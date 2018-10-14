IDAHO — 2018 Idaho high school state soccer championship brackets, highlights and more! Scores will be updated as they are received.
5A GIRLS
at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Thursday, October 18
Boise* (16-3) vs. Borah (9-5-5) - 11 a.m.
Madison* (15-1-1) vs. Timberline (10-5-4) - 11 a.m.
Lake City* (13-2) vs. Eagle (10-7) - 2 p.m.
Highland (13-4-1) vs. Rocky Mountain (12-3-2) - 2 p.m.
5A BOYS
at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Thursday, October 18
Rocky Mountain* (13-2-1) vs. Coeur d'Alene (10-4) - 11 a.m.
Thunder Ridge* (10-4-1) vs. Borah# (8-6-3) - 11 a.m.
Lake City* (14-0) vs. Boise (16-2-1) - 2 p.m.
Rigby (7-7-3) vs. Timberline (12-5-2) - 2 p.m.
4A GIRLS
Lake City High School/Coeur d'Alene High School
Thursday, October 18
Sandpoint* (10-3-1) vs. Vallivue (11-6-1) - 9 a.m.
Skyline* (14-2) vs. Century (13-4) - 11:30 a.m.
Twin Falls* (17-1) vs. Middleton (11-7-2) - 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Kelly*# (19-0) vs. Preston (13-5-2) - 2 p.m.
4A BOYS
Post Falls High School/Coeur d'Alene High School
Thursday, October 18
Moscow* (9-6) vs. Middleton (15-3-1) - 9 a.m.
Hillcrest* (14-1-3) vs. Canyon Ridge (8-8-2) - 9 a.m.
Century* (14-0-3) vs. Vallivue (14-5-2) - 11:30 a.m.
Caldwell* (17-0-2) vs. Wood River# (15-1-2) - 2 p.m.
3A GIRLS
at Sunway Soccer Complex (Twin Falls)
Thursday, October 18
Coeur d'Alene Charter*# (17-0) vs. Teton (11-5) - 11 a.m.
Marsh Valley* (16-1-1) vs. Declo (8-6-4) - 11 a.m.
Weiser* (11-4-3) vs. Sugar-Salem* (16-0-1) - 2 p.m.
Community School* (18-0) vs. Timberlake (12-4-1) - 2 p.m.
3A BOYS
at Sunway Soccer Complex (Twin Falls)
Thursday, October 18
Community School* (17-2) vs. American Falls* (10-4-1) - 11 a.m.
McCall-Donnelly* (6-11-1) vs. Bonners Ferry (13-1-3) - 11 a.m.
Sugar-Salem* (16-1-1) vs. Filer (12-5-3) - 2 p.m.
Timberlake* (11-6) vs. Bliss (10-3-5) - 2 p.m.
* conference champion
# defending state champion
