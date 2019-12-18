BOISE, Idaho — With offers from more than half a dozen schools, Broah's Austin Bolt has decided to stay home and play for the Broncos.

Bolt, who plays quarterback and safety, among other positions, completed 68% of his passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

The Idaho Gatorade Football Player of the Year rushed for 1,391 yards and 26 touchdowns on 246 carries this past season.

He fielded offers from Utah State, UNLV, Idaho State, Montana, and Montana State, but took only one official visit.

In the last week, Bolt said Wisconsin and Texas Tech began talking with him but asked him to wait until the February signing period to commit.

Bolt is also a state champion in basketball and track (400-meter dash, 4x400 meter relay).

Bolt says he plans to enroll this summer and play tight end for the Broncos.

