POCATELLO, Idaho —
5A GIRLS
Team Scores
- Eagle (641)
- Rocky Mountain (672)
- Boise (678)
- Lake City (727)
- Timberline (741)
- Lewiston (752)
- Thunder Ridge (790)
- Madison (805)
Individual Scores
- Elle McCord (Eagle) - 76-75-151
- Brooke Patterson (Eagle) - 75-77-152
- Emily Cadwell (Boise) - 75-78-153
- Maddie Montoya (Borah) - 81-78-159
- Kate Goulet (Boise) - 84-76-160
- Kyla Currie (Lake City) - 78-83-161
- Christine Cho (Eagle) - 82-79-161
- Madison Gridley (Rocky Mountain) - 83-79-162
- Maddie Cudworth (Timberline) - 82-81-163
- Sydney Castlin (Timberline) - 85-81-166
5A BOYS
Team Scores
- Rocky Mountain (600)
- Boise (624)
- Mountain View (627)
- Eagle (631)
- Coeur d'Alene (638)
- Lake City (644)
- Madison (655)
- Highland (676)
2019 Idaho high school state golf championships
Individual Scores
- Jake Slocum (Rocky Mountain) - 70-74-144
- Joe Gustavel (Boise) - 69-77-146
- Zach Martin (Madison) - 74-75-149
- Avery Falash (Mountain View) - 75-75-150
- Davis Sahr (Eagle) - 73-77-150
- Taylor Mortensen (Rocky Mountain) - 71-79-150
- Ryan Chapman (Lake City) - 76-74-150
- Cameron Johnson (Lake City) - 77-74-151
- Quinn Haigwood (Boise) - 78-75-153
- Dawson Moon (Highland) - 75-78-153
4A BOYS
Team Scores
- Minico (600)
- Ridgevue (600)
- Bishop Kelly (614)
- Twin Falls (631)
- Emmett (646)
- Lakeland (647)
- Hillcrest (665)
- Preston (667)
- Idaho Falls (685)
- Pocatello (728)
Individual Scores
- Gage Skaggs (Minico) - 70-67-137
- Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) - 69-70-139
- Joey Gibson (Minico) - 71-71-142
- Alec Dykas (Bishop Kelly) - 68-75-143
- Ridge Pickup (Burley) - 71-73-144
- Bryden Brown (Moscow) - 74-72-146
- Braden Anderson (Twin Falls) - 75-71-146
- Peyton Orr (Minico) - 73-74-147
- Alex Van Auker (Ridgevue) - 71-77-148
- Garrett Kelley (Preston) - 69-79-148
4A GIRLS
Team Scores
- Twin Falls (667)
- Middleton (709)
- Sandpoint (733)
- Ridgevue (743)
- Pocatello (759)
- Skyline (786)
- Shelley (818)
- Kuna (819)
- Century (820)
Individual Scores
- Brinlee Stotts (Twin Falls) - 77-76-153 (won tiebreaker)
- Makena Rauch (Moscow) - 76-77-153
- Nicole Nelson (Shelley) - 85-77-162
- Kaylee Jones (Twin Falls) - 82-80-162
- London Hall (Idaho Falls) - 82-83-165
- Davis Wagoner (Middleton) - 87-81-168
- Dallis Shockey (Minico) - 82-86-168
- Brooke Fuchs (Twin Falls) - 88-80-168
- Hattie Larson (Sandpoint) - 83-87-170
- Maya Elliott (Ridgevue) - 91-83-174
- Natalie Beck (Pocatello) - 84-90-174
- Ava Defranco (Bishop Kelly) - 89-85-174
3A BOYS
Team Scores
- Fruitland (629)
- Kimberly (696)
- Kellogg (714)
- Snake River (717)
- Buhl (745)
- Weiser (768)
- Sugar-Salem (767)
- Priest River (849)
Individual Scores
- Daniel Uranga (Homedale) - 72-71-143
- Lucas Rynearson (Fruitland) - 69-82-151
- Jonas Bicknese (Fruitland) - 70-81-151
- Jake O'Neil (Fruitland) - 78-76-154
- Logan Mills (American Falls) - 75-79-154
- Tanner O'Brien (Teton) - 80-82-162
- Archie Rauenhorst (Kellogg) - 84-80-164
- Noah Watt (Snake River) - 83-83-166
- Hank Hopkins (Kimberly) - 84-83-167
- Drake Baumann (Kimberly) - 84-85-169
3A GIRLS
Team Scores
- Buhl (701)
- Weiser (780)
- Homedale (836)
- Kellogg (849)
- Marsh Valley (892)
- Timberlake (913)
Individual Scores
- Kylie Crossland (Buhl) - 73-75-148
- Kat Ravenhorst (Kellogg) - 80-91-171
- Sara Lundberg (Weiser) - 89-87-176
- Hannah Foss (Fruitland) - 90-87-177
- Zara Weaver (Buhl) - 88-91-179
- Tea Uranga (Homedale) - 88-95-183
- Mia Harper (Snake River) - 89-97-186
- Tenlee Scott (Buhl) - 88-100-188
- Malia Jaynes (Buhl) - 99-92-191
- Stella Beams (Weiser) - 94-98-192
2A BOYS
Team Scores
- Grace (625)
- Cole Valley Christian (642)
- North Star Charter (645)
- McCall-Donnelly (718)
- Liberty Charter (729)
- Lighthouse Christian (735)
- Declo (742)
- Bear Lake (753)
- Challis (755)
- Salmon (756)
- St. Maries (777)
- Community School (780)
- Wallace (794)
- Lakeside (832)
Individual Scores
- Lane Strand (Challis) - 67-80-147
- Parker Wallace (Cole Valley) - 71-76-147
- Jacob Smith (Grace) - 75-76-151
- Camm Jorgensen (Grace) - 78-74-152
- Dathan Ova (McCall-Donnelly) - 78-75-153
- Cole Rueter (Clark Fork) - 78-77-155
- Michael Corkish (Liberty Charter) - 76-79-155
- Gavin Rodeghiero (North Star Charter) - 81-77-158
- Landon Villa (Marsing) - 81-78-159
- Jordan Mansfield (Grace) - 75-86-161
- Stockton Lloyd (Grace) - 82-79-161
- Tyler Smith (Cole Valley) - 81-80-161
2A GIRLS
Team Scores
- Cole Valley Christian (748)
- Grace (754)
- Nampa Christian (836)
- Salmon (848)
- Lakeside (880)
- Challis (889)
- Declo (890)
- Lighthouse Christian (898)
- Liberty Charter (942)
- St. Marie's (958)
Individual Scores
- Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) - 73-76-149
- Lindsay Lloyd (Grace) - 76-80-156
- Briana Shervik (Nampa Christian) - 81-83-164
- Grace Singpraseuth (Cole Valley) - 82-86-168
- Bella Huff (Cole Valley) - 96-86-182
- Sophie Huff (Cole Valley) - 94-92-186
- Zoeigh Walker (Grace) - 100-94-194
- Brooke Stevens (Clark Fork) - 100-97-197
- Jaeli Garrard (Declo) - 101-97-198
- Katherine Berasi (Salmon) - 102-96-198