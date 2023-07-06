Bishop Kelly's Logan Ball named USA Lacrosse Idaho Coach of the Year

The former DI lacrosse player told KTVB coaching "allows me to be a kid again." Ball credited Bishop Kelly's players and staff for the coaching honor.

BOISE, Idaho — Bishop Kelly High School boys varsity lacrosse head coach Logan Ball has been named the USA Lacrosse Idaho Coach of the Year, the school announced on Twitter this week.

This year, the Knights punched their ticket to the state championship with a 12-10 win over Mountain View in the semifinals, before a runner-up finish. Timberline claimed the throne in a 13-8 title battle.

Formerly a Division I lacrosse player at the University of Hartford, Ball has been coaching at Bishop Kelly for six years, making him the longest tenured coach in the Treasure Valley.

Ball is also the director of True Lacrosse Idaho, an elite club program. Nationally, True Lacrosse has produced more than 2,500 college commitments, with teams across the country.

Originally from Charlton, New York, Ball loves watching lacrosse grow rapidly in the Gem State each year. Ball told KTVB he gives credit for the USA Idaho Coach of the Year honor to his players and staff.

Ball also said working with up and coming lacrosse players who love the sport is the perfect job.

"It allows me to be a kid again, basically. I coach the same way that I used to play, keeping my teammates hyped up, trying to keep momentum our way," Ball said. "It's just so much fun, being with the kids, effecting the kids in a positive way. When you teach them something and then they execute it, it's just seeing like the look on their face – it's the best. Definitely super cool to receive this award and I'm excited for what the future holds for not only myself, Bishop Kelly lacrosse, but just Idaho lacrosse in general."

