)

American Falls (3-5) at Gooding (7-2)

BYES: Sugar-Salem (7-1), Marsh Valley (6-2), Homedale (9-0), Timberlake (6-3)

TBA

TBA

FIRST ROUND

Dietrich (6-3) at North Gem (4-3)

Rockland (3-5)at Lighthouse Christian (7-1)

Camas County (3-4) at Carey (8-0)

Murtuagh (6-3) at Mackay (3-4)

BYES: Salmon River (5-3), Deary (5-2), Kendrick (7-0)

© 2018 KTVB