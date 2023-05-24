5A All-SIC softball team: Eagle's Lizzy Tommasini claims top honor

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle High School softball team claimed the two top honors on Wednesday as the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) unveiled its 2023 5A all-conference teams.
Mustang standout senior Lizzy Tommasini was named 5A SIC Player of the Year, while Eagle leader Nicole Rollins captured the honor of 5A SIC Coach of the Year. Eagle finished the regular season 22-7, en route to a No. 1 seed for the state softball championships.
The awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the coaches within the league. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention awardees are listed below:
First Team
Pitcher:
- Penny-Lew Barnett - Capital
- Megan Meracle - Borah
Catcher:
- Talia Jenkins - Kuna
Infield:
- Jorja Crider - Middleton
- Kina Watts - Owyhee
- Ashlyn Graklanoff - Timberline
- Brylin Field - Kuna
Utility:
- Abigail Gardner - Borah
- McKenna Schab - Owyhee
First base:
- Delaney Wright - Timberline
DP:
- Liberty Shake - Mountain View
Outfield:
- Hayleigh Oliver - Eagle
- Samantha Hatzenbeller - Owyhee
- Rylie Haith - Owyhee
- Kamryn Ham - Kuna
Second Team
Pitcher:
- Grace Brooks - Owyhee
- Katy Jackson - Mountain View
Catcher:
- Kayla Campbell - Borah
Infield:
- Tyra Price - Capital
- Kaylee Clark - Kuna
- McKenna Chavez - Capital
- Natalie Miklancic - Middleton
Utility:
- Taylee Hunt - Middleton
First base:
- Savanna Henzler - Rocky Mountain
- Molly Buckingham - Owyhee
DP:
- Bella Pereira - Timberline
Outfield:
- Kate Bjorkman - Rocky Mountain
- Lauren Davies - Capital
- Lauren Landis - Middleton
- Lizzy Turpen - Capital
- Mallory Casch - Timberline
Honorable Mention
Pitcher:
- Breanna Degen - Timberline
- Haylee Holloway - Nampa
- Kya Hueth - Boise
- Peyton Bargen - Eagle
Catcher:
- Haiylee Reeves - Owyhee
- Paige Pieper - Middleton
- Bella Bonacorsi - Timberline
- Olivia Stone - Capital
- Airah Whipkey - Rocky Mountain
- Emry Woods - Eagle
Infield:
- Afton Janke - Mountain View
- Carly Reyes-Mims - Centennial
- Kaylee Vieira - Eagle
- Livia Hurst - Rocky Mountain
- Bella Lantz - Meridian
- Lily Binford - Boise
- Payton Hollifield - Mountain View
- Brooklyn Schneidt - Owyhee
- Halle Fizer - Borah
Utility:
- Danica Quinn - Rocky Mountain
- Allison Metzler - Timberline
- Tayelynn Puyleart - Mountain View
First base:
- Grace Hein - Eagle
- Masyn Mogel - Capital
- Rylee Nelson - Borah
- Abby Vanderwiel - Kuna
DP:
- Cali Moorhouse - Centennial
Outfield:
- Alyson Vieira - Eagle
- Kharson Castell - Capital
- Olivia Chalifoux - Borah
- Maggie McMullan - Borah
- Chloe Hueth - Boise
- Penelope Klinger - Meridian
- Jazmine Villarreal - Centennial
