2021 Southern Idaho college commitments signing list

An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.
BISHOP KELLY
Alicia Chatterton (Soccer) - Boise State University
Deborah Pond (Soccer) - Idaho State University
BOISE
Bre Norris (Soccer) - University of Portland
Kendra McDaniel (Soccer) - Oregon State University
CAPITAL
Jackson Reed (Baseball) - Seattle University
Charley Hastriter (Wrestling) - Oregon State University
EAGLE
Sophie Drown (Soccer) - Boise State University
Ashlyn Graham (Soccer) - College of Idaho
Ben Ford (Baseball) - University of Washington
Kyle Garner (Tennis) - Air Force Academy
Bradie Garven (Soccer) - University of Idaho
KUNA
Courtney Weatherby (Volleyball) - Montana State University
Hannah Brown (Soccer) - University of Minnesota-Crookston
Alexis Haws (Soccer) - Boise State University
Jayla Ponce (Soccer) - Fort Lewis College
LIBERTY CHARTER
Madison Hodnett (Basketball) - Corban University
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Trinity Slocum (Basketball) - University of Hawaii
Jeremiah Verhaege (Lacrosse) - Dominican University (2024)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah
Kelsey Oyler (Soccer) - Gonzaga
Kelsey Jargsdorf (Soccer) - Idaho State University
Violet Rademacher (Soccer) - University of Portland
SKYVIEW
Eden Bower (Volleyball) - BYU
TIMBERLINE
Greyson Shafer (Baseball) - Boise State University
Megan Schulte (Volleyball) - Lehigh University
