IDAHO — The 2018 Idaho high school football playoffs begin October 25.
Brackets will be updated as dates and times are finalized by each school. Check back for highlights every week!
5A BRACKETS
FIRST ROUND
Meridian (3-6) at Madison (6-3)
Borah (5-4) at Capital (6-3)
Skyview (5-4) at Eagle (6-3)
Lewiston (6-3) at Post Falls (4-4)
BYES: Rocky Mountain (9-0), Coeur d'Alene (8-0), Highland (8-1), Mountain View (7-2)
4A BRACKETS
FIRST ROUND
Sandpoint (3-6) at Hillcrest (8-1)
Blackfoot (4-5) at Middleton (7-2)
Columbia (5-4) at Century (7-2)
Mountain Home (4-5) at Nampa (7-2)
Preston (4-5) at Bishop Kelly (7-1)
Minico (7-2) at Skyline (7-2)
Vallivue (6-3) at Moscow (3-5)
Idaho Falls (6-3) at Twin Falls (7-2)
3A BRACKETS
FIRST ROUND
TBA at Kimberly (8-1)
Kellogg (3-5) at Fruitland (5-3)
Weiser (5-3) at South Fremont (5-3)
American Falls (3-5) at Gooding (7-2)
BYES: Sugar-Salem (7-1), Marsh Valley (6-2), Homedale (9-0), Timberlake (6-3)
2A BRACKETS
TBA
1ADI BRACKETS
TBA
1ADII BRACKETS
FIRST ROUND
Dietrich (6-3) at North Gem (4-3)
Rockland (3-5)at Lighthouse Christian (7-1)
Camas County (3-4) at Carey (8-0)
Murtuagh (6-3) at Mackay (3-4)
BYES: Salmon River (5-3), Deary (5-2), Kendrick (7-0)