BOISE -- Capital senior Jake Lindsey was enjoying his senior year like any other high schooler in America.

Homecoming, football games, starring for various Eagles varsity teams, getting ready for life after high school.

But in February, Jake started to feel a fatigue he couldn't quite figure out, so he went to the doctor.

"They sent us from St. Luke's to St. Al's, to the children’s hospital and it was pretty crazy because they put you right into oncology and you don't even know what's going on," said Tim Lindsey, Jake's dad.

#TeamJake 01 / 07 01 / 07

"Initially they had thought it was leukemia, found out that it was aplastic anemia and that was shocking," Jake said. "Because it was so rare and as a kid, as a teenager, you don't ever expect that."

Severe aplastic anemia is a rare disease that affects bone marrow and causes a decrease in blood cells, leading to a higher risk of other illnesses and bleeding.

"I think for me, I was just in shock, I felt like I was in a dream, it was not happening, for me," said Robin Anselme, Jake’s mom.

"A platelet count should be anywhere from 150,000 to 350,000," Robin said. "He had one thousand."

The doctors told Jake he would need a bone marrow transplant.

"You never thought you'd become an advocate, for something, until of course, it happens to you or your family," said Tim Lindsey, Jake’s dad.

The Lindsey family, along with the Capital High School community, have organized several bone marrow "Be The Match" drives.

RELATED: Students and staff play for #TeamJake

Lindsey's teammates, classmates, even rivals, filled the Capital High School gym on one than one occasion, not only to show their support for Jake during a "students vs. faculty" basketball game fundraiser but to get see if they were a potential match for Jake.

"I hear about the fundraiser and I hear about what people are doing, but I never really got to see their faces and to see all my best friends and my classmates, the community all involved, it was very emotional for me," Jake said.

“The fact that there is somebody out there that can, that's hope, that gives me hope," Jake said.

Athletes and students from Timberline, Centennial, Rocky Mountain, Boise and several Treasure Valley high schools came to show their support.

"The love and support of our community, and the prayers of our community, that's given me amazing strength and I think it does him too because I see it," Robin said.

Much of that community support came from their social media campaign, #TeamJake.

"I never thought #TeamJake would go viral, but it has, it reminds me there are so many people on my side," Jake said.

Now, Jake waits for the phone call, the one where he learns there is a match for him.

"I would just be so thankful, and that person would be apart of our family, for the rest of their life, and until then, you do what? I pray, and I stay with him, I'm right there, I'm not going to miss a moment, don't want to miss anything," Robin said.

To learn more about how you can become a potential bone marrow donor, click here.

If you would like to help the Lindsey family with medical expenses, click here.

© 2018 KTVB