BOISE -- The IDHSAA state track and field championships will take place Friday and Saturday, May 18 - 19.
*denotes defending state champion
STATE QUALIFIERS
BISHOP KELLY
Nick Russell - 3200, 1600, 800
Brett Flerchinger - 3200
Rebecca Bodine - 3200, 1600, 800
Tatum Seastrand - 3200, 1600, 800
Anna Raneri - 3200
Lauren Elwer - 300 hurdles, 400
Kelsi Ramakers - 300 hurdles
Amaia Van Tol - 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles
Troy Colleran - 300 hurdles, long jump, high jump
Paige Tekippe - 200, 100, triple jump, long jump
Khalil Forehand - 200
Cameron Foley - 100
Rex Irby - 100, long jump
Rebecca Troescher - 100*
Brittany Coffman - 400
Blair McGee - 400
Sara Sabala - 400
Reed Lindsey - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Kelly Donnellan - high jump
Cece Fitz - high jump
Colby Anderson - discus
Aly Tekippe - pole vault, long jump
Taylor Crawford - pole vault
Olivia Johnson - long jump
Timmer Verhaegh - shot put
Sarah Anewalt - 3200
Maret Pratt - discus
Tori Sengelmann - long jump
Ryan Tenn - 200
Kepa Guerricabeitia - high jump
Derek Donnellan - high jump
Boys* - 4x400, 4x100, 4x200, 1600 sprint medley
Girls* - 4x400, 4x100*, 4x200*, 800 sprint medley
BOISE
Rosina Machu - 3200
Eve Jensen - 3200
Kayden Hulquist - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Linden Carter - 100 hurdles, high jump
Maggie Liebich - 1600, 800
Stella Smith - 400
Julia Nixon - 300 hurdles
Lauren Lanfear - 300 hurdles
Makena Klinge - high jump
Maya Maloney - pole vault
Mary Campbell - pole vault
Mason Kirk - 800
Christian Carnahan - high jump
Samuel Care - pole vault
Seth Nims - pole vault*
David Hamlin - triple jump
Girls - 4x400, 4x800
BORAH
Maddie Geritz - shot put
Alex Hanzel - triple jump
Ilai Makaafi - triple jump, long jump
Cade Warnock - triple jump, long jump
Harrison Kickel - high jump
Nathan Green - 3200, 1600
Austin Bolt - 400
Payton McBride - 400
Mya McArthur - 400
Hadley Fife - pole vault
Eriqa Lopez-Harvey - long jump
Mykala Weremecki - discus, shot put
Dmitry Balandin - 100
Harrison Kickel - high jump
George Barrera - shot put
Oscar Flores - shot put
Girls - 4x100, 4x200
Boys - 4x800
BUHL
Serena Sheldon - 3200, 1600
Kendra Benson - 3200, 1600, 800
Emily Gorrell - 100 hurdles, triple jump
Katherine Jones - 200, long jump
Carlee Finney - 100, 200, 400
Kylie Crossland - high jump
Angelita Wences - pole vault
Kara Jones - discus
Mariah Livia - shot put
Daniel Butler - 3200, 1600, 800
Trieg Christensen - 110 hurdles
Drexler Jaynes - pole vault
Adam Lauda - long jump, triple jump
Girls - 4x100, 4x200
Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 1600 sprint relay
BURLEY
Mckinley Muir - 100 hurdles
Brylie Adams - 100 hurdles, 100, 200
Quin Ontiveroz - shot put
Savannah Searle - 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump
Jacob Detemple - 3200, 1600
Jesus Cardenas - long jump
Girls - 4x200
CALDWELL
Nate Griswold - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump*, long jump
Mark Sullivan - pole vault
Madison Shields-McLeish - 100 hurdles
Cassidy Stoddard - 100 hurdles
Rylee Erickson - pole vault
Ryder Hernandez - 110 hurdles
Armando Baez - 400
Zack Ramos - discus, shot put
CAMAS COUNTY
Samantha McFadyen - 200, 400, high jump
Megan Tews - discus
Erik Robles - high jump
KC Hainline - discus, shot put
CANYON RIDGE
Taylor Utley - 100
Anna Birch - 300 hurdles
Emmaline Haderlie - high jump
Kylie Benoit - pole vault
Orion Shirley - triple jump
Priscilla Nieto - discus
Sierra Mangum - discus
Ryker Holtzen - 3200
Gage King - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Devin Burk - 1600, 800
Mohamed Mohamed - 800
Kyle Symes - 100
Trajan Holtzen - 800
Michael Cabello - 200, 400
Abdelgadir Mohamed - 200, 400
Ken Weaver - 300 hurdles
Sagar Bhattarai - 300 hurdles
Dalton Haveman - high jump
Anthony Garcia - high jump
Mohamad Eidway - long jump, triple jump
Sheldon Flanary - long jump, triple jump
Brison Tilo - discus
Martin Tran - shot put
Boys - 4x200, 4x400
CAPITAL
Robyn Reeder - 3200, 1600
Emily Fales - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, discus
Sierra Cole - 100 hurdles
Megan Rose - 100
Kobe Clouthier - 110 hurdles
Hayden Picard - 110 hurdles
Jacob Klemme - 110 hurdles
Alec Bindner - 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump
Matt Winans - 300 hurdles
Matt Ihling - 400
Kobe Clouthier - high jump
Alex White - high jump, long jump, triple jump
Charles Dickinson - pole vault
Lucas Caballero - long jump
Jeff Mickelson - triple jump
Rudy Dye - discus
Grant Player - discus
Boys - 4x400
CAREY
Bailie Morey - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Lindsey Morey - 100
Brittany Conrad - shot put
Carson Simpson - 200
Brigham Parke - high jump
Trevor Kirkland - discus
Boys - 4x100
CASCADE
Sage Way - 3200, 1600, 800
Beth Wegener - 100, pole vault, long jump
Kaitlyn Drury - 300 hurdles
Zach McCammon - 1600, 800
George Wyatt Stocks - high jump, long jump
Jacek Jensen - pole vault
Clayton Fox - pole vault
CASTLEFORD
Zailee Poulson - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, triple jump
Justin Silveira - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Shawn Poulson - 110 hurdles*, 300 hurdles
CENTENNIAL
Aubrey Thueson - 3200, 1600
Ami Tia - 100, 200
Emma Gingerich - 100, 200
Cheyanne Rede - 200
Gracie Young - 300 hurdles
Miya Koch - high jump
Julie Scheurman - pole vault
Madison Jeppsen - discus
Diego Sekiyama-Nava - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Brian Birrell - 300 hurdles
Noah Rieth - 400
Alex Draper - 200, 400
Kobi Wantulok - 200, 400
Riley Scheurman - pole vault
Gabe Isham - long jump
Samuel Gross - triple jump
Dayne Koch - discus
Jose Martinez - shot put
Girls - 4x100, 4x200
Boys - 4x200, 4x400
CHALLIS
Keaton Kikuyama - 400, long jump, triple jump
Joanna Campbell - 300 hurdles, pole vault, triple jump
Jazmine Rivera - pole vault
Autumn Deal - long jump
Hannah Corrigan - discus
Ty Redick - 3200, 1600
William Ashley - 100*, 200, 400
Parker May - 800
Dustin Stillwaugh - triple jump
Wyatt Naillon - discus
Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x400
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Karina Olson - 3200, 1600
Olivia Klein - 3200, 1600, 800
Maddie Mallard - 100
Amy Boyle - 300 hurdles
Brooke Weimer - 200
Kylie Warner - 3200
Ethan Sage - 3200, 1600, 800
Brennen Donahue - 3200, 1600, 800
Nathanael Fehringer - 800
Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200*, 4x400
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Sophia Mazzoni - 3200, 1600, 800
Johnny Hagenbuch - 3200, 1600
Henry Raff - 3200, 1600, 800
Jake Lunn - 100
COUNCIL
Chelsie Testa - 100, 200, long jump
Kylie Shumway - 200, shot put
Kynlee Chandler - discus
Shyann Getusky - discus
Chance Hackett - shot put
DECLO
Amelia Christensen - 3200, 1600, 800
Courtney Christopherson - 100 hurdles, high jump, triple jump
Sarah Bateman - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Mateya Gentry - 400, high jump
Julia Rutz - 400
Kayley Koyle - 100, high jump
Haylie Brackenbury - 100, long jump
Agustina Gularte - 200
Ella Sharp - 3200
Anna Mensing - pole vault
Kierra Koyle - pole vault
Austin Hoopes - 1600
Elijah Koyle - 110 hurdles
Kyle Harper - 400
Keegan Duncan - 100*, 200*, 400
Duncan Blackmon - 3200, 800
Wyatt Garner - 800
Baylor Olsen - 300 hurdles, triple jump
Bart Gibby - high jump
Traver Larson - high jump, long jump, triple jump
Elijah Koyle - high jump
Carter Littledike - pole vault
Micah Mensing - pole vault
Wyatt Garner - long jump
Caleb Moore - discus
Sy Osterhout - discus, shot put
Dawson Osterhout - shot put
Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x200, 4x400
DIETRICH
Kade Shaw - pole vault
EAGLE
Elizabeth Dildine - 3200, 1600
Ashley LaJocies - 3200, 1600
Aimee Peery - 100
McKenna Emerson - 1600, 800
Courtney Payne - 400
Zoe Johnson - high jump
Krista Rados - pole vault
Annalea Black - pole vault
Brecklyn Reese - long jump, triple jump
Kayla Shubert - triple jump
Kendall Cofer - triple jump
Lilianna Cochern - shot put
Regan Fillmore - shot put
Emily Greer - shot put
Jaden Sims - 100, 200
Calvin Freeman - 800
Joshua Hunsaker - 300 hurdles
Blaine Stuart - 1600
Brett Osborne - pole vault
Cortland Horton - shot put
Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 4x800
EMMETT
Gemma LaVernge - 3200, 1600, 800
Lacey Yates - discus, shot put
Kimball Helms - pole vault
Todd Hanson - triple jump
Coby Yates - discus, shot put
FILER
Jailyn Gartner - 100, long jump*
Mary-Kate Marshall - 800, 300 hurdles*
Morgan Trappen - high jump, pole vault
Ella Fischer - triple jump
Jonathan Gale - 110 hurdles
Andrew Ippolito - 100
Shelby Harding - 800, high jump
Tanner Sullivan - 400
Jacob Hunt - 400
Shane Hammond - 300 hurdles
Jonathan Gale - high jump
Tom Henderhan - pole vault
Brogan Wells - pole vault
Trace Ward - discus
Girls - 800 sprint medley*
FRUITLAND
Elle Berry - 3200, 1600, 800
Addison Concidine - 3200, 1600
Lauren Hillam - 3200, 1600, 800
Bailey Martinez - shot put
Weston Davis - 3200, 1600
Noah Hattrup - 100, 200
Ivan Gonzalez - 800
Dylan Stelling - high jump
Juan Perez - high jump, pole vault
Canaan Bourcy - long jump
Skyler Mackenzie - long jump, triple jump
Trevor Harvey - discus
Weston Jeffries - discus, shot put
Jon Ingram - shot put
Girls - 4x100, 800 sprint medley
Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 1600 sprint relay
GARDEN VALLEY
BreeAnn Danes - 200
Bryce Edwards - 400
Trystan Knox - 100, 200, long jump
Gage Peterson - 100
Covy Kelly - high jump
Boys - 4x100
GOODING
Keely Wolf - 3200, 1600, shot put
Nicole Stampke - high jump
Elliotte Stockham - pole vault, triple jump
Sierra Lopes - triple jump
Owen Rogers - 3200, 1600
Cayden Loveland - 200
Cade Morris - high jump, long jump, triple jump*
Dale Shaw - pole vault
Anthony Novis - pole vault
Mike Needham - discus
GREENLEAF FRIENDS
Garrett Sedlacek - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump
Colton Sedlacek - 400, triple jump
HAGERMAN
Kyta Sellers - 400
Caleb Owsley - 110 hurdles, long jump
HANSEN
Evy Jones - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Kayla Jones - long jump
Mari Bjorneberg - triple jump
Chase Ellison - 100, 200, 400
Girls - 4x200
HOMEDALE
Lainey Johnson - 100, 200, 400, long jump
Ember Christensen - 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump
Matthew Randall - 3200, 1600
Erik Hernandez - 100
Caleb Smith - 100, 200
Gage Purdom - 400
Max Mertz - long jump, triple jump
Thomas Symms - discus
Boys - 4x100, 4x400
HORSESHOE BEND
Blake Foster - high jump, triple jump
IDAHO CITY
Alexee Kline - 100 hurdles
Meredith Pledge - 300 hurdles
Olivia Barber - high jump
Madison Backus - shot put
Quinten Turner - 110 hurdles
Jason Carignan - 110 hurdles
Juan McFarlane - 100, 200, 400
Noah Howard - long jump, triple jump
Jake Standerwick - discus
Trayton Nelson - shot put
Boys - 4x100, 4x200
JEROME
Kaitlyn Burnham - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Sarah Rushing - 800
Nicole Cook - 1600
Kiya Steele - high jump
Kristi Traughber - pole vault
Rylee Leak - pole vault
Tiffani Warren - discus, shot put
Jordan Hill - shot put
Laura Salinas - discus, shot put
Alan Castaneda - 110 hurdles
Taeo Schneider - 100, 200
Cole Baker - pole vault
Stockton Lott - triple jump
Boys - 4x100
KIMBERLY
Meg Walker - 100 hurdles, 400, long jump
Macy Anderson - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Annie Walker - 100, 300 hurdles
Haily Young - 400, 800
Brinley Humphreys - 800, high jump, triple jump
Jenae Cummins - high jump
Jill Russell - 200
Sophie Bailey - pole vault
Madison Alexander - discus
Jessi Adams - shot put
Andy Tolman - 3200, 1600, 800
Peyton Bair - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles*, long jump
Blake Phillips - 100, 200
Carson Merrick - 100, 200
Brett Bronson - 400
Cade Doggett - 300 hurdles
Ethan Graf-Hetherington - high jump
Jaden Chappell - high jump
Tyler Moerer - high jump, triple jump
Branden Schiess - pole vault
Rex Ward - discus, shot put
Collin Glass - discus*, shot put
Cody Schiess - shot put
Girls - 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 4x100*, 4x400, 1600 sprint relay
KUNA
Autumn Kidd - 200, 400*, triple jump
Russell Richardson - 1600, 800
Zach Sanders - 400
Luke Henze - high jump
Jonathan Edwards - long jump
Chase Johnson - triple jump
LIBERTY CHARTER
Grace Vitek - 1600
Katelyn Gardner - 400, pole vault
Brenna Bagley - 100, 200, 400
Tess Washburn - 3200, 800
Amanda Lee - 800
Madison Dodge - discus, shot put
Caleb Hamblin - 3200, 1600
Cole Hinnenkamp - 800, 300 hurdles
Dionicio Elton - 200
Connor Gardner - 3200
Girls - 4x400
Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x400*
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
Gracie Cover - high jump*
Kaylee Keyes - shot put
Justin Scarrow - pole vault
MARSING
Merrick Hall - high jump
Wes Ireland - long jump
MCCALL-DONNELLY
Sophie McManus - 3200, 1600, 800
Brynne Kundrick - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump
Olivia Bingaman - 400
Sophi Clay - 100, 200, 400
Rose Hansen - high jump, long jump, triple jump
Brook Robinson - discus, shot put
Casasandra Haynes - shot put
Jaeda Moyer - shot put
Fabian Castro - 3200, 1600
Luke Nelson - 1600
Nicholas Hardy - 100, 200, long jump
Thomas Gebhards - 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump
Jordan Goodwin - triple jump
Kaden Deluna - discus
Girls - 800 sprint medley
MEADOWS VALLEY
Jonas Bourne - 1600
Michael Burgess - 800
MELBA
Kylahn Heritage - 3200, 1600, 800
Lynae Richardson - 100 hurdles
Jordan Dayley - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100
Kori Pentzer - 200, 400, long jump
Hannah Hinderliter - 400
Emma Clark - 100*, pole vault*, long jump, triple jump*
Faith Svedin - high jump
Kate Clark - long jump, triple jump
Paige Pentzer - discus, shot put
Emily Oldham - discus
Reagan Manzer - 1600
Joshua Leavitt - 3200, 1600
Stewart Stears - 110 hurdles
Zayne Dayley - 400
Scott Martinez - 100, 200
Larry Alvarez - discus, shot put
Girls - 4x400
Boys - 4x100
MERIDIAN
Brittney Hansen - 3200
Whitney Lords - long jump, triple jump
Autumn Ramirez - discus
Connor Refaey - 3200, 1600
Josiah Seward - 110 hurdles, 100, 200
Pascal Anika - 100
Andrew Shank - 800
Nakobe Rogers - high jump
Marshall Rasmussen - pole vault
Logan Palomo - discus
Luke Dominak - shot put
Cody Robbins - shot put
Girls - 4x800
Boys - 4x100, 4x400
MIDDLETON
Addi Wyatt - 1600, 800
Kallie Brence - 400
Carlee Heindel - 300 hurdles*
Josie Brence - 200
Ashley Campbell - 200
Callee Kiser - discus
Abby Ramsey - discus
Sydney Hurst - shot put
Dax Wyatt - 3200, 800
Mason Nichols - 110 hurdles
Jace Rodgers - 300 hurdles
Joe Hogg - triple jump
Sheridan White - discus, shot put
Josh Mertz - discus, shot put
Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 800 sprint medley
Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint medley
MINICO
Taylia Stimpson - 100, 200*
Morgan Walton - high jump
Kylee McManus - discus
Julian Vega - 110 hurdles
Cody Bingham - 400
Zayne Maughan - pole vault
Grayson Boldt - pole vault
Zackery Maughan - pole vault
Juan Ruiz - discus
Connor Leaders - discus
Timothy Miller - shot put
Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint medley
MOUNTAIN HOME
Keyondra White - long jump, triple jump, 100, 200
Jacob Criddle - 3200
Bryson White - 200, 100, 400
Dominic Morris - 100, 200
Ross Erlenbach - 400
Emma Binion - shot put
Emalee Pippin - triple jump
Girls - 4x400
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Mangus Hemingway - 100, 200
Lexy Halladay - 3200*, 1600*, 800
Katelyn Clemente - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Melanie Marquis - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles*
Caitlin Lanterman - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Tori Sloan - 100, high jump, long jump*
Jasmine Devers - 100
Asha Byrd - 100, 200
Brooklynne Erickson - 800
Camryn Pritchard - 800
Makenna Schuler - 800*
Lizza Wallace - 200, 400
Jasmine Devers - 200
Laurell Fink - high jump, long jump
Brynnli Bullen - pole vault
Ashlyn Cormier - discus
Brandon Walker - 3200
Matt Stark - 3200
Jaydon Green - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Skyler Galgan - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Jaymon Barrus - 100, 200
Ethan Brands - 200, 400
Zane Biason - 300 hurdles
Jorgen Lowry - 1600
Jalen Galloway - high jump
Grant Willie - high jump
Kenneth Lynch Jr - long jump
Cade Ray - discus
Ethan Ball - discus, shot put
Jaren Tilden - shot put
Girls - 4x100*, 4x200*, 4x400*, 4x800
Boys - 4x100, 4x200*, 4x800
MURTAUGH
Lisa Ambriz - 100
Daniela Aguilar - 800
Juana Arevalo - 200, long jump
Tyler Chatelain - 110 hurdles
Joseph McConaha - 400
Austin Smith - 100, long jump
Guillermo Zavala - 800, triple jump
Graden Dimond - 300 hurdles
Kade Setoki - high jump, long jump, triple jump
Girls - 4x100
Boys - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
NAMPA
Trevor Ames - 400
Declan Friedli - 200
Boys - 4x100, 4x200
NAMPA CHRISTIAN
Kyra Rishell - 400, pole vault
Megan Lolley - 800
Ella de Jong - 300 hurdles
Kelsey Evenhouse - 200
Olivia Cervantez - 200
Avery Wiles - high jump
Shelby Anders - high jump
Keziah Glidden - high jump, pole vault
Annetta de Jong - pole vault
Joshua Bowden - 110 hurdles
Justus Wiles - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Richard Daniel - 110 hurdles
Jadyn Berry - 400
Isaiah Cass - 400, high jump
Jeffrey Stewart - 400, 800
Ryan Schober - 100
Jacob Englar - 100, 200, 300 hurdles, pole vault*
Danny Thompson - 300 hurdles
Josiah Irwin - 200
Drew Howerzyl - high jump, long jump, triple jump
Landon Lacy - pole vault
Michael Miller - pole vault
Brody Ferguson - triple jump
Braxton Bujak - discus, shot put
Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 1600 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
NEW PLYMOUTH
Emma Austin - 3200, 1600, 800, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Layce Lundy - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump
EmmyLou Slagle - high jump
Abby Theurer - long jump
Helen King - long jump, triple jump
Faith McCormick - discus
Hunter Beus - pole vault
Channon Kiwitt - triple jump
Dallan Beus - discus
Dylan Hendry - discus, shot put
Nick Woods - discus, shot put
Girls - 4x200
NORTH STAR CHARTER
Peyton Garcia - 100 hurdles
Sarah Sandberg - shot put
Josh Nichols - 100, 200, long jump*, triple jump
NOTUS
Kristin Carlin - 100 hurdles*, long jump
Kortne Randall-Harper - 400, high jump
McKenzie Woodland - triple jump
Jacob Peterson - discus
Girls - 4x100
Boys - 4x200
OAKLEY
Keely Cranney - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Rachael Mitton - 400, high jump
Blakely Payton - 400
Alexis Bedke - discus
Nathan Critchfield - 3200, 1600, 800
Daxton Gillette - 200*, 400*
Chandler Jones - 300 hurdles
Jacob Butts - 200
Austin Bedke - shot put
Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100*, 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 1600 sprint medley
PARMA
Madison Jackson - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump
Gretchen Loya - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 800
Kennedy Mann - 400
Riley Morgan - 200
Darcie Condie - discus
Alex Peterson - 3200, 1600, 800
Grant Page - 110 hurdles
Joe Shaw - 110 hurdles
Matt Pierce - 300 hurdles
Girls - 4x200, 4x400, 800 sprint medley
Boys - 4x200
PAYETTE
Jade Simonsen - 100 hurdles, 100, pole vault
Danielle Grant - 100, pole vault
Mykhayla Martin - long jump
Kenzy Spelman - triple jump
Dakota Lowry - 100 hurdles
Christian Kanirie - 100, triple jump
Tyran Mahoney - high jump
Colton Lewis - high jump
Chance Daeseleer - pole vault
Dakota Lowry - triple jump
Colton Lewis - shot put
Girls - 4x100
RICHFIELD
Erica Kent - 3200, 1600
RIDGEVUE
Chloe Barylski - 100, 200, 400
Emma Wilkes - 1600
Parker Wade - 3200, 1600
Logan Forester - 1600, 800
Quinn Rodriguez - 200, 400
William Rodriguez - 400
Kendrik Caldwell - 300 hurdles, long jump
Cameron Preston - pole vault
Aiven Boungnavong - long jump
Justin Jenkins - triple jump
Colby Farar - discus
Girls - 4x100
Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint medley
RIMROCK
Hannah Field - 100 hurdles
Madison Macmillan - 200
Phoenyx Wright - high jump, triple jump
Girls - 4x200
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kenna Jones - 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump
Dena Shaffstall-Lassos - 100, 200
Leighton Stolworthy - 100
Laura Heywood - 800
Alexandria Miller - 400
Sage Martin - 400
Ellie Schlake - 300 hurdles
Payton Fratusco - 1600
Paige Moon - high jump
Taylen Langin - pole vault
Kinsey Langin - pole vault
Paige Dallmann - pole vault
Nicole Gieser - long jump, triple jump
Lillie Knight - discus
Nicole Nate - shot put
Joey Tolman - 3200, 1600, 800
Braden Heath - 3200
Seth Kohler - 3200
Zach Meyer - 110 hurdles*, 300 hurdles
Mitchell Kees - 100
Carter Kuehl - 100*, 200*
Casey Senethavilay - 100
Gavin Pollock - 1600, 800
Dylan Palmer - 800
Seth Storm - 400
Ashton Siwek - 1600
Ryan Shearman - pole vault
Andrew Carlyle - pole vault
Hunter Mittleider - long jump
Spencer Price - triple jump
Gerrit Tamminga - discus
Blake Palmer - discus
Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800*
Boys* - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800*
SALMON RIVER
Randy McClure - 110 hurdles
Canyon Harper - 300 hurdles
Peyton Baugh - pole vault
Ethan Shepherd - pole vault
SHOSHONE
Cierra Hennings - long jump
Rionna Kerner - triple jump
Allysen Huyser - discus, shot put
SKYVIEW
Katie Freeman - 3200, 1600
Taylor Thuerngal - 100 hurdles, triple jump
Maura Kido - pole vault
Wyatt Bowman - high jump
Kasidy Peterson - 800
Taylor Thuernagel - 110 hurdles, long jump
Channing Albertson - 100 hurdles, triple jump
Madelyn Fluetsch - 100 hurdles
Corey Wockenfuss - 200, 400
Lydia Renschler - triple jump, high jump, long jump
Dani Nay - high jump
Kenya Montgomery - high jump
Rachel Thuernagle - 300 hurdles
Seth Ackerson - 100
Brendan Redd - pole vault
Boys - 4x100, 4x200
Girls - 4x200, 800 sprint medley
TIMBERLINE
Anastasia Russell - 3200
Madison Later - 100 hurdles
Megan McManus - 800
Presley Roldan - 1600, 800
Isabella Brickner - 400
Lauren Foster - 200, high jump, long jump, triple jump
Mea Murray - triple jump
Jessa Saum - discus
Lily Johnson - discus, shot put
Megan Hilderbrand - shot put
Josh Simboli - 3200
Jackson Busch - 3200, 1600
Taylor Rainford - 110 hurdles
Adam Frelly - 800
Caleb Stamper - 800*
Kade McCall - discus, shot put
Girls - 4x400, 4x800
Boys - 4x400*, 4x800
TRI-VALLEY
Emma Hollon - 3200, 1600, 800
Grace Ertel - 3200, 1600, triple jump
Lauryn Mitchell - 400, high jump
Beth Gladhart - 100, pole vault
Larissa Hansen - pole vault
Karli Hansen - discus
Chip Mitchell - 400, high jump, triple jump*
Michael Carpenter - 300 hurdles
Colt Uhlenkott - pole vault, discus
Tyler Rasmussen - discus, shot put
Isaac Besel - shot put
Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x400
Boys - 4x400
TWIN FALLS
Alyse Douglas - 3200, 1600
Brinlee Garling - 3200, 800
Mattalyn Geddes - 3200, 1600, 800
Sidnee Naerebout - 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump
Madison Glascock - 100, 200
Kami Withers - 1600, 800
Ashley Hutchinson - 400
Jenny Schenk - 200, 400,
Elisabeth Plouy - 300 hurdles
Mia Schneider - long jump
Cannon Leavitt - 3200, 1600
Cyril Mahlke - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Muamer Mujic - 100*, 200*
Preston Meyerhoeffer - 100, 200
Anthony Hall - 100
Guillermo Fregoso - 1600, 800
Reese Asson - high jump, long jump, triple jump
Kade Straley - discus
Dylan Quigley - shot put
Hudson Klundt - shot put
Girls - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 sprint medley
Boys - 4x100*, 4x200*, 1600 sprint medley
VALLEY
Kelsey Henry - pole vault
Makenna Kohtz - discus
Garrett Christensen - 3200
Jeremiah Schilz - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump
Adam Elorrieta - 800*, high jump
Ben Christensen - 3200, 1600, 800
Nic Anderson - pole vault
Jason Hardy - long jump
Collin Tvrdy - discus
Jacob Schilz - discus, shot put
Boys - 1600 sprint medley*, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
VALLIVUE
Elizabeth Gonzalez - 100, 200
Kassy Bustos - pole vault
Bayle Lupo - pole vault
Sydney Wallace - discus, shot put
Taylin Yasinski - shot put
Shacole Hughes - shot put
Mark Castaneda - 1600, 800
Christian Pearson - 800
Jamar Lopez-Gowen - 1600
Jared Stidham - high jump
Carson Child - pole vault
Dylan Cossins - pole vault
Boys - 4x100, 4x200
VICTORY CHARTER
Sage Earnest - 3200, 1600, 800
Maddy Raptosh - 400
Kimi Severson - 300 hurdles
Chay Kooch - 300 hurdles
Gibby Maw - long jump, triple jump
Jacob Duffy - 3200, 1600, 800
Rafael Villa - 3200, 1600
Nick McCoy - pole vault
Girls - 800 sprint medley, 4x100, 4x200
Boys - 1600 sprint medley
WEISER
Ellie Walker - 100 hurdles, triple jump
Abagail Harris - 100
Abbey Shirts - 200, 400, pole vault
Hannah Walker - 300 hurdles, 200
Reagan Doty - high jump, pole vault
Lainey Hilt - high jump
Yerika Marquez - discus
Sheyanne Hilmer - discus
Emily Reyes - shot put
Cami Rodriguez - shot put
Rhett Kunz - 200, 800
Mikel Davies - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Jacen Smith - 200, 400, long jump*
Berkeley Walker - 400
Braden Bumgarner - 300 hurdles
Nick Swank - high jump
Taylor Doty - high jump
Bryce Bake - pole vault
Michael Brooke - pole vault
Colton Burr - discus, shot put
Girls - 4x200, 4x400
Boys - 4x400, 1600 sprint relay
WENDELL
Olivia Gines - 3200
Lindsey Egbert - 800
Robin Moreno - 200, long jump, triple jump
Helen Smith - discus
Jaclyn Hollenbeck - discus, shot put
Nadia Guadarrama - shot put
Woody Smith - 3200, 1600
Porter Clarkson - 110 hurdles
Jordan Orozco - 100
Luis Rodriguez - 200
Boys - 4x100
WOOD RIVER
Maya Holister - 400, high jump
Jenna Nurge - 400
Stella Barsotti - high jump
Karina Stelck - pole vault
Dakota Hutton-King - long jump, triple jump
Kate Stone - triple jump
Will McGonigal - 3200
Wyatt Barth - 100 hurdles
Taylor Koth - 400
Brayden Olson - high jump
Girls - 4x100, 4x400, 800 sprint medley