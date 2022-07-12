Borah wrestler Aden Attao wins gold medal at U20 Pan American Championships

Attao claimed the 130 kg spot on the 2022 U20 Greco-Roman World Team. The Borah senior will compete at the 2022 UWW World Championships in Bulgaria Aug. 15-21.

BOISE, Idaho — Borah High School senior and USA Junior National Team member, Aden Attao, is bringing a U20 Pan American Championship gold medal back to Boise.

On Friday, July 8, Attao captured first place in the Greco Roman 130 kg (286.5 lbs) weight class in Oaxtepec, Mexico. All 10 of Team USA's Greco-Roman wrestlers won a medal in Mexico over the weekend, including six gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The hometown standout dominated his competition, with Attao being one of two American wrestlers to capture 9-0 wins in their gold-medal match, according to Team USA.

Attao, who is a member of the Suples Wrestling Club, defeated Andre Do Amaral Viana of Brazil via forfeit in round one, before topping Mexico's Luis de la Rosa Arteaga, 9-0.

The Boise School District said the Borah senior is now heading to Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. The 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships begin Saturday, July 16, at the FargoDome.

Attao will also compete at the 2022 UWW World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Aug. 15-21. Attao earned the 130 kg spot on the 2022 U20 Greco-Roman World Team after back-to-back first-period pins at trials in Geneva, Ohio, on June 3.

According to a Boise School District Twitter post, Attao is raising money for travel expenses through his own 'Aden Attao U20 World online shop.' The store includes personalized sportswear apparel for Attao's World Championship run.

To purchase items to support Attao's travel expenses, click here.

Jakason Burks 🥉

Max Black 🥉

Haiden Drury 🥇

Robert Perez III 🥈

Richard Fedalen 🥇

MJ Gaitan 🥈

Michael Altomer 🥉

Kodiak Stephens 🥇

Roberty Plympton 🥇

Aden Attao 🥇 pic.twitter.com/NvSfouvbDS — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 11, 2022

Attao has goals of becoming a national, world and Olympic champion, according to his USA Wrestling Membership page.