Coeur d'Alene senior guard Teagan Colvin commits to UNLV

Colvin was named the 2022-23 Max Preps High School girls basketball player of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene High School incoming senior guard Teagan Colvin has committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

The four star recruit and ESPN top 100 player chose the Runnin' Rebels over four other schools: Michigan, BYU, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Colvin led the Vikings to an Idaho state championship last season, averaging over 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals per game as a junior.

The 5'7" guard was named the 2022-23 Max Preps Idaho girls high school basketball player of the year.

She was listed at number 92 on the ESPN top 100 recruits in the nation for women's basketball.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.