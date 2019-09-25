BOISE, Idaho — Conferences around the Gem State will look very different come next fall.

During Tuesday's regularly scheduled board meeting in Lewiston, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced they

DENIED (schools will be required to move up in classification)

Murtaugh (1A DII to 1A DI)

Compass Charter (1A DI to 2A)

Shelley (4A)

Emmett (4A)

Idaho Falls (5A)

Skyview (5A)

APPROVED (schools will stay in their current classification)

Canyon Ridge (5A to 4A)

Caldwell (5A to 4A)

Nampa (5A to 4A)

Sun Valley Community School (2A to 1ADII)

Castleford (1A DI to 1A DII)

Clark Fork (1A DI to 1A DII)

Nampa

1,475 students in March 2019

Caldwell

1,453 students

Skyview

1,336 students

Emmett

690 students

Four schools petitioned (and were subsequently approved) to move up in classifications:

Greenleaf Friends (from 1A DII to 1ADI)

Priest River (from 2A to 3A)

Kellogg (from 2A to 3A)

Coeur d'Alene Charter (from 2A to 3A)

We did get reaction from several schools to the announcements:

"We were very disappointed in the board's decision. We felt that by meeting the competitive equity standards set by the IHSAA, we had a strong case. I'm worried for the well being of our athletic programs as we will continue to face SIC competition with enrollment numbers near or over the 5A threshold," Emmett High Athletic Director Gavin Watson.

"We accept the IHSSA decision and look forward to moving up. We will miss our current conference but look forward to competing with our new conference of Oakley Raft River Lighthouse Glenn’s Ferry Shoshone and MURTAUGH," said Murtaugh Athletic Director Todd Jensen.

Swan Falls High School in Kuna is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

RELATED: Kuna School Board selects mascot for Swan Falls High School

MORE: Kuna's new high school named after a 'spectacular feature' in Ada County

Owyhee High School in the West Ada School District is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

RELATED: School board settles on name for Meridian's newest high school

MORE: Future of new West Ada High School hangs in the balance