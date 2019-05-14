POCATELLO, Idaho —

5A GIRLS

Team Scores

  1. Eagle (641)
  2. Rocky Mountain (672)
  3. Boise (678)
  4. Lake City (727)
  5. Timberline (741)
  6. Lewiston (752)
  7. Thunder Ridge (790)
  8. Madison (805)

Individual Scores

  1. Elle McCord (Eagle) - 76-75-151
  2. Brooke Patterson (Eagle) - 75-77-152
  3. Emily Cadwell (Boise) - 75-78-153
  4. Maddie Montoya (Borah) - 81-78-159
  5. Kate Goulet (Boise) - 84-76-160
  6. Kyla Currie (Lake City) - 78-83-161
  7. Christine Cho (Eagle) - 82-79-161
  8. Madison Gridley (Rocky Mountain) - 83-79-162
  9. Maddie Cudworth (Timberline) - 82-81-163
  10. Sydney Castlin (Timberline)  - 85-81-166

5A BOYS

Team Scores

  1. Rocky Mountain (600)
  2. Boise (624)
  3. Mountain View (627)
  4. Eagle (631)
  5. Coeur d'Alene (638)
  6. Lake City (644)
  7. Madison (655)
  8. Highland (676)
Individual Scores

  1. Jake Slocum (Rocky Mountain) - 70-74-144
  2. Joe Gustavel (Boise) - 69-77-146
  3. Zach Martin (Madison) - 74-75-149
  4. Avery Falash (Mountain View) - 75-75-150
  5. Davis Sahr (Eagle) - 73-77-150
  6. Taylor Mortensen (Rocky Mountain) - 71-79-150
  7. Ryan Chapman (Lake City) - 76-74-150
  8. Cameron Johnson (Lake City) - 77-74-151
  9. Quinn Haigwood (Boise) - 78-75-153
  10. Dawson Moon (Highland) - 75-78-153

4A BOYS

Team Scores

  1. Minico (600)
  2. Ridgevue (600)
  3. Bishop Kelly (614)
  4. Twin Falls (631)
  5. Emmett (646)
  6. Lakeland (647)
  7. Hillcrest (665)
  8. Preston (667)
  9. Idaho Falls (685)
  10. Pocatello (728)

Individual Scores

  1. Gage Skaggs (Minico) - 70-67-137
  2. Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) - 69-70-139
  3. Joey Gibson (Minico) - 71-71-142
  4. Alec Dykas (Bishop Kelly) - 68-75-143
  5. Ridge Pickup (Burley) - 71-73-144
  6. Bryden Brown (Moscow) - 74-72-146
  7. Braden Anderson (Twin Falls) - 75-71-146
  8. Peyton Orr (Minico) - 73-74-147
  9. Alex Van Auker (Ridgevue) - 71-77-148
  10. Garrett Kelley (Preston) - 69-79-148

4A GIRLS

Team Scores

  1. Twin Falls (667)
  2. Middleton (709)
  3. Sandpoint (733)
  4. Ridgevue (743)
  5. Pocatello (759)
  6. Skyline (786)
  7. Shelley (818)
  8. Kuna (819)
  9. Century (820)

Individual Scores

  1. Brinlee Stotts (Twin Falls) - 77-76-153 (won tiebreaker)
  2. Makena Rauch (Moscow) - 76-77-153
  3. Nicole Nelson (Shelley) - 85-77-162
  4. Kaylee Jones (Twin Falls) - 82-80-162
  5. London Hall (Idaho Falls) - 82-83-165
  6. Davis Wagoner (Middleton) - 87-81-168
  7. Dallis Shockey (Minico) - 82-86-168
  8. Brooke Fuchs (Twin Falls) - 88-80-168
  9. Hattie Larson (Sandpoint) - 83-87-170
  10. Maya Elliott (Ridgevue) - 91-83-174
  11. Natalie Beck (Pocatello) - 84-90-174
  12. Ava Defranco (Bishop Kelly) - 89-85-174

3A BOYS

Team Scores

  1. Fruitland (629)
  2. Kimberly (696)
  3. Kellogg (714)
  4. Snake River (717)
  5. Buhl (745)
  6. Weiser (768)
  7. Sugar-Salem (767)
  8. Priest River (849)

Individual Scores

  1. Daniel Uranga (Homedale) - 72-71-143
  2. Lucas Rynearson (Fruitland) - 69-82-151
  3. Jonas Bicknese (Fruitland) - 70-81-151
  4. Jake O'Neil (Fruitland) - 78-76-154
  5. Logan Mills (American Falls) - 75-79-154
  6. Tanner O'Brien (Teton) - 80-82-162
  7. Archie Rauenhorst (Kellogg) - 84-80-164
  8. Noah Watt (Snake River) - 83-83-166
  9. Hank Hopkins (Kimberly) - 84-83-167
  10. Drake Baumann (Kimberly) - 84-85-169

3A GIRLS

Team Scores

  1. Buhl (701)
  2. Weiser (780)
  3. Homedale (836)
  4. Kellogg (849)
  5. Marsh Valley (892)
  6. Timberlake (913)

Individual Scores

  1. Kylie Crossland (Buhl) - 73-75-148
  2. Kat Ravenhorst (Kellogg) - 80-91-171
  3. Sara Lundberg (Weiser) - 89-87-176
  4. Hannah Foss (Fruitland) - 90-87-177
  5. Zara Weaver (Buhl) - 88-91-179
  6. Tea Uranga (Homedale) - 88-95-183
  7. Mia Harper (Snake River) - 89-97-186
  8. Tenlee Scott (Buhl) - 88-100-188
  9. Malia Jaynes (Buhl) - 99-92-191
  10. Stella Beams (Weiser) - 94-98-192

2A BOYS

Team Scores

  1. Grace (625)
  2. Cole Valley Christian (642)
  3. North Star Charter (645)
  4. McCall-Donnelly (718)
  5. Liberty Charter (729)
  6. Lighthouse Christian (735)
  7. Declo (742)
  8. Bear Lake (753)
  9. Challis (755)
  10. Salmon (756)
  11. St. Maries (777)
  12. Community School (780)
  13. Wallace (794)
  14. Lakeside (832)

Individual Scores

  1. Lane Strand (Challis) - 67-80-147
  2. Parker Wallace (Cole Valley) - 71-76-147
  3. Jacob Smith (Grace) - 75-76-151
  4. Camm Jorgensen (Grace) - 78-74-152
  5. Dathan Ova (McCall-Donnelly) - 78-75-153
  6. Cole Rueter (Clark Fork) - 78-77-155
  7. Michael Corkish (Liberty Charter) - 76-79-155
  8. Gavin Rodeghiero (North Star Charter) - 81-77-158
  9. Landon Villa (Marsing) - 81-78-159
  10. Jordan Mansfield (Grace) - 75-86-161
  11. Stockton Lloyd (Grace) - 82-79-161
  12. Tyler Smith (Cole Valley) - 81-80-161

2A GIRLS

Team Scores

  1. Cole Valley Christian (748)
  2. Grace (754)
  3. Nampa Christian (836)
  4. Salmon (848)
  5. Lakeside (880)
  6. Challis (889)
  7. Declo (890)
  8. Lighthouse Christian (898)
  9. Liberty Charter (942)
  10. St. Marie's (958)
Individual Scores

  1. Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) - 73-76-149
  2. Lindsay Lloyd (Grace) - 76-80-156
  3. Briana Shervik (Nampa Christian) - 81-83-164
  4. Grace Singpraseuth (Cole Valley) - 82-86-168
  5. Bella Huff (Cole Valley) - 96-86-182
  6. Sophie Huff (Cole Valley) - 94-92-186
  7. Zoeigh Walker (Grace) - 100-94-194
  8. Brooke Stevens (Clark Fork) - 100-97-197
  9. Jaeli Garrard (Declo) - 101-97-198
  10. Katherine Berasi (Salmon) - 102-96-198