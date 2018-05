An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.

MORE: 2017 Treasure Valley College Commitments

AMBROSE

Ethan Christanson (Baseball) - Seattle University

Taylen Langin (Track) - Liberty University

Travis Yanor (Basketball) - Corban University

PHOTOS: 2018 Treasure Valley College Commitments Keith Sawinston (Timberline) - University of Providence lacrosse 01 / 83 Keith Sawinston (Timberline) - University of Providence lacrosse 01 / 83

BAKER CITY

Augustena Cook (Softball) - Blue Mountain Community College

BISHOP KELLY

Max Rice (Basketball) - Boise State University

Lauren Elwer (Soccer) - Gonzaga University (2019)

Lydia Nieto (Basketball) - Azusa Pacific University

Connor Butler (Baseball) - University of Hawaii

Hannah Heaton (Soccer) - Northeastern State University

Lily Shalz (Lacrosse) - University of Oregon

Natalie Sullivan (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Rebecca Troescher (Track) - Seattle Pacific University

Thomas Roark (Swimming) - Louisiana State University

Laura Lockard (Softball) - Dixie State University (2019)

Jaylynn Stinson (Softball) - Northwest Nazarene University (2019)

Rex Irby (Football) - Carroll College

Noah Meyers (Football) - Eastern Oregon University

Khalil Forehand (Football) - University of Idaho

Dylan Catalano (Golf) - Northwest Christian University

Lysette Villegas (Softball) - Notre Dame De Namur

Kendrck Brasby (Football) - Northwestern College

Cam Foley (Football) - San Diego State University

Nicole Anderson (Soccer) - Simon Fraser University

Dylan Catalano (Golf) - Northwest Christian University

Nick Roberts (Golf) - North Idaho College

Troy Colleran (Track) - Amherst College

Thomas Bartlett (Soccer) - College of Idaho

BOISE

Julia Lewis (Soccer) - Boise State University

Axel Mickelson (Baseball) - Spokane Community College

Evan Massie (Baseball) - Edmonds Community College

Will Radice (Football) - Pomona College

Luke Yost (Swimming) - University of Utah

Sammie Eyolfson (Swimming) - Notre Dame

Isabel Swafford (Swimming) - California Institute of Technology

Grace Shimatsu (Softball) - North Idaho College

Cole Smith (Football) - Montana Tech

Skyler Schuchardt (Football) - Lewis-Clark Valley College

Brennan Pickrell (Football) - Mesa Community College

Colin Hauser (Soccer) - Edmonds Community College

Lucas Dalton (Football) - Lewis-Clark Valley College

Luke Nemec (Football) - University of Idaho

Paul Pennington (Basketball) - Gonzaga University

BORAH

Macie Nelson (Soccer) - Boise State University

McKenzie Kilpatrick (Soccer) - University of Montana

Zoe Transtrum (Soccer) - University of Montana

Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)

Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)

Maddie Geritz (Basketball) - Carroll College

Spencer Schwehr (Baseball) - Walla Walla Community College

Lauren Reiber (Soccer) - Chicago State University

Cory Lewis (Football) - University of Montana Western

George Barrera (Football) - Weber State University

Zack Bryant (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Skyla Vogelpohl (Soccer) - Corban University

Sean Harren (Cross Country) - Spokane Community College

Abdi Maqtal (Cross Country) - Spokane Community College

Cidney Bauwens (Soccer) - North Idaho College

BUHL

Carlee Finney (Cross Country/Track) - Treasure Valley Community College

BURLEY

Shelby Tolman (Softball) - Blue Mountain Community College

Easton Watterson (Baseball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Jemilynn Mahoney (Basketball) - Salt Lake City Community College

Andrew Ferrin (Basketball) - Northeastern Junior College

Ryan Bagley (Basketball) - Northeastern Junior College

Makayla Tolman (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)

Jackson Hill (Basketball) - Southwestern Oregon Community College

CALDWELL

Max Standley (Cross Country/Track) - College of Idaho

Sydney Smith (Soccer) - Boise State University

Mikayla Darrington (Cross Country/Track) - College of Idaho

Juan Saavedra (Cross Country/Track) - Treasure Valley Community College

Gabby Corado (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Travis Mitchell (Football) - Pacific Lutheran University

Nate Griswold (Track) - College of Idaho

Mark Sullivan (Cross country/track) - Idaho State University

Dyson Scott (Baseball) - Corban University

Jonathan Rodriguez (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

CANYON RIDGE

Caitlin Crist (Soccer/Softball) - Walla Walla Community College

Victoria Higley (Soccer/Golf) - Walla Walla Community College

Ashley Conrad (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Ande Mulugata (Cross Country/Track) - Treasure Valley Community College

Pricilla Nieto (Track) - Treasure Valley Community College

Sagar Bhattarai (Soccer) - Laramie Community College

Abdelgadir Mohamed (Soccer) - Laramie Community College

Braeden Dickinson (Wrestling) - University of Mary

Daniel Gaspar (Golf) - University of Missouri at Kansas City

CAPITAL

Kennedi Paul (Soccer) - Boise State University

Grayson Sterling (Baseball) - Gonzaga University

David Litzenberger (Baseball) - Spokane Community College

Brittany Ralston (Basketball) - Northwest Christian University

Katrina Hubbs (Cross County/Track) - College of Idaho

Carter Johnson (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Jordan Godney-Scott (Football) - Southern Oregon University

Keegan McCoy (Football) - College of Idaho

Ben Dudley (Baseball) - Pacific University

Drew McGuinn (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Jared Carlisle (Baseball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Beverly Slater (Basketball) - Eastern Oregon University

Jason Peterson (Baseball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Elly Johnson (Basketball) - University of Colorado at Colorado Springs

Nicole Powers (Softball) - Mt. Hood Community College

CENTENNIAL

Makayla Christensen (Soccer) - University of Utah

Josie Bush (Soccer) - BYU

Delaney Johnston (Soccer) - Idaho State University

Austyn Mauzy (Volleyball) - College of Idaho

Josh Goicoechea (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Kassandra Phillips (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Logan Petet (Baseball) - Utah Valley University

Grace Pekovich (Soccer) - University of Hawaii (2019)

Payton Anderson (Soccer & track) - College of Idaho

Jackson Cunningham (Swimming) - University of Utah

John Little (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Mikayla Sherer (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University

Victor Ngalamulume (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Kam Modrow (Basketball) - College of Idaho

CHALLIS

Keaton Kikuyama (Cross Country/Track) - Treasure Valley Community College

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Jack Curran (Golf) - Colorado Christian University

Holly Golenor (Basketball) - Walla Walla Community College

COLUMBIA

Payton Mills (Baseball) - Southwestern Oregon Community College

Michael Davis (Football) - Idaho State University

Shenae Kreps (Soccer) - Queens College

Adrian Crane (Baseball) - Columbia Basin Community College

Brandon McGehee (Baseball) - Blue Mountain Community College

Derek Scott (Baseball) - Columbia Basin Community College

DECLO

Courtney Christopherson (Cross Country/Track) - Weber State University

EAGLE

McKenzie Lee (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Janie King (Basketball) - University of Idaho

Noelle Foster (Softball) - Weber State University (2019)

Kate Murray (Basketball) - West Point

Brookelyn Stone (Lacrosse) - University of Indianapolis

Delayna Waite (Softball) - Whitworth University

Tyler Best (Baseball) - University of Hawaii

McKenna Emmerson (Basketball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Jaidyn Kinneeveauk (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Alex Guerreo (Baseball) - University of Washington

Demi Corta (Softball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Devan Bridgewater (Football) - Colorado State University Pueblo

Kate Kukla (Softball) - University of Texas at El Paso (2019)

Austin Riggs (Football) - BYU

Emily Scott (Volleyball) - The Master's College

Braden Guerrero (Baseball) - Palomar College

Kalvin Stewart (Football) - Weber State University

Brendan Rorabacher (Lacrosse) - University of Providence

Hunter Venem (Volleyball) - Lane Community College

Sydney Christensen (Swimming) - BYU

Abigail Ives (Volleyball) - Grays Harbor College

Brenden Billing (Lacrosse) - Cal Poly

Jordyn Harris (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

EMMETT

Connor Gibson (Baseball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Audree Weekes (Volleyball) - Edmonds Community College

DJ Crump (Football) - Eastern Oregon University

Lexi Child (Basketball) - Edmonds Community College

FILER

Mary Kate Marshall (Cross country/Track) - Idaho State University

FRUITLAND

Alex Osborn (Football) - College of Idaho

Canaan Bourcy (Football) - Eastern Oregon University

Ethan Villalobos (Football) - Eastern Oregon University

Alicia Egner (Softball) - Point Park University

GOODING

Sam Funkhouser (Football) - Idaho State University

Ruger Jennings (Football) - Idaho State University

Andrew Carter (Football) - Carroll College

Kolton Adkinson (Football) - University of Montana Western

Dabid Tapia (Wrestling) - Eastern Oregon University

GRANT UNION

Mariah Moulton (Volleyball) - Blue Mountain Community College

HAGERMAN

Tristyn Hulme (Volleyball) - Yakima Valley Community College

HOMEDALE

Scott Matlock (Football) - Boise State University

Dakota Kelly (Softball) - Northwest Nazarene University

JEROME

Jordin Myers (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Colten Craig (Football) - College of Idaho

Dallyn Clark (Football) - Lewis-Clark Valley

Kailey Harrison (Softball) - Carroll College

Korbin Cryer (Baseball) - Corban University

KIMBERLY

Trey Garey (Basketball) - Pacific Lutheran University

Lars Christansen (Baseball) - Southwestern Oregon Community College

KUNA

Mahala Bradburn (Volleyball) - Idaho State University

Kyle McPeak (Baseball) - Big Bend Community College

Kade Baham (Soccer) - Walla Walla University

Jerome Miller (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Lucas Thorne (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Meghan Holloman (Basketball) - Southwestern Oregon Community College

MARSING

Joseph Ineck (Wrestling) - Treasure Valley Community College

MCCALL-DONNELLY

Kaden Deluna (Football) - Boise State University

Ben Knudsen (Football) - University of Idaho

Jesus Huaman (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

MELBA

Kori Pentzer (Basketball) - Weber State University

Cheyla Volkers (Cross County/Track) - College of Idaho

Caden Clark (Golf) - Northwest Christian University

Cameron Williams (Wrestling) - Truman State University

MERIDIAN

Heyden Stark-Kenison (Baseball) - Yakima Valley Community College

Bridger Mortenson (Football) - College of Idaho

Gunnar Fehrer (Football) - Willamette University

Ellie Bates (Volleyball) - Walla Walla Community College

Dylan Witt (Football) - Willamette University

Kordell Crawford (Football) - College of Idaho

Zach Kinzel (Football) - Olivet Nazarene University

MIDDLETON

Abby Furrow (Soccer) - Corban University (2019)

Josh Mertz (Track) - Montana State University

Lainey Lyle (Softball) - North Dakota State University (2019)

Ellie Conley (Softball) - Lower Columbia College

Reylene Cortes (Softball) - College of Idaho

Landon Ebbers (Football) - College of Idaho

Hope Deleon (Volleyball) - North Idaho College

Caden Stevenson (Basketball) - Wenatchee Valley College

MINICO

John Perrigot (Football) - University of Western Montana

Tavia Cox (Softball) - Blue Mountain Community College

Alan Ambriz (Baseball) - Spokane Community College

Dallas Andrade (Wrestling) - Chadron State University

Blaise Dennis (Baseball) - Columbia Basin College

MOUNTAIN HOME

Kylie Meadows (Basketball) - Oregon Institute of Technology

Ryan Floyd (Softball) - Notre Dame de Namur

Jesslyn Kriebs (Softball) - Blue Mountain Community College

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Bailee Nelson (Soccer) - Eastern Washington University

Jalen Galloway (Basketball) - College of Idaho

Tori Sloan (Track) - University of Oregon

Belle Anderson (Volleyball) - Snow College

Macayla Callison (Softball) - Simpson College

Jaydon Yancey (Baseball) - Big Bend Community College

Jackson Rice (Lacrosse) - Colorado State University (Pueblo)

Cale LaFever (Baseball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Skylar Galgan (Track) - Northwest Nazarene University

Brandon Walker (Cross County/Track) - Idaho State University

Gatlin Condie (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Dylan Arrate (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Bailey Ward (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Cade Ray (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Cade Brown (Lacrosse) - College of Idaho

Magnus Wattles (Football) - Butte College

Casey Davies (Lacrosse) - College of Idaho

Ryan Henning (Lacrosse) - College of Idaho

Jackson Bryant (Lacrosse) - College of Idaho

Cade McInerney (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Dylan Fisher (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Angel Ballersteros (Soccer) - Blue Mountain Community College

Jenna Petrie (Volleyball) - Los Angeles Harbor College

Matt Stark (Cross Country/Track) - Idaho State University

Daniel Hardesty (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Kyler Chan (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Allison Chanhthala (Basketball) - College of Southern Idaho

Kaden Connor (Soccer) - Carroll College

NAMPA

Caleb Carlson (Baseball) - Columbia Basin College

Kayleigh Hibbard (Softball) - Blue Mountain Community College

Declan Friedli (Football) - College of Idaho

David Ramirez (Soccer) - North Idaho College

NAMPA CHRISTIAN

Megan Yett (Volleyball) - University of Utah

Braxton Bujak (Football) - College of Idaho

Griffin Carson (Basketball) - Portland Bible College

Landon Lacy (Cross County/Track) - Northwest Nazarene University

NEW PLYMOUTH

Anna Loomis (Softball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Kenzie White (Softball) - Treasure Valley Community College

NYSSA

Kierra Hernandez (Basketball) - Treasure Valley Community College

ONTARIO

Andy Sanchez (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Esme Montoya (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

PAYETTE

Mason Rynearson (Baseball) - Blue Mountain Community College

Juan Alba (Soccer) - Blue Mountain Community College

Bryant Gerdes (Football) - George Fox University

Austin Sticker (Baseball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Christopher Bolin (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

RIDGEVUE

Jessie White (Volleyball) - Eastern Oregon University (2019)

Hector Pena (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Guadalupe Barajas (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Ezri Palacios (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Isaiah Luna Rodriguez (Soccer) - Walla Walla Community College

Lucio Villa (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

Martin Gurrero (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

Kiley Kendall (Softball) - College of Idaho

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Sam Tidd (Golf) - University of Oklahoma

Carson Barry (Golf) - Oregon State University

Drew Reinke (Golf) - Chico State University

Keeghan Freeborn (Football) - Boise State University

Lily Schlake (Soccer) - University of Portland

Brynna Herridge (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Carter Kuhel (Football) - Air Force Academy

Payton Fratusco (Cross Country & Track) - University of Nevada Las Vegas

Kasey Wardle (Soccer) - University of Utah (2021)

Gabe Hughes (Baseball) - Gonzaga University (2019)

Kase Ogata (Baseball) - Boise State University

Zach Dean (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Katelyn Wilfert (Softball) - Eastern Florida State University

Jaidyn Ahl (Softball) - Eastern Florida State University

Tommy MacDonald (Softball) - Walla Walla Community College

Kaden Hollow (Baseball) - Purdue University (2019)

Kaylan Walker (Softball) - Dixie State University (2019)

Melissa Decker (Soccer) - North Idaho College

Drew Hiatt (Cross Country) - Southwestern Oregon Community College

Taeler Hughes (Soccer) - Pacific University

Tony Murphy (Football) - College of Idaho

Bo Stevens (Football) - College of Idaho

Ciera Nasso (Swimming) - Cal State East Bay

Kaylee Lamont (Softball) - Taft College

Jerrik Lattimer (Football) - College of Idaho

Trevor Manu (Football & Lacrosse) - College of Idaho

Jacob Torres (Football) - College of Idaho

Devin Dawson (Football) - College of Idaho

Braden Bale (Football) - College of Idaho

Ryan Gillespy (Football) - Rocky Mountain College

Anthony Tuccinardi (Football) - Eastern Oregon University

Izabelle Arias (Soccer) - Eastern Oregon University

Brooklyn Rankin (Soccer) - North Idaho College

Sarah Lyons (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University (2019)

SAGE INTERNATIONAL

Gage Dewsbury (Swimmng) - Morningside College (IA)

SKYVIEW

Dani Nay (Volleyball) - Weber State University

Olivia Bradley (Volleyball) - University of Montana

Morgan Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2019)

Whitney Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)

Brenna Rill (Soccer) - University of Idaho

Jayson Hibbard (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho

DeMonte Horton (Football) - Idaho State University

Masen Medl-Bazzoli (Football) - College of Idaho

Karsyn Lund (Cheer) - University of Montana Western

Matiya Bottom (Basketball) - Graceland University

Tanner Ackerman (Soccer) - Eastern Oregon University

Coby Hess (Golf) - Southwestern Oregon Community College

Caden Wright (Basketball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Corey Wockenfuss (Cross country/Track) - Eastern Oregon University

TIMBERLINE

Grace Michael (Soccer) - Northeastern University

Madison Carter (Soccer) - University of Portland

Karleigh Belnap (Soccer) - Union University

Anna Gable (Volleyball) - Western Oregon University

Jacob Randall (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho

Tina Zito (Softball) - University of Jamestown

Haley Apple (Soccer) - Boise State University (2019)

Jacob Pinkney (Football) - Idaho State University

Gus Kormylo (Football) - Adams State University

Gabby Coprivnicar (Soccer) - Whitworth University

Adam Frelly (Cross Country/Track) - College of Southern Idaho

Eddison Bennett (Cross Country/Track) - College of Southern Idaho

Alex McFarland-Smith (Baseball) - Montana State University Billings

Jacob Johnson (Football) - Southern Utah University

Molly Gulden (Cross Country/Track) - Eastern Oregon University

Keith Swainston (Lacrosse) - University of Providence

Bryce Logston (Basketball) - Eureka College (IL)

Robie Swanson (Cross Country/Track) - Eastern Oregon University

Jessa Sawn (Cross Country/Track) - Eastern Oregon University

TWIN FALLS

Kennedi Evans (Volleyball) - University of Utah

Tori Edwards (Volleyball) - Corban University

Whitney Solosobal (Volleyball) - Utah State University

Kami Withers (Cross County/Track) - College of Southern Idaho

Alyse Douglas (Cross Country/Track) - College of Southern Idaho

Lexi Rierson (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Maddie Glascock (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Caroline Casdorph (Softball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Kylie Baumert (Volleyball & Softball) - College of Southern Idaho

Muamer Mujic (Track) - Weber State University

VALE

Preslee Jensen (Volleyball) - Utah State University

Tessa McFetridge (Volleyball) - Treasure Valley Community College

Karson Brown (Football) - Eastern Oregon University

VALLIVUE

Alyssa Goff (Soccer & Softball) - College of Idaho

Kona Bustos (Softball) - College of Idaho

Lizzy Gonzalez (Soccer) - University of Montana (2019)

Mark Castaneda (Cross Country/Track) - Idaho State University

Lauren Garman (Softball) - College of Idaho (2019)

Sarah Reinecker (Basketball) - Northwest Christian University

Tristin Wolfe (Football) - College of Idaho

Emily Fox (Cross Country/Track) - College of Idaho

Jacob Daniel (Baseball) - Blue Mountain Community College

Sierra Wolfe (Volleyball) - The Evergreen State University

Sydney Wallace (Track) - Olympic College

Hattie Hruza (Softball) - College of Idaho (2019)

Steele Hadlock (Basketball) - Wenatchee Valley College

Kayla Riley (Volleyball) - College of Idaho

VISION CHARTER

Elizabeth Moretti (Soccer) - Northwest University

WEISER

Dalton Turrentine (Baseball) - Oregon Institute of Technology

Seve Bokides (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

Luis Sanchez (Soccer) - Treasure Valley Community College

Colton Burr (Track) - Northwest Nazarene University

WOOD RIVER

Jaren Bothwell (Football) - University of Montana Western

Taylor Koth (Football) - University of Oregon

Annie Kaminski (Volleyball) - Boise State University (2019)

TRANSFERS

Jace Ritcher (Mountain View '17) - Boise State University to Idaho State University football

Elia Kisimba (Borah '16) - Treasure Valley CC to Warner Pacific University soccer

Zack Bennett (Rocky Mountain '16) - Arizona Western CC to Florida Atlantic University football

Qarli Stone (Eagle '16) - Troy University to University of Montana soccer

Brandon Kipper (Columbia '17) - University of Hawaii to Oregon State University football

Emily Carrell (Meridian '16) - Spokane Community College to College of Idaho soccer

Peyton Richardson (Twin Falls) - University of Idaho to College of Idaho football

Oscar Padilla (Weiser '17) - North Idaho College to Warner Pacific University soccer

Andrew Schwarz (Twin Falls) - Southwestern Oregon Community College to Northwest Christian University golf

Mackenzie Royce (Middleton) - Snow College to College of Idaho Basketball

Kurtis Luftis (Kuna) - SW Minnesota State to Eastern Oregon University wrestling

Nino Alibegic (Rocky Mountain '16) - Arizona Western Community College to University of Hawaii football

Casdon Jardine (Twin Falls '16) - College of Southern Idaho to Boise State to Utah Valley University basketball

Auby Barr (Skyview '17) - College of Western Idaho to College of Idaho track

Alexandra Tatum (Gooding '17) - Indiana Tech University to Lane Community College track

Brooke Foster (Timberline '17) - University of Montana to Northwest Nazarene University volleyball

Colin Anderson (Centennial '16) - North Iowa Area Community College to Northwest Nazarene University soccer

Christa Lewis (Mountain Home '16) - Western Colorado State University to Northwest Nazarene University soccer

Jarek Schetzle (Mountain Home '16) - Treasure Valley Community College to Eastern Oregon University basketball

Jordan Henley (Jerome '16) - Treasure Valley Community College to Eastern Oregon University softball

© 2018 KTVB