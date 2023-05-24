5A All-SIC softball team: Eagle's Lizzy Tommasini claims top honor

See which softball players earned a spot on the 5A All-Southern Idaho Conference softball teams here. Eagle captured the top player and coach honors for the 5A SIC.

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle High School softball team claimed the two top honors on Wednesday as the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) unveiled its 2023 5A all-conference teams.

Mustang standout senior Lizzy Tommasini was named 5A SIC Player of the Year, while Eagle leader Nicole Rollins captured the honor of 5A SIC Coach of the Year. Eagle finished the regular season 22-7, en route to a No. 1 seed for the state softball championships.

The awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the coaches within the league. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention awardees are listed below:

First Team

Pitcher:

Penny-Lew Barnett - Capital

Megan Meracle - Borah

Catcher:

Talia Jenkins - Kuna

Infield:

Jorja Crider - Middleton

Kina Watts - Owyhee

Ashlyn Graklanoff - Timberline

Brylin Field - Kuna

Utility:

Abigail Gardner - Borah

McKenna Schab - Owyhee

First base:

Delaney Wright - Timberline

DP:

Liberty Shake - Mountain View

Outfield:

Hayleigh Oliver - Eagle

Samantha Hatzenbeller - Owyhee

Rylie Haith - Owyhee

Kamryn Ham - Kuna

Second Team

Pitcher:

Grace Brooks - Owyhee

Katy Jackson - Mountain View

Catcher:

Kayla Campbell - Borah

Infield:

Tyra Price - Capital

Kaylee Clark - Kuna

McKenna Chavez - Capital

Natalie Miklancic - Middleton

Utility:

Taylee Hunt - Middleton

First base:

Savanna Henzler - Rocky Mountain

Molly Buckingham - Owyhee

DP:

Bella Pereira - Timberline

Outfield:

Kate Bjorkman - Rocky Mountain

Lauren Davies - Capital

Lauren Landis - Middleton

Lizzy Turpen - Capital

Mallory Casch - Timberline

Honorable Mention

Pitcher:

Breanna Degen - Timberline

Haylee Holloway - Nampa

Kya Hueth - Boise

Peyton Bargen - Eagle

Catcher:

Haiylee Reeves - Owyhee

Paige Pieper - Middleton

Bella Bonacorsi - Timberline

Olivia Stone - Capital

Airah Whipkey - Rocky Mountain

Emry Woods - Eagle

Infield:

Afton Janke - Mountain View

Carly Reyes-Mims - Centennial

Kaylee Vieira - Eagle

Livia Hurst - Rocky Mountain

Bella Lantz - Meridian

Lily Binford - Boise

Payton Hollifield - Mountain View

Brooklyn Schneidt - Owyhee

Halle Fizer - Borah

Utility:

Danica Quinn - Rocky Mountain

Allison Metzler - Timberline

Tayelynn Puyleart - Mountain View

First base:

Grace Hein - Eagle

Masyn Mogel - Capital

Rylee Nelson - Borah

Abby Vanderwiel - Kuna

DP:

Cali Moorhouse - Centennial

Outfield:

Alyson Vieira - Eagle

Kharson Castell - Capital

Olivia Chalifoux - Borah

Maggie McMullan - Borah

Chloe Hueth - Boise

Penelope Klinger - Meridian

Jazmine Villarreal - Centennial

Watch more Sports: