SOUTHERN IDAHO — 5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

at Capital High School

Saturday, October 13

#10 Mountain View vs. #7 Boise - 1 p.m. (loser eliminated)

#9 Meridian vs. #8 Borah - 1 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Monday, October 15

#1 Skyview va. TBA - 5 p.m.

#4 Centennial vs. #5 Eagle - 5 p.m.

#3 Rocky Mountain vs. #6 Capital - 7 p.m.

#2 Timberline vs. TBA - 7 p.m.

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

at high seed & Ridgevue High School

Monday, October 15

#8 Caldwell at #1 Middleton - 7 p.m.

#5 Vallivue at #4 Columbia - 7p.m.

#7 Emmett at #2 Kuna - 7 p.m.

#6 Ridgevue at #3 Bishop Kelly - 7p.m.

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE

TBA

3A SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE

TBA

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE

TBA

2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

TBA

1A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

TBA

at McCall-Donnelly High School

Saturday, October 13

Council vs. New Meadows - 10 a.m.

Tri-Valley vs. Cascade - 11:30 a.m.

Salmon River vs. Garden Valley - 1 p.m.

Horseshoe Bend vs. TBA - 2:30 p.m.

at Shoshone High School

Saturday, October 13

#7 Murtaugh vs. #12 Richfield - 12:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)

#8 Community School vs. #9 Camas County - 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)

#1 Carey vs. Comm. School/Camas County winner - TBA

#2 Lighthouse Christian vs. Murtaugh/Richfield winner - 3:30 p.m.

#3 Hansen vs. #6 Hagerman - TBA

#4 Dietrich vs. #5 Castleford - TBA

© 2018 KTVB