IDAHO — 2018 Idaho high school state soccer championship brackets, highlights and more! Scores will be updated as they are received.

at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex

Thursday, October 18

Boise* (16-3) vs. Borah (9-5-5) - 11 a.m.

Madison* (15-1-1) vs. Timberline (10-5-4) - 11 a.m.

Lake City* (13-2) vs. Eagle (10-7) - 2 p.m.

Highland (13-4-1) vs. Rocky Mountain (12-3-2) - 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain* (13-2-1) vs. Coeur d'Alene (10-4) - 11 a.m.

Thunder Ridge* (10-4-1) vs. Borah# (8-6-3) - 11 a.m.

Lake City* (14-0) vs. Boise (16-2-1) - 2 p.m.

Rigby (7-7-3) vs. Timberline (12-5-2) - 2 p.m.

Lake City High School/Coeur d'Alene High School

Sandpoint* (10-3-1) vs. Vallivue (11-6-1) - 9 a.m.

Skyline* (14-2) vs. Century (13-4) - 11:30 a.m.

Twin Falls* (17-1) vs. Middleton (11-7-2) - 11:30 a.m.

Bishop Kelly*# (19-0) vs. Preston (13-5-2) - 2 p.m.

Moscow* (9-6) vs. Middleton (15-3-1) - 9 a.m.

Hillcrest* (14-1-3) vs. Canyon Ridge (8-8-2) - 9 a.m.

Century* (14-0-3) vs. Vallivue (14-5-2) - 11:30 a.m.

Caldwell* (17-0-2) vs. Wood River# (15-1-2) - 2 p.m.

at Sunway Soccer Complex (Twin Falls)

Coeur d'Alene Charter*# (17-0) vs. Teton (11-5) - 11 a.m.

Marsh Valley* (16-1-1) vs. Declo (8-6-4) - 11 a.m.

Weiser* (11-4-3) vs. Sugar-Salem* (16-0-1) - 2 p.m.

Community School* (18-0) vs. Timberlake (12-4-1) - 2 p.m.

Community School* (17-2) vs. American Falls* (10-4-1) - 11 a.m.

McCall-Donnelly* (6-11-1) vs. Bonners Ferry (13-1-3) - 11 a.m.

Sugar-Salem* (16-1-1) vs. Filer (12-5-3) - 2 p.m.

Timberlake* (11-6) vs. Bliss (10-3-5) - 2 p.m.

* conference champion

# defending state champion

