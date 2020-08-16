x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

High School

2021 Southern Idaho college commitments signing list

An overview of Southern Idaho & Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level

An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list. 

BISHOP KELLY

Alicia Chatterton (Soccer) - Boise State University 

Deborah Pond (Soccer) - Idaho State University 

BOISE

Bre Norris (Soccer) - University of Portland 

Kendra McDaniel (Soccer) - Oregon State University 

CAPITAL

Jackson Reed (Baseball) - Seattle University 

Charley Hastriter (Wrestling) - Oregon State University 

RELATED: 2020 Treasure Valley & Magic Valley college commitments signing list

EAGLE

Sophie Drown (Soccer) - Boise State University  

Ashlyn Graham (Soccer) - College of Idaho 

Ben Ford (Baseball) - University of Washington 

Kyle Garner (Tennis) - Air Force Academy 

Bradie Garven (Soccer) - University of Idaho 

KUNA

Courtney Weatherby (Volleyball) - Montana State University 

Hannah Brown (Soccer) - University of Minnesota-Crookston 

Alexis Haws (Soccer) - Boise State University 

Jayla Ponce (Soccer) - Fort Lewis College 

LIBERTY CHARTER

Madison Hodnett (Basketball) - Corban University 

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Trinity Slocum (Basketball) - University of Hawaii

Jeremiah Verhaege (Lacrosse) - Dominican University (2024) 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah 

Kelsey Oyler (Soccer) - Gonzaga 

Kelsey Jargsdorf (Soccer) - Idaho State University 

Violet Rademacher (Soccer) - University of Portland 

SKYVIEW

Eden Bower (Volleyball) - BYU 

TIMBERLINE

Greyson Shafer (Baseball) - Boise State University 

Megan Schulte (Volleyball) - Lehigh University  

Related Articles

Watch more High School Sports:

See all of our high school sports coverage in our YouTube playlist: