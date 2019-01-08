BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.
BISHOP KELLY
Alicia Chatterton (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)
Riley Jones (Softball) - Fairleigh Dickinson University
Isabella Vinsonhaler (Soccer) - California Baptist University
BOISE
Payton Baracat (Soccer) - Boise State University
Bre Norris (Soccer) - University of Portland (2021)
Mariah Albin (Soccer) - Boise State University
BURLEY
Makayla Tolman (Volleyball) - BYU
CENTENNIAL
Bella Ipsen (Volleyball) - Idaho State University
EAGLE
Sophie Drown (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)
MIDDLETON
Gaard Memmelaar (Football) - University of Washington
MOUNTAIN HOME
Adrie Blanksma (Basketball) - Pacific University
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Olivia Kreiser (Soccer) - Oregon Institute of Technology
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah (2021)
Kelsey Oyler (Soccer) - Gonzaga (2021)
SKYVIEW
Karen Murphy (Volleyball) - Dartmouth University
TIMBERLINE
Ava Ranson (Basketball) - Montana State University
Tenley Quesnell (Softball) - St. Cloud University
WOOD RIVER
Emily Vandenburg (Volleyball) - College of Idaho
