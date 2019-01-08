BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.

BISHOP KELLY

Alicia Chatterton (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)

Riley Jones (Softball) - Fairleigh Dickinson University

Isabella Vinsonhaler (Soccer) - California Baptist University

BOISE

Payton Baracat (Soccer) - Boise State University

Bre Norris (Soccer) - University of Portland (2021)

Mariah Albin (Soccer) - Boise State University

BURLEY

Makayla Tolman (Volleyball) - BYU

CENTENNIAL

Bella Ipsen (Volleyball) - Idaho State University

EAGLE

Sophie Drown (Soccer) - Boise State University (2021)

MIDDLETON

Gaard Memmelaar (Football) - University of Washington

MOUNTAIN HOME

Adrie Blanksma (Basketball) - Pacific University

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Olivia Kreiser (Soccer) - Oregon Institute of Technology

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah (2021)

Kelsey Oyler (Soccer) - Gonzaga (2021)

SKYVIEW

Karen Murphy (Volleyball) - Dartmouth University

TIMBERLINE

Ava Ranson (Basketball) - Montana State University

Tenley Quesnell (Softball) - St. Cloud University

WOOD RIVER

Emily Vandenburg (Volleyball) - College of Idaho

