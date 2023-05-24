x
High School

5A All-SIC softball team: Eagle's Lizzy Tommasini claims top honor

See which softball players earned a spot on the 5A All-Southern Idaho Conference softball teams here. Eagle captured the top player and coach honors for the 5A SIC.

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle High School softball team claimed the two top honors on Wednesday as the Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) unveiled its 2023 5A all-conference teams.

Mustang standout senior Lizzy Tommasini was named 5A SIC Player of the Year, while Eagle leader Nicole Rollins captured the honor of 5A SIC Coach of the Year. Eagle finished the regular season 22-7, en route to a No. 1 seed for the state softball championships

The awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the coaches within the league. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention awardees are listed below:

First Team

Pitcher:

  • Penny-Lew Barnett - Capital
  • Megan Meracle - Borah

Catcher:

  • Talia Jenkins - Kuna

Infield:

  • Jorja Crider - Middleton
  • Kina Watts - Owyhee
  • Ashlyn Graklanoff - Timberline
  • Brylin Field - Kuna

Utility:

  • Abigail Gardner - Borah
  • McKenna Schab - Owyhee

First base:

  • Delaney Wright - Timberline

DP:

  • Liberty Shake - Mountain View

Outfield:

  • Hayleigh Oliver - Eagle
  • Samantha Hatzenbeller - Owyhee
  • Rylie Haith - Owyhee
  • Kamryn Ham - Kuna

Second Team

Pitcher:

  • Grace Brooks - Owyhee
  • Katy Jackson - Mountain View

Catcher:

  • Kayla Campbell - Borah

Infield:

  • Tyra Price - Capital
  • Kaylee Clark - Kuna
  • McKenna Chavez - Capital
  • Natalie Miklancic - Middleton

Utility:

  • Taylee Hunt - Middleton

First base:

  • Savanna Henzler - Rocky Mountain
  • Molly Buckingham - Owyhee

DP:

  • Bella Pereira - Timberline

Outfield:

  • Kate Bjorkman - Rocky Mountain
  • Lauren Davies - Capital
  • Lauren Landis - Middleton
  • Lizzy Turpen - Capital
  • Mallory Casch - Timberline

Honorable Mention

Pitcher:

  • Breanna Degen - Timberline
  • Haylee Holloway - Nampa
  • Kya Hueth - Boise
  • Peyton Bargen - Eagle

Catcher:

  • Haiylee Reeves - Owyhee
  • Paige Pieper - Middleton
  • Bella Bonacorsi - Timberline
  • Olivia Stone - Capital
  • Airah Whipkey - Rocky Mountain 
  • Emry Woods - Eagle

Infield:

  • Afton Janke - Mountain View
  • Carly Reyes-Mims - Centennial 
  • Kaylee Vieira - Eagle
  • Livia Hurst - Rocky Mountain
  • Bella Lantz - Meridian
  • Lily Binford - Boise
  • Payton Hollifield - Mountain View
  • Brooklyn Schneidt - Owyhee
  • Halle Fizer - Borah

Utility:

  • Danica Quinn - Rocky Mountain 
  • Allison Metzler - Timberline
  • Tayelynn Puyleart - Mountain View

First base:

  • Grace Hein - Eagle
  • Masyn Mogel - Capital
  • Rylee Nelson - Borah
  • Abby Vanderwiel - Kuna

DP:

  • Cali Moorhouse - Centennial

Outfield:

  • Alyson Vieira - Eagle
  • Kharson Castell - Capital
  • Olivia Chalifoux - Borah
  • Maggie McMullan - Borah
  • Chloe Hueth - Boise
  • Penelope Klinger - Meridian
  • Jazmine Villarreal - Centennial

