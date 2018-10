SOUTHERN IDAHO — Lists will be updated as they are made available. Coaches/Athletic Directors, please send full lists to ktvbhss@ktvb.com. Lists from players and parents will not be accepted.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Whitney Bower (Skyview)

Coach of the year: Kevin Murphy (Skyview)

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Bower (Skyview), Sarah Lyons (Rocky Mountain), Miranda Lamb (Timberline), Karen Murphy (Skyview), Jordyn Pom Arleau (Timberline), Miya Koch (Centennial), Alexa Cleverly (Centennial)

SECOND TEAM

Haley Fonceca (Capital), Morgan Lamb (Timberline), Maddy Baldwin (Eagle), Sidney Frith (Rocky Mountain), Megan Schulte (Timberline), Katie Black (Boise), Eden Bower (Skyview)

HONORABLE MENTION

Marci Elgan (Meridian), Hannah Martinez (Boise), Hallie Seaman (Borah), Riley Frith (Rocky Mountain), Abby Sparkman (Rocky Mountain), Kennadie Phillips (Borah), Savana Sexton (Mountain View), Ella Ebright (Rocky Mountain), Linden Carter (Boise), Jill Merkle (Eagle), Emily Garus (Capital), Naya Ojukwu (Mountain View), Kiauna Cardona (Capital), Laynie Pugmire (Meridian), Saylor O'Kelly (Timberline), Sam Smith (Eagle), Molly Anderson (Skyview), Mia Rivera (Meridian)

