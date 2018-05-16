BOISE -- The IDHSAA state track and field championships will take place Friday and Saturday, May 18 - 19.

Check out the 5A/4A schedule here and the 3A/2A/1A schedule here.

For Dona Larsen Park parking information, click here.

For Middleton High School parking information, click here.

*denotes defending state champion

STATE QUALIFIERS

BISHOP KELLY

Nick Russell - 3200, 1600, 800

Brett Flerchinger - 3200

Rebecca Bodine - 3200, 1600, 800

Tatum Seastrand - 3200, 1600, 800

Anna Raneri - 3200

Lauren Elwer - 300 hurdles, 400

Kelsi Ramakers - 300 hurdles

Amaia Van Tol - 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles

Troy Colleran - 300 hurdles, long jump, high jump

Paige Tekippe - 200, 100, triple jump, long jump

Khalil Forehand - 200

Cameron Foley - 100

Rex Irby - 100, long jump

Rebecca Troescher - 100*

Brittany Coffman - 400

Blair McGee - 400

Sara Sabala - 400

Reed Lindsey - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Kelly Donnellan - high jump

Cece Fitz - high jump

Colby Anderson - discus

Aly Tekippe - pole vault, long jump

Taylor Crawford - pole vault

Olivia Johnson - long jump

Timmer Verhaegh - shot put

Sarah Anewalt - 3200

Maret Pratt - discus

Tori Sengelmann - long jump

Ryan Tenn - 200

Kepa Guerricabeitia - high jump

Derek Donnellan - high jump

Boys* - 4x400, 4x100, 4x200, 1600 sprint medley

Girls* - 4x400, 4x100*, 4x200*, 800 sprint medley

BOISE

Rosina Machu - 3200

Eve Jensen - 3200

Kayden Hulquist - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Linden Carter - 100 hurdles, high jump

Maggie Liebich - 1600, 800

Stella Smith - 400

Julia Nixon - 300 hurdles

Lauren Lanfear - 300 hurdles

Makena Klinge - high jump

Maya Maloney - pole vault

Mary Campbell - pole vault

Mason Kirk - 800

Christian Carnahan - high jump

Samuel Care - pole vault

Seth Nims - pole vault*

David Hamlin - triple jump

Girls - 4x400, 4x800

BORAH

Maddie Geritz - shot put

Alex Hanzel - triple jump

Ilai Makaafi - triple jump, long jump

Cade Warnock - triple jump, long jump

Harrison Kickel - high jump

Nathan Green - 3200, 1600

Austin Bolt - 400

Payton McBride - 400

Mya McArthur - 400

Hadley Fife - pole vault

Eriqa Lopez-Harvey - long jump

Mykala Weremecki - discus, shot put

Dmitry Balandin - 100

Harrison Kickel - high jump

George Barrera - shot put

Oscar Flores - shot put

Girls - 4x100, 4x200

Boys - 4x800

BUHL

Serena Sheldon - 3200, 1600

Kendra Benson - 3200, 1600, 800

Emily Gorrell - 100 hurdles, triple jump

Katherine Jones - 200, long jump

Carlee Finney - 100, 200, 400

Kylie Crossland - high jump

Angelita Wences - pole vault

Kara Jones - discus

Mariah Livia - shot put

Daniel Butler - 3200, 1600, 800

Trieg Christensen - 110 hurdles

Drexler Jaynes - pole vault

Adam Lauda - long jump, triple jump

Girls - 4x100, 4x200

Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 1600 sprint relay

BURLEY

Mckinley Muir - 100 hurdles

Brylie Adams - 100 hurdles, 100, 200

Quin Ontiveroz - shot put

Savannah Searle - 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump

Jacob Detemple - 3200, 1600

Jesus Cardenas - long jump

Girls - 4x200

CALDWELL

Nate Griswold - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump*, long jump

Mark Sullivan - pole vault

Madison Shields-McLeish - 100 hurdles

Cassidy Stoddard - 100 hurdles

Rylee Erickson - pole vault

Ryder Hernandez - 110 hurdles

Armando Baez - 400

Zack Ramos - discus, shot put

CAMAS COUNTY

Samantha McFadyen - 200, 400, high jump

Megan Tews - discus

Erik Robles - high jump

KC Hainline - discus, shot put

CANYON RIDGE

Taylor Utley - 100

Anna Birch - 300 hurdles

Emmaline Haderlie - high jump

Kylie Benoit - pole vault

Orion Shirley - triple jump

Priscilla Nieto - discus

Sierra Mangum - discus

Ryker Holtzen - 3200

Gage King - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Devin Burk - 1600, 800

Mohamed Mohamed - 800

Kyle Symes - 100

Trajan Holtzen - 800

Michael Cabello - 200, 400

Abdelgadir Mohamed - 200, 400

Ken Weaver - 300 hurdles

Sagar Bhattarai - 300 hurdles

Dalton Haveman - high jump

Anthony Garcia - high jump

Mohamad Eidway - long jump, triple jump

Sheldon Flanary - long jump, triple jump

Brison Tilo - discus

Martin Tran - shot put

Boys - 4x200, 4x400

CAPITAL

Robyn Reeder - 3200, 1600

Emily Fales - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, discus

Sierra Cole - 100 hurdles

Megan Rose - 100

Kobe Clouthier - 110 hurdles

Hayden Picard - 110 hurdles

Jacob Klemme - 110 hurdles

Alec Bindner - 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump

Matt Winans - 300 hurdles

Matt Ihling - 400

Kobe Clouthier - high jump

Alex White - high jump, long jump, triple jump

Charles Dickinson - pole vault

Lucas Caballero - long jump

Jeff Mickelson - triple jump

Rudy Dye - discus

Grant Player - discus

Boys - 4x400

CAREY

Bailie Morey - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Lindsey Morey - 100

Brittany Conrad - shot put

Carson Simpson - 200

Brigham Parke - high jump

Trevor Kirkland - discus

Boys - 4x100

CASCADE

Sage Way - 3200, 1600, 800

Beth Wegener - 100, pole vault, long jump

Kaitlyn Drury - 300 hurdles

Zach McCammon - 1600, 800

George Wyatt Stocks - high jump, long jump

Jacek Jensen - pole vault

Clayton Fox - pole vault

CASTLEFORD

Zailee Poulson - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, triple jump

Justin Silveira - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Shawn Poulson - 110 hurdles*, 300 hurdles

CENTENNIAL

Aubrey Thueson - 3200, 1600

Ami Tia - 100, 200

Emma Gingerich - 100, 200

Cheyanne Rede - 200

Gracie Young - 300 hurdles

Miya Koch - high jump

Julie Scheurman - pole vault

Madison Jeppsen - discus

Diego Sekiyama-Nava - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Brian Birrell - 300 hurdles

Noah Rieth - 400

Alex Draper - 200, 400

Kobi Wantulok - 200, 400

Riley Scheurman - pole vault

Gabe Isham - long jump

Samuel Gross - triple jump

Dayne Koch - discus

Jose Martinez - shot put

Girls - 4x100, 4x200

Boys - 4x200, 4x400

CHALLIS

Keaton Kikuyama - 400, long jump, triple jump

Joanna Campbell - 300 hurdles, pole vault, triple jump

Jazmine Rivera - pole vault

Autumn Deal - long jump

Hannah Corrigan - discus

Ty Redick - 3200, 1600

William Ashley - 100*, 200, 400

Parker May - 800

Dustin Stillwaugh - triple jump

Wyatt Naillon - discus

Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x400

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Karina Olson - 3200, 1600

Olivia Klein - 3200, 1600, 800

Maddie Mallard - 100

Amy Boyle - 300 hurdles

Brooke Weimer - 200

Kylie Warner - 3200

Ethan Sage - 3200, 1600, 800

Brennen Donahue - 3200, 1600, 800

Nathanael Fehringer - 800

Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200*, 4x400

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Sophia Mazzoni - 3200, 1600, 800

Johnny Hagenbuch - 3200, 1600

Henry Raff - 3200, 1600, 800

Jake Lunn - 100

COUNCIL

Chelsie Testa - 100, 200, long jump

Kylie Shumway - 200, shot put

Kynlee Chandler - discus

Shyann Getusky - discus

Chance Hackett - shot put

DECLO

Amelia Christensen - 3200, 1600, 800

Courtney Christopherson - 100 hurdles, high jump, triple jump

Sarah Bateman - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Mateya Gentry - 400, high jump

Julia Rutz - 400

Kayley Koyle - 100, high jump

Haylie Brackenbury - 100, long jump

Agustina Gularte - 200

Ella Sharp - 3200

Anna Mensing - pole vault

Kierra Koyle - pole vault

Austin Hoopes - 1600

Elijah Koyle - 110 hurdles

Kyle Harper - 400

Keegan Duncan - 100*, 200*, 400

Duncan Blackmon - 3200, 800

Wyatt Garner - 800

Baylor Olsen - 300 hurdles, triple jump

Bart Gibby - high jump

Traver Larson - high jump, long jump, triple jump

Elijah Koyle - high jump

Carter Littledike - pole vault

Micah Mensing - pole vault

Wyatt Garner - long jump

Caleb Moore - discus

Sy Osterhout - discus, shot put

Dawson Osterhout - shot put

Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x200, 4x400

DIETRICH

Kade Shaw - pole vault

EAGLE

Elizabeth Dildine - 3200, 1600

Ashley LaJocies - 3200, 1600

Aimee Peery - 100

McKenna Emerson - 1600, 800

Courtney Payne - 400

Zoe Johnson - high jump

Krista Rados - pole vault

Annalea Black - pole vault

Brecklyn Reese - long jump, triple jump

Kayla Shubert - triple jump

Kendall Cofer - triple jump

Lilianna Cochern - shot put

Regan Fillmore - shot put

Emily Greer - shot put

Jaden Sims - 100, 200

Calvin Freeman - 800

Joshua Hunsaker - 300 hurdles

Blaine Stuart - 1600

Brett Osborne - pole vault

Cortland Horton - shot put

Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 4x800

EMMETT

Gemma LaVernge - 3200, 1600, 800

Lacey Yates - discus, shot put

Kimball Helms - pole vault

Todd Hanson - triple jump

Coby Yates - discus, shot put

FILER

Jailyn Gartner - 100, long jump*

Mary-Kate Marshall - 800, 300 hurdles*

Morgan Trappen - high jump, pole vault

Ella Fischer - triple jump

Jonathan Gale - 110 hurdles

Andrew Ippolito - 100

Shelby Harding - 800, high jump

Tanner Sullivan - 400

Jacob Hunt - 400

Shane Hammond - 300 hurdles

Jonathan Gale - high jump

Tom Henderhan - pole vault

Brogan Wells - pole vault

Trace Ward - discus

Girls - 800 sprint medley*

FRUITLAND

Elle Berry - 3200, 1600, 800

Addison Concidine - 3200, 1600

Lauren Hillam - 3200, 1600, 800

Bailey Martinez - shot put

Weston Davis - 3200, 1600

Noah Hattrup - 100, 200

Ivan Gonzalez - 800

Dylan Stelling - high jump

Juan Perez - high jump, pole vault

Canaan Bourcy - long jump

Skyler Mackenzie - long jump, triple jump

Trevor Harvey - discus

Weston Jeffries - discus, shot put

Jon Ingram - shot put

Girls - 4x100, 800 sprint medley

Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 1600 sprint relay

GARDEN VALLEY

BreeAnn Danes - 200

Bryce Edwards - 400

Trystan Knox - 100, 200, long jump

Gage Peterson - 100

Covy Kelly - high jump

Boys - 4x100

GOODING

Keely Wolf - 3200, 1600, shot put

Nicole Stampke - high jump

Elliotte Stockham - pole vault, triple jump

Sierra Lopes - triple jump

Owen Rogers - 3200, 1600

Cayden Loveland - 200

Cade Morris - high jump, long jump, triple jump*

Dale Shaw - pole vault

Anthony Novis - pole vault

Mike Needham - discus

GREENLEAF FRIENDS

Garrett Sedlacek - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump

Colton Sedlacek - 400, triple jump

HAGERMAN

Kyta Sellers - 400

Caleb Owsley - 110 hurdles, long jump

HANSEN

Evy Jones - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Kayla Jones - long jump

Mari Bjorneberg - triple jump

Chase Ellison - 100, 200, 400

Girls - 4x200

HOMEDALE

Lainey Johnson - 100, 200, 400, long jump

Ember Christensen - 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump

Matthew Randall - 3200, 1600

Erik Hernandez - 100

Caleb Smith - 100, 200

Gage Purdom - 400

Max Mertz - long jump, triple jump

Thomas Symms - discus

Boys - 4x100, 4x400

HORSESHOE BEND

Blake Foster - high jump, triple jump

IDAHO CITY

Alexee Kline - 100 hurdles

Meredith Pledge - 300 hurdles

Olivia Barber - high jump

Madison Backus - shot put

Quinten Turner - 110 hurdles

Jason Carignan - 110 hurdles

Juan McFarlane - 100, 200, 400

Noah Howard - long jump, triple jump

Jake Standerwick - discus

Trayton Nelson - shot put

Boys - 4x100, 4x200

JEROME

Kaitlyn Burnham - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Sarah Rushing - 800

Nicole Cook - 1600

Kiya Steele - high jump

Kristi Traughber - pole vault

Rylee Leak - pole vault

Tiffani Warren - discus, shot put

Jordan Hill - shot put

Laura Salinas - discus, shot put

Alan Castaneda - 110 hurdles

Taeo Schneider - 100, 200

Cole Baker - pole vault

Stockton Lott - triple jump

Boys - 4x100

KIMBERLY

Meg Walker - 100 hurdles, 400, long jump

Macy Anderson - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Annie Walker - 100, 300 hurdles

Haily Young - 400, 800

Brinley Humphreys - 800, high jump, triple jump

Jenae Cummins - high jump

Jill Russell - 200

Sophie Bailey - pole vault

Madison Alexander - discus

Jessi Adams - shot put

Andy Tolman - 3200, 1600, 800

Peyton Bair - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles*, long jump

Blake Phillips - 100, 200

Carson Merrick - 100, 200

Brett Bronson - 400

Cade Doggett - 300 hurdles

Ethan Graf-Hetherington - high jump

Jaden Chappell - high jump

Tyler Moerer - high jump, triple jump

Branden Schiess - pole vault

Rex Ward - discus, shot put

Collin Glass - discus*, shot put

Cody Schiess - shot put

Girls - 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 4x100*, 4x400, 1600 sprint relay

KUNA

Autumn Kidd - 200, 400*, triple jump

Russell Richardson - 1600, 800

Zach Sanders - 400

Luke Henze - high jump

Jonathan Edwards - long jump

Chase Johnson - triple jump

LIBERTY CHARTER

Grace Vitek - 1600

Katelyn Gardner - 400, pole vault

Brenna Bagley - 100, 200, 400

Tess Washburn - 3200, 800

Amanda Lee - 800

Madison Dodge - discus, shot put

Caleb Hamblin - 3200, 1600

Cole Hinnenkamp - 800, 300 hurdles

Dionicio Elton - 200

Connor Gardner - 3200

Girls - 4x400

Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x400*

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN

Gracie Cover - high jump*

Kaylee Keyes - shot put

Justin Scarrow - pole vault

MARSING

Merrick Hall - high jump

Wes Ireland - long jump

MCCALL-DONNELLY

Sophie McManus - 3200, 1600, 800

Brynne Kundrick - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump

Olivia Bingaman - 400

Sophi Clay - 100, 200, 400

Rose Hansen - high jump, long jump, triple jump

Brook Robinson - discus, shot put

Casasandra Haynes - shot put

Jaeda Moyer - shot put

Fabian Castro - 3200, 1600

Luke Nelson - 1600

Nicholas Hardy - 100, 200, long jump

Thomas Gebhards - 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump

Jordan Goodwin - triple jump

Kaden Deluna - discus

Girls - 800 sprint medley

MEADOWS VALLEY

Jonas Bourne - 1600

Michael Burgess - 800

MELBA

Kylahn Heritage - 3200, 1600, 800

Lynae Richardson - 100 hurdles

Jordan Dayley - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100

Kori Pentzer - 200, 400, long jump

Hannah Hinderliter - 400

Emma Clark - 100*, pole vault*, long jump, triple jump*

Faith Svedin - high jump

Kate Clark - long jump, triple jump

Paige Pentzer - discus, shot put

Emily Oldham - discus

Reagan Manzer - 1600

Joshua Leavitt - 3200, 1600

Stewart Stears - 110 hurdles

Zayne Dayley - 400

Scott Martinez - 100, 200

Larry Alvarez - discus, shot put

Girls - 4x400

Boys - 4x100

MERIDIAN

Brittney Hansen - 3200

Whitney Lords - long jump, triple jump

Autumn Ramirez - discus

Connor Refaey - 3200, 1600

Josiah Seward - 110 hurdles, 100, 200

Pascal Anika - 100

Andrew Shank - 800

Nakobe Rogers - high jump

Marshall Rasmussen - pole vault

Logan Palomo - discus

Luke Dominak - shot put

Cody Robbins - shot put

Girls - 4x800

Boys - 4x100, 4x400

MIDDLETON

Addi Wyatt - 1600, 800

Kallie Brence - 400

Carlee Heindel - 300 hurdles*

Josie Brence - 200

Ashley Campbell - 200

Callee Kiser - discus

Abby Ramsey - discus

Sydney Hurst - shot put

Dax Wyatt - 3200, 800

Mason Nichols - 110 hurdles

Jace Rodgers - 300 hurdles

Joe Hogg - triple jump

Sheridan White - discus, shot put

Josh Mertz - discus, shot put

Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 800 sprint medley

Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint medley

MINICO

Taylia Stimpson - 100, 200*

Morgan Walton - high jump

Kylee McManus - discus

Julian Vega - 110 hurdles

Cody Bingham - 400

Zayne Maughan - pole vault

Grayson Boldt - pole vault

Zackery Maughan - pole vault

Juan Ruiz - discus

Connor Leaders - discus

Timothy Miller - shot put

Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint medley

MOUNTAIN HOME

Keyondra White - long jump, triple jump, 100, 200

Jacob Criddle - 3200

Bryson White - 200, 100, 400

Dominic Morris - 100, 200

Ross Erlenbach - 400

Emma Binion - shot put

Emalee Pippin - triple jump

Girls - 4x400

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mangus Hemingway - 100, 200

Lexy Halladay - 3200*, 1600*, 800

Katelyn Clemente - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Melanie Marquis - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles*

Caitlin Lanterman - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Tori Sloan - 100, high jump, long jump*

Jasmine Devers - 100

Asha Byrd - 100, 200

Brooklynne Erickson - 800

Camryn Pritchard - 800

Makenna Schuler - 800*

Lizza Wallace - 200, 400

Jasmine Devers - 200

Laurell Fink - high jump, long jump

Brynnli Bullen - pole vault

Ashlyn Cormier - discus

Brandon Walker - 3200

Matt Stark - 3200

Jaydon Green - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Skyler Galgan - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Jaymon Barrus - 100, 200

Ethan Brands - 200, 400

Zane Biason - 300 hurdles

Jorgen Lowry - 1600

Jalen Galloway - high jump

Grant Willie - high jump

Kenneth Lynch Jr - long jump

Cade Ray - discus

Ethan Ball - discus, shot put

Jaren Tilden - shot put

Girls - 4x100*, 4x200*, 4x400*, 4x800

Boys - 4x100, 4x200*, 4x800

MURTAUGH

Lisa Ambriz - 100

Daniela Aguilar - 800

Juana Arevalo - 200, long jump

Tyler Chatelain - 110 hurdles

Joseph McConaha - 400

Austin Smith - 100, long jump

Guillermo Zavala - 800, triple jump

Graden Dimond - 300 hurdles

Kade Setoki - high jump, long jump, triple jump

Girls - 4x100

Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

NAMPA

Trevor Ames - 400

Declan Friedli - 200

Boys - 4x100, 4x200

NAMPA CHRISTIAN

Kyra Rishell - 400, pole vault

Megan Lolley - 800

Ella de Jong - 300 hurdles

Kelsey Evenhouse - 200

Olivia Cervantez - 200

Avery Wiles - high jump

Shelby Anders - high jump

Keziah Glidden - high jump, pole vault

Annetta de Jong - pole vault

Joshua Bowden - 110 hurdles

Justus Wiles - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Richard Daniel - 110 hurdles

Jadyn Berry - 400

Isaiah Cass - 400, high jump

Jeffrey Stewart - 400, 800

Ryan Schober - 100

Jacob Englar - 100, 200, 300 hurdles, pole vault*

Danny Thompson - 300 hurdles

Josiah Irwin - 200

Drew Howerzyl - high jump, long jump, triple jump

Landon Lacy - pole vault

Michael Miller - pole vault

Brody Ferguson - triple jump

Braxton Bujak - discus, shot put

Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

NEW PLYMOUTH

Emma Austin - 3200, 1600, 800, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Layce Lundy - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump

EmmyLou Slagle - high jump

Abby Theurer - long jump

Helen King - long jump, triple jump

Faith McCormick - discus

Hunter Beus - pole vault

Channon Kiwitt - triple jump

Dallan Beus - discus

Dylan Hendry - discus, shot put

Nick Woods - discus, shot put

Girls - 4x200

NORTH STAR CHARTER

Peyton Garcia - 100 hurdles

Sarah Sandberg - shot put

Josh Nichols - 100, 200, long jump*, triple jump

NOTUS

Kristin Carlin - 100 hurdles*, long jump

Kortne Randall-Harper - 400, high jump

McKenzie Woodland - triple jump

Jacob Peterson - discus

Girls - 4x100

Boys - 4x200

OAKLEY

Keely Cranney - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Rachael Mitton - 400, high jump

Blakely Payton - 400

Alexis Bedke - discus

Nathan Critchfield - 3200, 1600, 800

Daxton Gillette - 200*, 400*

Chandler Jones - 300 hurdles

Jacob Butts - 200

Austin Bedke - shot put

Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100*, 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 1600 sprint medley

PARMA

Madison Jackson - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump

Gretchen Loya - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 800

Kennedy Mann - 400

Riley Morgan - 200

Darcie Condie - discus

Alex Peterson - 3200, 1600, 800

Grant Page - 110 hurdles

Joe Shaw - 110 hurdles

Matt Pierce - 300 hurdles

Girls - 4x200, 4x400, 800 sprint medley

Boys - 4x200

PAYETTE

Jade Simonsen - 100 hurdles, 100, pole vault

Danielle Grant - 100, pole vault

Mykhayla Martin - long jump

Kenzy Spelman - triple jump

Dakota Lowry - 100 hurdles

Christian Kanirie - 100, triple jump

Tyran Mahoney - high jump

Colton Lewis - high jump

Chance Daeseleer - pole vault

Dakota Lowry - triple jump

Colton Lewis - shot put

Girls - 4x100

RICHFIELD

Erica Kent - 3200, 1600

RIDGEVUE

Chloe Barylski - 100, 200, 400

Emma Wilkes - 1600

Parker Wade - 3200, 1600

Logan Forester - 1600, 800

Quinn Rodriguez - 200, 400

William Rodriguez - 400

Kendrik Caldwell - 300 hurdles, long jump

Cameron Preston - pole vault

Aiven Boungnavong - long jump

Justin Jenkins - triple jump

Colby Farar - discus

Girls - 4x100

Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint medley

RIMROCK

Hannah Field - 100 hurdles

Madison Macmillan - 200

Phoenyx Wright - high jump, triple jump

Girls - 4x200

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kenna Jones - 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump

Dena Shaffstall-Lassos - 100, 200

Leighton Stolworthy - 100

Laura Heywood - 800

Alexandria Miller - 400

Sage Martin - 400

Ellie Schlake - 300 hurdles

Payton Fratusco - 1600

Paige Moon - high jump

Taylen Langin - pole vault

Kinsey Langin - pole vault

Paige Dallmann - pole vault

Nicole Gieser - long jump, triple jump

Lillie Knight - discus

Nicole Nate - shot put

Joey Tolman - 3200, 1600, 800

Braden Heath - 3200

Seth Kohler - 3200

Zach Meyer - 110 hurdles*, 300 hurdles

Mitchell Kees - 100

Carter Kuehl - 100*, 200*

Casey Senethavilay - 100

Gavin Pollock - 1600, 800

Dylan Palmer - 800

Seth Storm - 400

Ashton Siwek - 1600

Ryan Shearman - pole vault

Andrew Carlyle - pole vault

Hunter Mittleider - long jump

Spencer Price - triple jump

Gerrit Tamminga - discus

Blake Palmer - discus

Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800*

Boys* - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800*

SALMON RIVER

Randy McClure - 110 hurdles

Canyon Harper - 300 hurdles

Peyton Baugh - pole vault

Ethan Shepherd - pole vault

SHOSHONE

Cierra Hennings - long jump

Rionna Kerner - triple jump

Allysen Huyser - discus, shot put

SKYVIEW

Katie Freeman - 3200, 1600

Taylor Thuerngal - 100 hurdles, triple jump

Maura Kido - pole vault

Wyatt Bowman - high jump

Kasidy Peterson - 800

Taylor Thuernagel - 110 hurdles, long jump

Channing Albertson - 100 hurdles, triple jump

Madelyn Fluetsch - 100 hurdles

Corey Wockenfuss - 200, 400

Lydia Renschler - triple jump, high jump, long jump

Dani Nay - high jump

Kenya Montgomery - high jump

Rachel Thuernagle - 300 hurdles

Seth Ackerson - 100

Brendan Redd - pole vault

Boys - 4x100, 4x200

Girls - 4x200, 800 sprint medley

TIMBERLINE

Anastasia Russell - 3200

Madison Later - 100 hurdles

Megan McManus - 800

Presley Roldan - 1600, 800

Isabella Brickner - 400

Lauren Foster - 200, high jump, long jump, triple jump

Mea Murray - triple jump

Jessa Saum - discus

Lily Johnson - discus, shot put

Megan Hilderbrand - shot put

Josh Simboli - 3200

Jackson Busch - 3200, 1600

Taylor Rainford - 110 hurdles

Adam Frelly - 800

Caleb Stamper - 800*

Kade McCall - discus, shot put

Girls - 4x400, 4x800

Boys - 4x400*, 4x800

TRI-VALLEY

Emma Hollon - 3200, 1600, 800

Grace Ertel - 3200, 1600, triple jump

Lauryn Mitchell - 400, high jump

Beth Gladhart - 100, pole vault

Larissa Hansen - pole vault

Karli Hansen - discus

Chip Mitchell - 400, high jump, triple jump*

Michael Carpenter - 300 hurdles

Colt Uhlenkott - pole vault, discus

Tyler Rasmussen - discus, shot put

Isaac Besel - shot put

Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x400

Boys - 4x400

TWIN FALLS

Alyse Douglas - 3200, 1600

Brinlee Garling - 3200, 800

Mattalyn Geddes - 3200, 1600, 800

Sidnee Naerebout - 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump

Madison Glascock - 100, 200

Kami Withers - 1600, 800

Ashley Hutchinson - 400

Jenny Schenk - 200, 400,

Elisabeth Plouy - 300 hurdles

Mia Schneider - long jump

Cannon Leavitt - 3200, 1600

Cyril Mahlke - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Muamer Mujic - 100*, 200*

Preston Meyerhoeffer - 100, 200

Anthony Hall - 100

Guillermo Fregoso - 1600, 800

Reese Asson - high jump, long jump, triple jump

Kade Straley - discus

Dylan Quigley - shot put

Hudson Klundt - shot put

Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 sprint medley

Boys - 4x100*, 4x200*, 1600 sprint medley

VALLEY

Kelsey Henry - pole vault

Makenna Kohtz - discus

Garrett Christensen - 3200

Jeremiah Schilz - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump

Adam Elorrieta - 800*, high jump

Ben Christensen - 3200, 1600, 800

Nic Anderson - pole vault

Jason Hardy - long jump

Collin Tvrdy - discus

Jacob Schilz - discus, shot put

Boys - 1600 sprint medley*, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

VALLIVUE

Elizabeth Gonzalez - 100, 200

Kassy Bustos - pole vault

Bayle Lupo - pole vault

Sydney Wallace - discus, shot put

Taylin Yasinski - shot put

Shacole Hughes - shot put

Mark Castaneda - 1600, 800

Christian Pearson - 800

Jamar Lopez-Gowen - 1600

Jared Stidham - high jump

Carson Child - pole vault

Dylan Cossins - pole vault

Boys - 4x100, 4x200

VICTORY CHARTER

Sage Earnest - 3200, 1600, 800

Maddy Raptosh - 400

Kimi Severson - 300 hurdles

Chay Kooch - 300 hurdles

Gibby Maw - long jump, triple jump

Jacob Duffy - 3200, 1600, 800

Rafael Villa - 3200, 1600

Nick McCoy - pole vault

Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200

Boys - 1600 sprint medley

WEISER

Ellie Walker - 100 hurdles, triple jump

Abagail Harris - 100

Abbey Shirts - 200, 400, pole vault

Hannah Walker - 300 hurdles, 200

Reagan Doty - high jump, pole vault

Lainey Hilt - high jump

Yerika Marquez - discus

Sheyanne Hilmer - discus

Emily Reyes - shot put

Cami Rodriguez - shot put

Rhett Kunz - 200, 800

Mikel Davies - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Jacen Smith - 200, 400, long jump*

Berkeley Walker - 400

Braden Bumgarner - 300 hurdles

Nick Swank - high jump

Taylor Doty - high jump

Bryce Bake - pole vault

Michael Brooke - pole vault

Colton Burr - discus, shot put

Girls - 4x200, 4x400

Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint relay

WENDELL

Olivia Gines - 3200

Lindsey Egbert - 800

Robin Moreno - 200, long jump, triple jump

Helen Smith - discus

Jaclyn Hollenbeck - discus, shot put

Nadia Guadarrama - shot put

Woody Smith - 3200, 1600

Porter Clarkson - 110 hurdles

Jordan Orozco - 100

Luis Rodriguez - 200

Boys - 4x100

WOOD RIVER

Maya Holister - 400, high jump

Jenna Nurge - 400

Stella Barsotti - high jump

Karina Stelck - pole vault

Dakota Hutton-King - long jump, triple jump

Kate Stone - triple jump

Will McGonigal - 3200

Wyatt Barth - 100 hurdles

Taylor Koth - 400

Brayden Olson - high jump

Girls - 4x100, 4x400, 800 sprint medley

